We love challenger brands & figuring unique creative ways: PG Aditiya, Talented

The Co-founder and CEO of Talented was speaking at the e4m Pitch CMO Summit – South and shared interesting insights into the working on ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ campaign

The Pitch CMO Summit in Bangalore saw an enlightening session by PG Aditiya, Co-founder and CEO of Talented, and ex-Chief Creative Officer of Dentsu Webchutney, where he spoke in depth about building powerful brand stories and his experience while working on ad campaigns.

Aditiya shared his experience while working on ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ campaign, which won a total of 3 Grand Prix, besides 1 Gold, 1 Titanium, 4 Silver and 3 Bronze Lions at the five-day festival that concluded on 24 June.

“It was a moment after seeing the series ‘Empires of Dirt’- A show about European colonization on Vice. But it was not easy to execute the idea. Right from the get-go, the team decided to make an entire case film rather than making a PPT. We had creative teams taking approvals and edits from an actual historian as we were not experts in historical accuracy.”

He further said, “This campaign took over 18 months in different cycles of lockdowns in UK and in India. The fun part was that the British Museum had no clue that we were working on such campaign. We did the entire film under the nose of British Museum. We were using Google Earth to explore the artefacts. None of us have visited British Museum till date.”

Talking about the impact of ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ campaign, Aditiya said, “We have seen a humongous number of private institutions and collectors returning artefacts ever since the campaign went live. Over 10,000 artefacts being returned from Europe and America and this little piece had something to do with that.”

PG Aditiya also shared an example on how Cleartrip used an ambush advertising strategy during this festive season. The advertisement carried a QR code and once scanned, a reader can click a picture of products in the advertisement placed by e-commerce platforms and compare the cost of the trip with the product price.

“Cleartrip has positioned itself as a challenger in the travel ecosystem. Through the print advertisement, the idea was to switch a reader’s attention from purchasing a product during the festive season to travelling. Cleartrip has an image of Burger King of the travel industry and is a challenger brand. While planning for this advertisement, the other e-commerce platforms or brands had no idea about this strategy. We love challenger brands and figuring unique and creative ways which would give them an unfair advantage.”

Aditiya also shared his creative agency’s employee handbook which speaks in-depth about client-agency relationship. He shared a broad vision of his creative agency - Talented - while dealing with clients and creating path-breaking creative brand messaging.

