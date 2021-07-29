Industry leaders share insights on why brands matter at Pitch BrandTalk Conference

The exchange4media group’s flagship property, Pitch BrandTalk, a half-day conference will take place tomorrow, i.e. Friday, 30th July 2021 from 2 pm onwards. The theme for this edition of Pitch BrandTalk is Brands That Matter. Josh is the Presenting Partner at Pitch Brand Talk conference and Microsoft-InMobi are the Digital Growth Partner for the event.

The Pitch BrandTalk Conference brings India's reputed brands and industry veterans to interact and share insights on their game-changing marketing stories.

A brand that has consistently managed to touch a chord with the consumers is Ambuja Cements. Case in point tapping the patriotic spirit with its Republic Day ad that highlighted how celebrating Republic Day in schools have changed during the pandemic or even tickling the consumers funny bone with the award winning campaign with WWE champion, The Great Khali or the emotional brand videos, “Chhatein” penned by director and lyricist Gulzar. Talking about brand ACC, this is a brand Synonymous with cement that has consistently set benchmarks its innovative research and product development backed by expertise spanning over eight decades. Telling us more on these brands is our Keynote Speaker, Neeraj Akhoury, CEO-India Holcim and Managing Director & CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd who talks on the topic, ‘Cement’ing Ambuja Cements & ACC’s Brand Value.

Moving on to our panel discussion, where the Topic for the discussion is ‘Building A Distinct Brand In A Cluttered Digital Ecosystem’. The eclectic panel will focus on how brands break free from the noise to be a distinct entity in the eyes of consumers in the digital space. The panel will also look at the role of an on-ground presence and omnichannel for digital-first brands in firming foot in the market and how data-driven personalisation to improve consumer experience. The session chair for this panel is Esha Nagar, MD, Nepa India and the panelists are Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand Marketing, Swiggy; Mani Rangrajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com; Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar.com and Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director - India & SAARC, MiQ.

Also speaking at the Pitch BrandTalk are Gordon Domlija, CEO, APAC, Wavemaker; Sumit Gupta, CEO & Founder, CoinDCX; Shreevar Kheruka, CEO & MD, Borosil Ltd; Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India; Vipul Sabharwal, MD, Luminous Power Technologies; Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer - Biscuits and Cakes Category, Foods Business Division, ITC Limited; Venkatesh Adavi - Vice President - Monetization, Strategy and Partnerships, VerSe Innovation; Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu India and Rohit Dosi, Director - Microsoft Advertising, InMobi.

To hear the above insightful session and more Register by clicking here.

Agenda

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)