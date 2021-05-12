'When it comes to news channels, much like the IPL, people watch it live'

CenturyPly Executive Director Keshav Bhajanka highlights that advertising on news channels will help get maximum eyeballs and create a larger impact, after the suspension of IPL

While the suspension of IPL has brought in some inconvenience for the brands, CenturyPly feels it was a wiser decision to put a halt on the series than continuing it amidst a raging pandemic.

Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, CenturyPly, told exchange4media.com that, “The consumers, especially during the last two weeks of IPL airing, were not in a very positive mind frame. They weren’t as receptive to ad campaigns as they were in the previous season as it was hosted at a time when the country was getting up from the losses. This time, the situation went reverse and I am sure no campaign would have been able to convert into sales in such times.”

The brand, which was promoting its latest firewall technology during the matches has, therefore, decided to go silent on television for the current month. “All our television activities were mostly centered around IPL for the month. So, we will not be visible on television right now.”

As far as continuing its association with the IPL is concerned, in case of a comeback, the brand has decided to take a call based on the circumstances at the time of rescheduling.

However, the brand’s digital channels will continue with the pre-planned schedule and it will be back on television as strategized in its annual plan. “Much like the last year, we will be running our campaign heavily on all the major news channels, especially during the prime time for our firewall technology,” he highlighted.

On being asked why the brand is bullish on news channels lately, Bhajanka shared that audiences are most active on news channels these days, as compared to other genres.

He elaborated, “If I talk about GECs only, there are several features like programme recording. So, people are not actively watching those programmes but mostly recording them and watching them later. No one is watching the ads in such cases. But when it comes to news channels, much like the IPL, people watch it live and are very active. So, it's the strategy to get maximum eyeballs and create a larger impact.”

Additionally, speaking about the business side, Bhajanka highlighted while the production and supply sides are running at full capacity for them, the sales are getting lower because of the pandemic. “April was a slightly better month. We clocked in around 70 per cent of our regular sales. May is looking bleak. We are expecting to clock around 50 per cent this month. However, I am positive that sales will pick up again in June-July if the situation normalises. We are right now adopting a wait and watch approach.”

He emphasised that the brand will be highly focussing on boosting its inventory and improving its sales channels for the time being.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)