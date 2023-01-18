We're very bullish about prospects and opportunities of sports industry: CVL Srinivas, WPP
At the first e4m and GroupM ESP Let's Play Sports Marketing Summit, the Country Manager of WPP India gave a little sneak peek into the GroupM industry report, which is set to be published in March
WPP India head CVL Srinivas gave a little sneak peek at the GroupM industry report, set to be published in March, at the inaugural e4m and GroupM ESP Let's Play Sports Marketing Summit, held in New Delhi. The cover of the 10th edition of the annual GroupM report, by now an industry barometer, was revealed at the event today.
"At WPP, we're extremely bullish about the prospects of the sports industry and the opportunities it presents, the reasons for which are fairly obvious. The first is, of course, the extraordinary performance by Indian sportspersons over the last few years. India has shown that we can compete with the best all over the world, and without such great performances there would be no sports industry to speak of," he said.
He went on to elucidate how the entire Indian sports ecosystem, from the fans to the players to teams management, has evolved over the years into a living, breathing and thriving behemoth.
"We also can't forget the large role the government has played in ensuring the growth of the industry and are excited to partner with e4m and, over the course of the day, explore the exciting opportunities and developments in sports marketing," he said.
The first-of-its-kind summit dived into the vibrant sports industry, and community, of India, and explored its broad strokes as well as minutiae, the future potential and present challenges. As the very media we use to consume and engage with sports continue to diversify, the opportunities are there for winning.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Elista ties up with Women's CricZone
The partnership is for 12 months
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
Electronics brand Elista announced its partnership with Women's CricZone – a women's cricket platform that promotes women's cricket across the world.
Commenting on the association, Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista said, "Cricket is an extremely popular game. Recent developments in the women's cricketing world have grabbed the attention of many fans across the world. Trotting on the road less travelled is one of our core values and is reflected in our partnership with Women’s CricZone. This association also presents us with an opportunity to connect with those millions of fans who are following and supporting women in sports. Our women in blue have had a tremendous success rate, and we look forward to an action-packed year of cricket."
Yash Lahoti, Founder and CEO, Women’s CricZone, said, "At Women’s CricZone, we are focussed on telling the stories from the world of women's cricket. We are happy to associate and build synergies in our approach with Elista, a brand that delivers 'Make in India' products to the world. Together, we would like to promote and encourage the global audience to watch more women's cricket and cricketers and tell stories of their hard work and passion to the audience.”
The partnership between Elista and Women’s CricZone has been forged for 12 months, and interactive content in various forms – videos, graphics, and text will be featured through all major women cricketing events, which includes twin World Cups, Women's IPL, and multiple bilateral series. Interviews, analysis, feature pieces, and other fun content about the game will go live on the website and social media platforms.
Elista offers a wide range of Smart TVs, coolers, washing machines, heavy-duty monitors and tower speakers. The home-grown electronics, home appliances, information technology, and mobile accessories brand already has star cricketers Suresh Raina and Ishan Krishan as its brand ambassadors. Elista is on track to clock revenue of Rs 250 crore in FY 2022-23 and plans to start its manufacturing facility in the country.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Esha Gupta puts her game face on in Khelraja ad
The actor stars in the real-money gaming brand's #TheGameNeverStops campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 12:20 PM | 2 min read
Real-money gaming brand Khelraja which offers sports betting, casino gaming, and esports among other categories, has launched its first-ever campaign, #TheGameNeverStops. The campaign, which features the brand’s ambassador and Bollywood star Esha Gupta, is a swagger-laden celebration of the art of gaming.
#TheGameNeverStops is for every person who loves the game and lives for it, and represents Southeast Asia’s burgeoning desire for gaming, a trend that’s ushering in the industry’s golden era in the high-potential, high-growth region. The brand commercial places Khelraja at the vanguard of this gaming revolution, with Esha Gupta.
On the campaign and the commercial, a particularly inspired Japneet Singh Sethi, Country Manager – Khelraja, said: “Over the past few years, Southeast Asia has seen a rapid rise in the adoption of online gaming, and Khelraja has been at the forefront of this growth. With our first-ever campaign, we wanted to do something different, something outside the box.”
