Why Samsonite has Virat Kohli but banks on influencers too
Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director, Samsonite South Asia, shares the company’s strategy to work with influencers, reaching consumers in tier cities and more
A big celebrity as a brand ambassador hasn’t deterred several brands from roping in influencers too for increasing their reach and market. Case in point - Samsonite India has Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador since 2017 and has featured him in their various campaigns. However, the brand also banks heavily on influencer marketing as it allows them to play around with the content and have a two-way communication with the audience.
We spoke to Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director, Samsonite South Asia, about why Kohli was the right choice for the brand, working with influencers and expanding in tier cities.
“We were looking for a local ambassador for the Indian market who could live up to the international ambassadors and we chose Virat Kohli in 2017. The reason still very much holds today as he represents someone who is best in his class and best at what he does. He is not ashamed of his success, is a huge icon and an idol for the younger generation. Sports also cuts across geographies. We will go on and continue with Kohli.”
Samsonite India also banks heavily on influencer marketing as it liberates them to play around with the content and have two-way communication with the audience. “The reason why we work with influencers is due to the reach they provide. Picking the right influencers is also very important, they have to fit in and gel with the brand and have some synergy with the brand. The beauty of the digital space is that it helps us to explore the idea more deeply,” Tainwala said.
Samsonite recently did a campaign in collaboration with influencers and celebrities.
Tainwla also said that they have worked with South celebrities and will continue to do so.
On the share of online vs offline, she said that while 15% of their business comes from online, 85% of it comes from offline retail.
Tainwala also shared the brand’s expansion plans in tier 2 and 3 cities. “We are growing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. One big focus is on distribution. The product needs to be different as well as specialized for the regions.”
On the marketing budget, Tainwala revealed, “A third of our budget is on TV, a third will be on print, cinema, OOH, and a third will be in digital.”
Speaking on the marketing mantra followed to cater to a diverse audience, Tainwala said, “We’re a consumer-obsessed company. The product and the pricing have the consumer at the heart.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SS Rajamouli teams up with OPPO to 'make every scene spectacular'
The TVC promotes the new OPPO Reno10 Series smartphones
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
OPPO has announced the launch of its new campaign #
The ad, conceptualised by BBH (Bartle Bogle Hegarty), highlights the advanced camera capabilities of the OPPO Reno10 Series. It begins with Rajamouli helping people shoot spectacular photos by lending them his own OPPO Reno10 Pro+ smartphone and consequently, the means to access his creative prowess. As people follow his tips and use the camera’s feature to capture stunning snapshots, they transform into Rajamouli clones. The film ends with a screen full of Rajamoulis, symbolising a world of masterful artistry brought to life by the OPPO Reno10 Series. The TVC encourages users to focus on their creativity while leaving the technicalities of photography to OPPO’s camera technologies.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking on the association, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with the visionary filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli for our Reno10 Series. By incorporating Rajamouli's creative vision with OPPO's prowess in imaging technologies, our TVC showcases how users can concentrate on capturing fantastic portraits while leaving the technicalities of image capture to the Reno10 Series’ top-notch technologies. Having someone like Rajamouli associate with OPPO for this campaign allows us to drive this message beautifully and effectively."
The OPPO Reno10 Series—the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G, and the OPPO Reno10 5G—is set to launch in India soon. This TVC is part of the media campaign for this new line of devices that boast sterling camera features. Through the years, OPPO India has driven camera innovations through its Reno Series, which incorporates advanced camera systems that allow users to capture stunning pro-class portraits and ultra-sharp videos.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Honouring the young guns of the marketing world
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 1:22 PM | 3 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the third edition of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday, June 14, in Delhi. The awards recognised and felicitated young marketers and game-changers for their innovative contributions to the industry.
Anupama Sandeep Aggarwal (24) Brand Manager, Mia by Tanishq
Born in the city of dreams, Anupama Sandeep Aggarwal has a deep sense of passion for marketing. While most kids played hopscotch, Anupama crafted published research papers and lent her voice to music videos. But here's the twist! Beneath the vibrant exterior that likes public speaking, Anupama is an introvert within. With a BBA degree at NMIMS, she further honed her skills with an MBA in Communications from MICA.
Her marketing journey began at 17 when she co-founded Artyculate, a student-run organization that focused on social causes. Her first campaign named ‘Confidently Flawed’ aimed to promote self-love & self-appreciation by normalizing flaws. The campaign received recognition as the cover story of India Today's monthly city magazine, Simply Mumbai. As a Gen Z advocate, she believes in the power of brands to drive social change. Currently serving as the Brand Manager for Mia by Tanishq, she strives to make a difference through her role.
One of Anupama's notable career highlights was her involvement in Mia's festive ad, "This is Me." The campaign celebrated individuality and inclusivity by featuring 7 unique personalities from different walks of life.
As the Brand Manager, she's got her finger on the pulse of the Gen Z mindset, igniting conversations on things that matter. Anupama intends to awaken the world to the transformative power of fine jewellery. For her, it's not just about the bling; it's about the emotions, the stories, and the profound connections that it fosters.
Abhishek Kumar (27) Head of Marketing & CEO’s Office, 4700 BC
Abhishek Kumar, one of the creative forces behind 4700BC, has carved his own path in the world of marketing. His journey began as an aspiring young boy with a fervent desire to create a brand that stood out amidst giants, like David in a sea of Goliaths. With a background in advertising, an MBA from MICA and a Bachelor's degree in Mass Media, he brings a unique perspective to his role.
Abhishek's career highlight lies in his ability to mentor and nurture young talent. Over the years, he has guided and shaped the careers of more than 60 enthusiastic storytellers, providing them with a platform to express their creativity. His dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment has resulted in a strong and empowered team. Abhishek has also played a strategic role in building investor pitches and even stepped in as an interim HR Manager. He has also been instrumental in driving the company's online presence by developing the D2C website.
Abhishek's true genius lies in his audacious industry reinventions. He revolutionized the popcorn category in India, transcending the clichéd cinema association and introducing quirky characters like "Mr BC". By crafting non-transactional content, he helped increase sales, transforming the brand's trajectory.
Apart from his professional endeavours, Abhishek finds joy in exploring various artistic expressions. According to him, if he were to be a brand, then the persona would be in capital letters - a "CREATOR Archetype”.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kapil Sharma is the new brand ambassador of Zupee
The brand has also announced its latest campaign, ‘India Ka Apna Game’ which celebrates the nationwide popularity of Ludo
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 12:50 PM | 3 min read
Zupee announced entertainer Kapil Sharma as its new brand ambassador. By joining forces with Kapil Sharma, Zupee seeks to expand its presence in the rapidly expanding realm of skill-based online gaming and cementing its leadership position in Ludo, while also offering a wide array of engaging casual and board games.
Zupee announced its latest campaign, ‘India Ka Apna Game’ which celebrates the deep bond and nationwide popularity of Ludo, honoring its strong connection among the masses, while further extending the platform's outreach. With this partnership, Zupee further adds to its esteemed celebrity associations which also include stars like Salman Khan.
The campaign's objective is to evoke a deep-rooted affection for Zupee’s flagship product, Ludo. This initiative goes beyond just fostering a spirit of enjoyment and thrill, it also aims to democratize Ludo, making it accessible and inclusive across various social backgrounds and diverse audiences.
Dilsher Singh Malhi, the CEO and Founder of Zupee expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Kapil Sharma, one of India's most beloved entertainers, joins Zupee as our brand ambassador. With his comedic genius, relatable charm, and ability to connect with the masses, Kapill truly personifies our quest to deliver joyful and meaningful entertainment. With the ‘India Ka Apna Game’ campaign, we aim to celebrate the widespread popularity and sentimental bond people have with the game of Ludo, honoring the affection it holds in the hearts of the nation.”
Kapil Sharma, the acclaimed and adored actor, says, "I am delighted to be a part of Zupee, a brand that shares my passion for gaming. Their innovative approach and commitment to meaningful entertainment make them stand apart in the online gaming industry. Ludo, their flagship product, has won the hearts of millions with its engaging gameplay. I am excited to join in spreading the love for Ludo and be a part of this incredible partnership.”
In addition to the presence of Kapil Sharma, the campaign also includes esteemed sports personalities including former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, former Indian professional hockey player Sardar Singh, Indian freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Indian Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat engaging in a playful discussion about which game truly represents ‘India Ka Apna Game’.
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer of Leo Burnett South Asia, says “Ludo is ingrained in our cultural fabric and appeals to large audiences across ages. Our campaign takes a lighthearted approach to celebrate the country’s love for Zupee’s Ludo as 'India Ka Apna Game' in a fun and quirky way.”
This association is structured by ‘PAB - People As Brand’, conceptualized by Leo Burnett and produced by Prodigious.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Practo tells us what 'doctor's handwriting' really means
The campaign #PrescriptionForHappiness has been launched for National Doctor's Day
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 10:19 AM | 2 min read
On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, Practo launched the #PrescriptionForHappiness campaign. The campaign is focused on the most commonly misunderstood aspects of a doctor's interaction with the patient - the prescription. Often, patients find themselves puzzled when attempting to decipher the messages written on their prescriptions. Through this campaign, Practo aims to demystify the hidden meaning behind doctors' prescriptions and shed light on the underlying messages they convey.
The campaign was launched on social media and will be widely promoted across all channels. The campaign is led by a short 90-second film titled ‘Unhone yeh kya likha hai’ that takes viewers on a patient's journey as they unravel the mysteries within a doctor's prescription. This immersive experience serves to unveil the empathetic messages hidden within those seemingly illegible lines, allowing the viewers to witness the genuine care and concern that they have for their patients.
Having spent 15 years in the healthcare industry, over the years Practo has partnered with 4 lakh+ doctors and through this #PrescriptionForHappiness campaign, it is helping patients see the compassionate side of doctors that goes beyond their sometimes strong exterior. This campaign encourages patients to view doctors as more than just clinical practitioners and focuses on the profound connection between doctors and their patients, showcasing the genuine concern doctors have for the health and happiness of those they serve.
Talking about the campaign, Rowel Coelho, VP - Primary Care, Practo said, “Doctors and healthcare professionals are core to Practo’s ecosystem. It is with their support that we are able to move forward on our mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all. And this campaign of #PrescriptionForHappiness is our gesture of gratitude to the commitment of service of all these healthcare professionals. Through this campaign we urge everyone to join us in this movement of gratitude and appreciation and celebrate National Doctors’ Day.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Big Basket records Rs 384 crore as ad expenses for FY23
The company saw its advertising promotional expenses grow more than two-fold for 2022-2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 11:32 AM | 1 min read
Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited, which operates under the name of Big Basket, saw its advertising promotional expenses more than double rise for the financial year 2022-23. It stood at Rs 384 crore, compared to previous year’s Rs 184 crore.
Its revenue for 2022-23 stands at Rs 7,462 crore.
The company derives revenue from advertisements hosted on its mobile based application and website.
Innovative Retail’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 8,998 crore, according to data sourced by Tofler.
The company also reported 89% increase in net loss during the same fiscal because of increase in operating expenses like transportation expenses, advertisement and marketing expenses and technology charges.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ODN bags eCommerce creatives mandate for Hindware
ODN will build e-commerce creatives and content including brand collaterals, A+ content, infographics, catalogue shoots, etc.
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 9:31 AM | 2 min read
ODN (‘Open Doors Now’) announced that it has bagged the eCommerce digital creatives and content mandate for Hindware brands in the sanitaryware, bathroom and kitchen fittings categories. Hindware limited is a part of Somany Impressa Group. Under the categories, ODN will also work on product ranges with separate audience segments – Premium: Italian Collection; Mid-Range: Hindware; Base Range: Benelave by Hindware.
