We ensure consumers get to experience the ‘pricelessness’: Manasi Narasimhan, Mastercard
The VP & Head, Marketing and Communications, S Asia, Mastercard, spoke to e4m about the brand’s support for sports, creating ‘priceless’ experiences, and catering to people’s passions
As golfers tee off at the storied Delhi Golf Club for the second edition of The DGC Open, Manasi Narasimhan, Vice President and Head, Marketing and Communications, South Asia, Mastercard, the global payment tech company, is justly satisfied with the response. The field has 138 players from around 35 countries and includes close to 50 Indians, many of whom have won on the Asian Tour as well as on home soil.
“For us, it’s about what our consumers’ passions are around the world, and in this case in India. Over here golf is an emerging sport. There was a perception earlier that golf was very affluent centric but there’s been a lot of effort being done to broad-base it, get more women into golf and so on,” says Narasimhan, noting that consumers have resonated strongly with the concept.
“After last year’s success, we believe there is a lot more in store for us to build on the growing affinity for the sport in India. Hence, continuing our support for women in sports, we have curated a priceless experience for women golfers to learn the nuances of the sport from their idol – Shiv Kapur – and are looking forward to a great display of talent on the sprawling greens of the DGC over the next few days.”
Narasimhan stresses that what is important to the company, more than just slapping a logo onto an IP is ensuring that consumers get to experience the ‘pricelessness’, so emblematic of Mastercard’s branding, with the iconic “for everything else, there is Mastercard”, a fixture of TV commercials for those growing up in the pre-internet era.
“Digital is ubiquitous, but even within digital there is a move now for more authentic content, right from the new ASCI guidelines for influencers to follow to what people choose to follow. Nobody likes to feel that they’re being sold to, they prefer genuineness and authenticity. And that’s our endeavour as a brand,” says Narasimhan.
This is important in India, where Narasimhan observes we live and die by our phones. “I read a sad statistic that we have more phones than toilets in India and there’s enough evidence to show that it’s true. And so there has been a pivot.”
That being said, Narasimhan is confident of the staying power of traditional media. “India is a collectivist society. We like to gather together to watch sports and movies with friends and family on TV. Digital is a medium that caters to individuals, and you’re going to be peering into your phone or tablet. No one’s denying that digital is here to stay, but traditional media is also not going away.”
Admitting that golf still carries with it the tag of affluence which may not have mass appeal, Narasimhan says that Mastercard is committed to catering to people’s individual passions. “For the affluent and emerging affluent it’s golf. Cricket of course cuts across every demographic in India, so we’re in that. We’ve recently signed on four badminton players who won the Thomas Cup as the sport is seeing a resurgence thanks to their success.”
“It’s not about bridging the gap but catering to what people want to see and experience. Mastercard worldwide has identified nine passion areas, including art, music, movies, shopping, and one area that has emerged post the pandemic - wellness. We are present in all these areas,” she says.
This includes curating experiences that people without a Mastercard cannot enjoy. While sports is popular in India, there are other areas like Mastercard’s Priceless Cities, which allows you, for example, to do yoga in front of the Sydney Opera House, and other crafted experiences.
“That’s the beautiful paradox of payments. Whether you’re buying medicines and groceries or are splurging on something you’re really passionate about, you want the same method of payment: something effortless, seamless, and safe. That’s what we provide,” concludes Narasimhan.
VAHDAM India enters spices market
Collaborates with chef Vikas Khanna to launch VAHDAM Spices
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 4:47 PM | 3 min read
VAHDAM® India, the home-grown global wellness brand, has announced the launch of VAHDAM® Spices, a new product category for the company.
Aimed at creating fresher products for an increasingly health-conscious world, VAHDAM® India has expanded its partnership with Indian farmers and cooperatives to bring high-quality and authentic Indian spices to consumers to help them achieve their wellness goals, the company said.
VAHDAM® India has collaborated with world-renowned, Michelin Star-awarded Chef Vikas Khanna to celebrate the launch of VAHDAM® Spices with a variety of new recipes.
“In 2015, I started VAHDAM® India, with a vision to take this wellness wisdom to the world, under a trusted, ethical, sustainable home-grown brand. And re-imagine the quality & freshness of these offerings. Given my lineage, we started with tea, but the vision was always to do more. And today, I am excited to announce the launch of our range of fresh, ethically sourced, Single Origin Spices from the finest farms in India. India is a magical 'land of spices' and provides the world with the largest variety of delicious spices. However, just like tea, there is an absence of a home-grown brand, and the broken supply chain ensures that consumers don’t get a fresh product,. Additionally, spices are globally grown by spraying copious amounts of pesticides, insecticides & toxins to increase farm yield, which causes a serious health risk to consumers,” said Bala Sarda, CEO & Founder of VAHDAM® India.
“With VAHDAM® India Spices, we aspire to make available a collection of delicious spices, all sourced garden-fresh, packaged at our BRC Certified facility here in India & shipped directly to consumers. We’ve spent the last two years building a supply chain of India's finest organic spice farms with our partners. We made a conscious decision to bring sustainable, clean, and fresh spices to consumers around the world for all their cooking, wellness, and beauty needs.”
“VAHDAM® India has a reputation for bringing the best of India to the world and I’m incredibly excited to be working with them on the launch of VAHDAM® Spices,” said Chef Vikas Khanna.
“The farmers in India take pride in the spices they grow, which elevates VAHDAM® India’s spices and their taste above what’s currently available on the market. VAHDAM® India’s Spices can help anyone take their cooking up a notch and it will bring more flavour into all of our lives. I’m loving how VAHDAM India’s single origin spices has made its way to my kitchen and I’m in no mood to replace them with anything in the world.”
“Spices can provide a range of health benefits for consumers, but that all depends on where and how they are grown and packaged,” said Ujjwala Baxi, Registered Dietitian.
“VAHDAM® India’s commitment to bringing fresh and single-origin spices from India to the world will help everyone enjoy the benefits of these spices, from Moringa Powder’s antioxidants aiding in heart health to Turmeric Powder assisting in building one’s immunity.”
BKT Tires announces association with 7 IPL teams
The brand will be the ‘Official Tire Partner’ for these teams
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 3:59 PM | 1 min read
Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT) has announced its partnership with seven leading teams in the 16th season of the most watched T20 Cricket league in the world. BKT will be the ‘Official Tire Partner’ for Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.
The season marks BKT’s fourth consecutive association with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, and its second collaborative year with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.
Commenting on the partnership, Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, Balkrishna Industries Ltd., said, “Over the years, we have seen the cricket T20 league generating strong appeal in the sporting ecosystem and transcending to be one of the biggest events on the international sporting calendar. The partnership with T20 cricket adds to a growing portfolio of BKT’s global strategic relationships. Today, we are delighted to announce our official association with 7 T20 teams. This is an amazing endorsement for the brand and further strengthens our dedication to delivering our commitments. We are confident that this partnership will create a positive impact on our brand, generating more interest and value.”
Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Randeep Hooda tame impossible terrains with Jeep Meridian
The 'Only In a Jeep' campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett India.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 3:48 PM | 3 min read
Jeep India has unveiled its new campaign, ‘Only In A Jeep’, featuring Milind Soman, Randeep Hooda and Malaika Arora, which emphasizes the message that only Jeep vehicles can discover different terrains and territories. The crucial element that distinguishes Jeep SUVs as proficient off-roaders has been highlighted in the new campaign. The three-part campaign series shows the protagonists being challenged to exit from impossible terrain in a Jeep vehicle. The campaign, which draws inspiration from Jeep's legendary brand pillars of Freedom, Adventure, Authenticity, and Passion, was conceptualised by Leo Burnett India.
The campaign is beautifully shot in the forests of Maharashtra, Chandipur beach in Odisha and the Great Indian Desert in Jaisalmer communicates the Jeep Meridian's brand attributes: superior design, best-in-class cabin comfort, and safety. The video demonstrates various features of the Jeep Meridian, such as the Selec-Terrain System, Independent Suspension, Dual Pane Sunroof, and many others, through the adventures of the three models, Randeep, Milind, and Malaika.
The videos of the campaign are already live on Jeep India's Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn & YouTube. The final video of the series features Malaika Arora, who is stranded in the middle of the Great Indian Desert with no network and no one to help or navigate her through the desert to discover her way out. However, she views the situation as a challenging task and intends to continue cruising her trusted Jeep Meridian.
Commenting on this new campaign, Rahul Pansare, Head Marketing & PR, Jeep India, said, "The 'Only In A Jeep' campaign revolves around the 'Go Anywhere, Do Anything' ethos of the Jeep brand, which extends itself to the vehicle owners, fans, and followers. The Jeep brand is dedicated to providing the most competent and refined 4x4 vehicles in India. The Jeep Meridian that was launched in 2022 is an eclectic combination of ruggedness, sporty design, safety, and comfort. And this is exactly what we are trying to communicate through this campaign. Even the models that we have selected – Randeep Hooda, Milind Soman and Malaika Arora personify the daredevil nature and adventurous spirit of the brand that has been a part of our legacy over the years.
Mr. Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, further added, "Brand Jeep is synonymous with adventure - both on and off screen and we're excited to yet again travel an exciting terrain with Jeep. The ‘Only In A Jeep’ campaign is designed to help the audiences feel the energy and get acquainted with the Jeep way of life. Each of the three films featuring Randeep, Milind and Malaika will take viewers on a visual adventure and truly establish what sets the Jeep Meridian apart."
The Jeep Meridian, which debuted in India in May last year, is offered in two trim levels: Limited and Limited (O), and it has a number of best-in-class features to assure the comfort and safety of its passengers. The Jeep Meridian sports a 2.0-liter Turbo Diesel engine and is among the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the D-segment, delivering a fuel economy of up to 16.2 km/l (ARAI certified). It also features a number of interesting amenities, including Emperador Brown leather seats, third-row cooling with controls, automated headlights, diamond-cut dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, and much more.
Kylie Jenner headlines Dolce&Gabbana eyewear campaign
Michele Morrone, the Italian actor, also stars as the male face of the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 3:17 PM | 1 min read
Dolce&Gabbana presents the new Spring/Summer 2023 eyewear campaign created by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, the London-based duo behind some of the most iconic imagery in contemporary fashion.
Los Angeles, outside at night, a swimming pool in a Californian villa: the shots taken on this Hollywood set are infused with seduction and style. The female face of the campaign is Kylie Jenner, a successful entrepreneur and one of the most followed and popular figures in the global star system.
Mert&Marcus’ signature shots also feature Michele Morrone, the Italian actor with 15.6 million followers, who stars in the visuals featuring the men’s styles: whether shades or optical frames, these glasses are the perfect acces sory to enhance the wearer’s personality in a continuous interplay of looks and complicity.
Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils highlights the benefits of Rice Bran Oil
Nutritionist Dr. Matheen Asrar stars in the ad
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 1:56 PM | 3 min read
Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils launched a new campaign on Freedom Rice Bran Oil to inform the customers about the health benefits of using Rice Bran Oil. This is the continuation of the ‘Freedom Oil Knowledge Series’ on the benefits of using Rice Bran Oil. The new campaign highlights the harmful effects of high levels of cholesterol and the benefit of using Rice Bran Oil for daily cooking to control the same. In the video released as a part of the campaign, renowned Nutritionist Dr. Matheen Asrar (PhD Nutritionist) recommends people to take a balanced diet, do regular exercise, and switch to a healthy cooking oil like Freedom Rice Bran Oil for everyday cooking to live a healthy life. The campaign has been rolled out across social, digital, electronic, and print platforms. It has already garnered 1 million plus views from the social media platform.
In the earlier campaign of ‘Freedom Oil Knowledge Series’ an animated video was rolled out to explain the process by which Freedom Rice Bran Oil with 10000+ ppm Oryzanol, tocopherol, and tocotrienols which are natural Antioxidants, helps to reduce Bad Cholesterol (LDL), and maintain Good Cholesterol (HDL). The new campaign shares the inputs by a renowned dietitian on steps to be taken to take care of heart health. The campaign is designed to communicate the message in a simple yet effective manner from an expert and encourage people to use Freedom Rice Bran Oil for daily cooking.
According to Mr. P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Freedom Rice Bran Oil, said, “We try to conduct focused campaigns as a part of ‘Freedom Oil Knowledge Series’ to inform the customers about the health benefits of edible oils. This new campaign on Freedom Rice Bran Oil, is designed to share insights on healthy living from an expert Dr. Matheen Asrar (Ph.D. Nutritionist), who recommends people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, eat a balanced diet, and cook food in a healthy oil-like Rice Bran Oil. Freedom Physically Refined Rice Bran Oil contains an ideal quantity of Oryzanol ie. 10000+ ppm therefore we request people to #SwitchtoFreedom and #ChangeForTheBetter and stay healthy with #ricebranoil.”
According to experts, if people maintain a healthy lifestyle, eat right, drink at least 2 liters of water, avoid bad habits like smoking, regularly monitor and control diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and Cholesterol levels and choose healthy oil like Rice Bran Oil for everyday cooking, they are likely to stay healthy and safe.
Hardik Pandya endorses 'hatke investing choices' in new LenDenClub campaign
Pandya is the brand ambassador of the peer-to-peer lending platform
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 1:43 PM | 4 min read
Peer-to-Peer lending platform LenDenClub has launched a new campaign with its brand ambassador Hardik Pandya. The new campaign named ‘Invest like Hardik’ by LenDenClub emphasizes new-age investors to invest in P2P lending that is hassle-free and offers high returns compared to traditional asset classes.
The new campaign aims to create awareness among investors to invest in new-age investment avenues like Peer-to-Peer lending, which is convenient and enables the investor to earn high returns while being non-market linked. The campaign anchored by Hardik underlines the messaging of being audacious and fulfilling your dreams by choosing the right investment class.
The campaign features Hardik Pandya as the protagonist engaging in amusing banter with the audience to showcase the benefits of investing in Peer-to-Peer lending while highlighting the industry-best product offerings of LenDenClub. The film displays various attributes of Hardik that have a direct correlation with his choices. The choice of having the tattoos he wants, maintaining a healthy lifestyle while being the life of the party, being disciplined at all times and finally improvising in the middle of the pitch – every sequence has been designed to bring alive the fearless story.
With Hardik Pandya’s affiliation with the world of cricket, the brand intends to entice people from all genres, for instance, users who have an affinity towards investing in various financial instruments, salaried individuals, novice investors, entrepreneurs and investors. Besides, it also aims to bank big on the mass appeal of Hardik among cricket enthusiasts.
Addressing audiences where Hardik Pandya after celebrating his big win on the ground says 'Meri choices hamesha se hi different rahi hain.' The campaign aims to quickly connect with audiences while riding on the different attributes of the cricketer. While building a unique appeal among audiences, the campaign seeks to enhance trust in investing while displaying the ease and simplicity of investing in Peer-to-Peer lending with LenDenClub.
With a lucid montage of stills and snippets featuring the ace cricketer, rocking background music, and a straightforward statement, the brand manages to make a mark as subtle and as powerful as the cricketer’s stint in sports.
Commenting on the new campaign, Mr Bhavin Patel, Cofounder and CEO, LenDenClub, said, “As a company, we have constantly been evolving to provide the best returns to our customers that transcend from understanding the customer sentiments to creating developments that encourage investing in P2P lending. With this alliance, we aim to raise attention to Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending.
The campaign thus ties back beautifully to our brand and what it stands for whilst showcasing how to avail simple and hassle-free investing through LenDenClub. Considering Cricket has always been more than just a sport in India, launching this campaign with Hardik Pandya further reiterates our resolve for mass appeal. I am sure that our 2 million investors will be able to resonate with Hardik’s brand personality as they also made a different choice when they decided to invest with LenDenClub.”
Commenting on the creative direction of the campaign, Saarthak Juneja, Creative Lead at Kandid Kanvass, the agency behind the campaign, said, “After Hardik Pandya came on board as the brand ambassador, it became imperative that each and every aspect of the creative campaign be reflective of his personality which fits with the LenDenClub brand perfectly. They both stand for effective unconventionality that works really well in this modern, to-each-his-own world.
In keeping with Hardik’s vivacious persona, the script, the treatment, the rap song treatment of the background score – all were consciously crafted to be peppy, fast-paced, fun and in-your-face bold. LenDenClub intends to be fearless just like Hardik. And it works. Just like Hardik’s non-traditional, unique choices.”
On the choice of Hardik Pandya as LenDenClub’s maiden campaign, Roneeta Ghosh, Business Lead at Kandid Kanvass, believes,”LenDenClub is a pioneer in the fintech sector, a cutting edge P2P platform – ideal for today’s new-age, modern investors. While deciding on the brand ambassador we felt we needed a dynamic and iconic personality like Hardik Pandya who is perfectly placed to be able to inspire today’s young India and be the most credible face for the brand. People both look up to him and respect him for creating his own unique path, something that aligns with LenDenClub’s intentions.”
Hardik Pandya's resilient personality has always delivered high returns on the ground, just as LenDenClub offers the same to its investors in the new-age Peer-to-Peer lending platform. Despite his different choices, they have consistently given him an edge above the rest. The all-rounder will display LenDenClub’s core values of knowledge, trust, & authenticity.
Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai is back on ground after 3 years
To be held on 24th March 2023 from 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 2:35 PM | 3 min read
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 24th of March, 2023 from 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz. The Summit’s Co-Gold Partners are ABP News, DoubleVerify, Fancode & Pepper Content and the Profitwheel as the Co-partner.
Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘The Agile Marketer’.
With the evolution of digital technology and Web3, marketers today have endless possibilities to explore which come with a sea of challenges. This era of heightened exposure has also made brands vulnerable, demanding them to be transparent and putting them under the pressure to provide a seamless experience to consumers in a VUCA environment. Therefore, it is imperative for marketers to adopt a new approach - Agile marketing, a tactical marketing approach, where marketing teams collectively identify high-value projects to focus upon and put in their collective efforts.
At the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023, we aim to understand the various aspects of ‘Agile Marketing’, how it helps marketers adapt to the ever-evolving market and consumer sentiments, and ensure a seamless consumer experience across the board. We also aim to understand how marketers can be more agile in their approach, how they can have a focused outlook on customer value and business outcomes, and how agile marketing is the need of the hour for this dynamic environment.
The lineup and agenda of the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023 to celebrate the stars of Marketing in India. Laqshya Media Group is the Title Sponsor for the Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023 with Vserv as the Co-powered by partner and Mobavenue as the Growth Partner.
The marketing leaders have been selected by the exchange4media editorial team for their innovative, creative and collaborative work throughout 2022. The awards are being given to top marketing leaders of brands and organisations that have put purpose at the centre of their growth strategy, have invested in purposeful partnerships or in causes that have made a social impact, and have responded to the needs of various stakeholders during the ongoing pandemic.
WebEngage has come on board as Co-Powered By Partner for the Pitch Best CMO Awards.
The awards will be given out across the below categories:
- The CMO Leadership Award
- The CMO Innovation Award
- The CMO Transformation Award
- The CMO Growth Award
- The CMO Social Responsibility Award
- The CMO Content Engagement Award
- The CMO Customer Experience Award
- The CMO Experiential Marketing Award
- The CMO Digital Marketing Award
- The CMO Rising Star Award
- The CMO Sustainability Award
For more details, please check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-2023/
To attend the summit and RSVP, get in touch with
Chandrakant@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