“Every other iGaming brand is selling the idea of winning to their users. While winning is ultimately the objective, we are also here to make a great brand and a great bond with our users. We wanted to celebrate the gaming culture and our brand ambassador, Esha Gupta, perfectly captured the essence of our message of playing the game the right way. We are confident that the campaign will resonate with online gaming enthusiasts across India and Southeast Asia,” he added.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We have been digital-first even before the pandemic’
Manish Dubey, CMO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, speaks to e4m on how the brand is taking digital marketing channels to the next level of experience
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 17, 2023 8:54 AM | 4 min read
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has been able to create a unique stand in the BFSI sector with its approach towards technology and adaptability of the same. Manish Dubey, CMO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, spoke exclusively to exchange4media on the brand’s key learnings. He also spoke on the understanding that different technologies offer while catering to varied services as well as different kinds of audiences.
“Our brands have been digital-first even before the pandemic. In fact, during the pandemic it was one of the capabilities that helped us to reach out to customers in a drastic fashion. Our marketing plans were not compromised during the pandemic. Social media and digital marketing have been always there for us. Now, we are taking those channels to the next level of experience. For this campaign, we are creating virtual photo and interaction opportunities. With the use of tech, we are building personalised AI-based video ads, which will be delivered to specific audiences,” Dubey shared.
The company has been leveraging WhatsApp as one of its key marketing tools, he further said. “We have an understanding that different types of technologies need to be used for different kinds of things. The second learning is that if you provide the right value to the customer, the customer adapts to the technology and is able to choose what is best for them.”
The company has announced an association with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav to launch a new digital-first campaign - “360° Financial Protection with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance".
Speaking on why sports personalities are a right fit for their brand and especially for BFSI companies, Dubey said, “We also prefer other celebrities. Over a period of time, many BFSI companies roped in various types of celebrities – film and OTT celebrities, as well as internet personalities. However, there is merit in what you say. Sports personalities have their strength. In the recent past, we have seen many examples of BFSI companies opting for such associations with sports personalities. Sports has a pan-India appeal, people admire the traits of sportspersons. For us, the value that any sportsperson brings fits really well with the brand thought.”
“For Surya Kumar Yadav, in his recent matches, he has come out as a very trusted and dependable player, he is also very innovative considering the competitiveness that is there in today's time. We saw a perfect position with the kind of innings he plays, its 360 degrees,” Dubey added.
The Chief Marketing Officer also said that the brand has been doing influencer marketing activities for long, and they have a structured programme for influencer content. “We have a structured programme for influencer marketing and our influencer content is very transparent. We have a plethora of influencers like experts who will help you understand the product. We have influencers in the popular affinity space, and we also do content in regional content. Regional content creators are still growing, it is an evolving space.”
Commenting on cracking GenZ consumers, Dubey said, “GenZs are very practical in nature. However, they are not keen on buying insurance as of now. But it is also about engaging with the consumers at an early age, not every engagement will lead to a purchase or a brand usage all the time. We are based on many years of experience and learning, and our attempt to connect with GenZ is to a level where they can relate to what they understand. It is only going to be better as we go ahead.”
Speaking on the marketing budget allocation for this year, he shared, “We have migrated a significant amount of our work to digital much before the pandemic and that has been the trend. Our proportion of budget has always been fluid between traditional and digital mediums. More spending on digital as it is easier for us to target.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We will double-down on feel-good marketing to beat inflation: Arvind RP, McDonald’s
Arvind RP, Marketing Director, McDonald’s India West and South, speaks to e4m on inflation, the company’s media mix, the new menu and expansion plans
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 17, 2023 8:44 AM | 6 min read
‘Marketing must be radically reimagined to achieve 2030 sustainable development goals’
Dentsu and Kantar release findings of a study exploring the role APAC marketers play in achieving corporate sustainability ambitions and SDGs
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 3:21 PM | 4 min read
Dentsu and Kantar has launched ‘Marketing a Better Future’, a flagship study exploring the role APAC marketers play in achieving corporate sustainability ambitions and SDGs.
“With the exponential growth of Asian economies, spending power is moving East with the region shaping global consumption trends. This gives Asian consumers and companies a new and unique responsibility, especially as the region is expected to bear the brunt of climate-related catastrophes. Consumer behaviour urgently needs to shift to more sustainable habits and lifestyles,” said Dentsu in a press release.
According to Kantar’s latest Global Issues Barometer, climate issues are a key concern with nearly 60% of consumers globally saying they experience eco-anxiety which is driving increased consciousness and desire for action. In tandem, system-level changes are needed to reach global sustainability targets and ensure the planet’s future. There is no doubt that businesses, brands, and their agency partners are at a nexus of need and opportunity. As the bridge between brands and consumers, marketers have a unique opportunity, and therefore the responsibility, to be generational agents of change influencing consumer behaviour, as well as driving customer-informed innovation.