As part of the mandate, ODN will build e-commerce creatives and content including brand collaterals, A+ content, infographics, catalog shoots, product listings, product title descriptions and more. ODN’s Shop-Now™ content strategy for Hindware will be aimed at driving sales in various product categories on key online marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart. ODN’s expertise lies is Shop-Now™ content for eCommerce marketplaces that convert brand and product searches into eCommerce sales.
Narinder Mahajan, CEO and Co-founder of ODN, said, "It is a privilege for us at ODN to be trusted by a pioneering brand like Hindware for building and growing their online presence. Further, home as a category is a big focus area for ODN this fiscal.”
Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO Bath & Tiles Business, Hindware Limited, added, "We are committed to providing exceptional online experiences that truly connect with our customers. By partnering with ODN, an expert in strategic eCommerce content strategies and solutions, we are aiming to effectively showcase our product range and engage with our customers in an impactful way."
In addition to the deep understanding of the eCommerce industry, ODN is known for their ability to convert digital creatives into tangible sales. Leveraging data analytics, digital creativity, and consumer insights, ODN will use their expertise to craft engaging and persuasive Shop-Now™ Content for Hindware. By implementing effective eCommerce content strategies, ODN aims to enhance Hindware's customer engagement, attract new buyers, and drive revenue growth.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pride Month round-up: How brands donned rainbow colours this year
Despite muted celebrations, here's how brands showcased their support to the LGBTIQA+ community
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 9:15 AM | 3 min read
Today marks the end of Pride Month, which is celebrated every year in June to commemorate the struggles and achievements of the LGBTQIA+ community. This year, brands have been muted in the celebration with campaigns too few and far between.
The fallout of the Bud Light controversy in the United States and Starbucks backlash in India have seemingly left brands jittery and most have not gone beyond a customary rainbow logo this Pride Month. Some have also been accused of woke washing and performative activism by people from the queer community.
Despite backlash and criticisms, some brands have stuck their neck out and have come out with campaigns celebrating Pride and supporting the LGBTIQA+ community.
Here is a round-up of how brands donned rainbow colours this Pride Month.
Absolut Glassware 'Be an Absolut Ally'
Absolut Glassware launched its first ever Pride campaign in India this year "Be an Absolut Ally." The campaign features real-life accounts of Dutee Chand, Durga Gawde, Patruni Sastry, Jay Anand, Alex Matthew, Aniruddha Mahale, Maitrayanee Mahanta, Anwesh Sahoo, and Anjali Lama.
Colorbar '#AllShadesOfYou'
View this post on Instagram
Makeup brand Colorbar celebrated Pride Month with the '#AllShadesOfYou' campaign. The brand tied up with LGBTQ+ influencers to create a platform that represents various orientations and expressions of the LGBTQIA+ community. Under the campaign, the community and the brand came together to share and celebrate inspiring stories.
Livon #AllHairIsNotStraight
View this post on Instagram
Livon tackled the issue of "straightness" being seen as the norm in sexuality and in hair texture. The brand reiterated the importance of hair styling as a method of self-expression through the #AllHairIsNotStraight campaign.
Infosys 'Embrace with Love'
Infosys' brand film for Pride Month tells a sweet story of "fitting in" within the hetero-normative society. The animated story is centered on a queer character who finally finds a community that is accepting.
Prime Video India
Prime Video India paid homage to the community with a brand film focusing on all the queer moments from its content library.
Skybags
Luggage brand Skybags tied up with KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival yet again this year in their efforts to amplify LGBTQ+ representation and foster a more inclusive world.
Starbucks
Although Starbucks released its "It Starts With Your Name" campaign ahead of Pride Month, it stayed in public memory for its deft handling of a sensitive subject like trans acceptance. The brand also fell victim to intense trolling online by conservatives who accused it of pedalling "western" agenda in India.
Suta 'This is ME'
View this post on Instagram
This Pride Month, heirloom craft brand Suta announced its collaboration with model Sushant Divgikr, who is a prominent face in the Indian LGBTQiA+ community. Divgikr was roped in as the face of the brand's Pride collection.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube