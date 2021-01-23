WhiteHat Jr’s campaign celebrates real kids building real things

The brand is currently running campaigns, i#RealKidsOfWHJr and #YoungAchieversOfWHJr, which demonstrate the real-world applications of coding

Mumbai-based edtech startup, WhiteHat Jr, has gone a long way to refresh its promotional efforts which are now centered on real kids building real apps. The brand is currently running campaigns, i#RealKidsOfWHJr and #YoungAchieversOfWHJr, which demonstrate the real-world applications of coding. The campaigns, which feature students sharing their experiences as creators, also underscores the need to #LearnToCode.

A deeper dive into the brand’s advertising provides interesting insights. The Coding Seekho Duniya Badlo campaign went live on TV in the first week of November and post that the company has launched multiple new creatives with celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Mahesh Babu and R Madhavan.

On social media, WhiteHat Jr highlights multiple untold stories of #real children. For instance: Shivansh Raina, 12-year old football enthusiast from Bengaluru and the creator of Let-S-mile, an app that calculates your happiness score.

13-year-old Shreshth Kanth, created a website that connects pet lovers and provides care for stray animals and 12 year-old Yuvraj, whose app Medmaze connects individuals who have excess medicines with people who are in need of those medicines.

The company recently launched some rather interesting video chats of R Madhavan with select students learning coding from WhiteHat Jr.

WhiteHat Jr has probably been one of the most talked about start-ups in recent times. Founded in 2018 by former Discovery Networks CEO Karan Bajaj, WhiteHat Jr offers coding courses to children aged six to eighteen years. In August 2020, the brand made news for being the fastest idea-to-exit story that India had ever seen, when it was acquired by Byju’s in an unprecedented all-cash $300 million deal. The company came under the scanner for its aggressive digital advertising.

After having publicly acknowledged the flaws in its marketing campaign, WhiteHat Jr seems to be forging a new path over the past few months. Recently, WhiteHat Jr announced that it was strengthening its leadership team by including senior professionals across various marketing and operations functions.

e4M contacted CEO and Founder Karan Bajaj, who agreed with the assessment. “WhiteHat Jr started with the single mission of making kids creators and builders versus consumers of technology. We’re gone back to the roots, highlighting these real life case studies of WhiteHat Jr in each communication.”