Marketers are failing, however, to grasp the opportunity. Dentsu and Kantar’s inaugural study of over 70 brand marketers in 12 markets across Asia-Pacific found that only one in three (34%) marketing and insights teams are ‘executing against their sustainability plans and measuring progress’. This compares unfavourably to 46% in the supply chain, and 51% in corporate strategy. The new study identified two significant intention-action gaps, the consumer intention-action gap and the organisational intention-action gap, where marketers’ challenges are rooted, the study report says.
In order to achieve deep, needle-moving advancement in sustainability, the study found marketing functions need a philosophical revamp: to be given the mandate to drive innovation beyond short-term sales KPIs, and to create growth that is good for society and the planet as well as business. Corporate sustainability transformation and sustainable consumption need to become the organising principle around which marketing functions. The study predicts that by making this radical change, brands will be able to drive the behaviour and lifestyle shifts required to achieve the 40% - 70% reductions in greenhouse gas emissions that the sixth IPCC assessment report estimates as achievable.
Dominic Powers, Chief Growth Officer, dentsu Asia Pacific, said, “Meaningful progress in sustainability requires an ecosystem level effort where businesses, consumers and civic society, policymakers, regulators and capital providers work in harmony. Marketers must not only be empowered by businesses to drive innovation that can fuel deep change, but they must also revamp the entire philosophy behind the way the function is designed, which is predicated on selling more. At dentsu we design the 'what's next’ for brands. It is clear that sustainable consumption has to be the organising principle of marketing teams, who must now instead focus on inspiring people everywhere to a new way of sustainable living. To do this, brands and marketers must reframe their constituents to include ecosystem partners that co-own the sector’s value chain and its carbon footprint. By positioning themselves as the change agent between the larger ecosystem, customers, and their company, marketing teams will be uniquely positioned to drive relevant, resonant, step-change innovation that will help ensure a sustainable future for us all.”
Trezelene Chan, Head, Sustainability Practice, Kantar APAC added, “We already know that the consumer intention-action gap is a problem for marketers, with 56% identifying it as a major challenge. Only 17% of Asian consumers actively change their behaviour to be more sustainable, despite 98% of Asians saying they will. Our study reveals, however, that the organizational intention-action gap is an equally important challenge to be addressed. Although 73% of marketers believe sustainability is important for business continuity and value growth, the study uncovered tactical and fundamental barriers that hinder marketers from taking on meaningful sustainable leadership. These include a focus on short-term sales growth targets above all other KPIs, a lack of clarity within the marketing function around metrics of success in relation to sustainability goals, and a lack of adequate resources or capability building for sustainability within the marketing function. Innovation, collaboration, and ownership across the different business functions against a clear set of sustainability goals will be required. Sustainability initiatives by the brand need to address consumers’ and the planet’s needs holistically and simultaneously. This means a whole new mindset for marketers and their corporate leaders.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pongal 2023: South brands reap in on the festive zeal
As the southern states drown in harvest festivities, brands are upbeat about the renewed sentiment amongst customers this year
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 16, 2023 2:22 PM | 4 min read
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bumble's new hyper-local campaign celebrates cultural diversities
The campaign has been launched in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 1:28 PM | 2 min read
Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, launched its latest brand campaign across five cities in India - Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh. Bumble is entering these markets to reach new audiences with the debut campaign that takes a hyper-local approach–each film celebrates Bumble’s diverse community, their connections and first moves in one’s city.
Per Bumble’s recent study, 81% of daters on Bumble are feeling positive about dating as we head into 2023. Bumble’s new integrated campaign spotlights local cultural diversities, customised regional music and popular locations that capture unique nuances and the essence of different cities in modern India. The campaign is aimed at encouraging single Indians to take charge of their dating journeys in their cities.
Speaking about the campaign, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “In 2023, as Bumble enters new markets in India, our new integrated campaign takes a hyper-local approach as we celebrate our community, various meet-cute moments, diverse connections and the best first moves one is making in their cities. We want to celebrate the joy of dating in everyday moments and encourage people to find what they are looking for - while playing football at Kolkata’s Maidan or jogging at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake or while having your favourite filter coffee in Chennai. When everyone in your city is on Bumble, what are you waiting for? There are endless possibilities to find your next connection in your city and Bumble’s got your back!”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube