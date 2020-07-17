Watch Toby Jenner of Wavemaker speak at e4m webinar powered by Salesforce

The webinar will also have a panel discussion in which the Global CEO of Wavemaker will be joined by Atit Mehta, Subha Sreenivasan Iyer, Ritesh Ghosal, Yashdeep Vaishnav and Meera Iyer

With world leaders and industry heads charting out recovery plans to emerge out of the COVID-19 onslaught, exchange4media has decided to host a webinar, powered by Salesforce, to get the who’s who of the advertising and marketing world to share their insights on the topic – ‘From Recovery to Re-invention: Building brands for the long haul’.

The webinar will be hosted on July 21, 2020, at 4pm.

Market leaders will talk about the growth opportunities they see on the horizon and discuss how technology has been driving a strategic change.

The highlight of the webinar will be a fireside chat between Toby Jenner, Global CEO, Wavemaker, and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, exchange4media. Jenner will be providing a global outlook and join marketers later in a panel discussion.

The industry leaders who will join Jenner on the panel will be Atit Mehta- Head Marketing, BYJU’S; Subha Sreenivasan Iyer - Head-Media Services, Godrej Consumer Private Limited; Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Infiniti Retail- Croma; Yashdeep Vaishnav- Regional Director, Salesforce and Meera Iyer, CMO, Medlife. The session will be Chaired by Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder & Director, exchange4media Group.

The panellists will deliberate on an array of topics like growth opportunities in the current business scenario and building business acceleration on the backbone of Digital Acceleration.

The will also speak about retaining customer centricity with personalization; managing legacy brands and driving digital transformation.

The panel will also touch upon global trends and insights for the Indian markets.

The webinar will be open to marketers and brands keen to listen in. And they can register on - https://bit.ly/32d8GuN