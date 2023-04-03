Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility appoints Saif and Kareena as brand ambassadors
The duo will be seen promoting a range of products from Joy E-Bike through commercials and other branding activities
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., manufacturers of electric two-wheelers under the brand name Joy e-bike, has announced onboarding Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassadors.
The duo will be seen promoting a range of products from Joy E-Bike through commercials and other branding activities.
Speaking about the collaboration, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations Mobility Ltd., said, "We are pleased to onboard Mr. Saif Ali Khan and Mrs. Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassadors to endorse our robust, stylish and classic range of products which perfectly match their personality. Their presence will facilitate our efforts of reaching out to a wide consumer base and satisfying their evolving needs and requirements. We, at Wardwizard, are making consistent efforts to offer products that today’s style-conscious consumers want to improve their style statement. This collaboration will fuel our passion to create and provide stylish products to consumers and strengthen our bond with them.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Somany Ceramics is the Official Partner of Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants players will flaunt Somany’s logo on the helmet and cap
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 10:41 AM | 2 min read
Somany has announced its association with Lucknow Super Giants - the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, as their official partner.
With this partnership, Lucknow Super Giants, popularly known as LSG will flaunt SOMANY's logo on the helmet and caps.
Expressing his gratitude at the launch, Abhishek Somany, Managing Director & CEO of Somany Ceramics said, “We are excited to partner with Lucknow Super Giants for the 16th edition of Indian Premier League. Our slogan for the partnership is ‘Har andaaz mein zameen se jude’ which is a fusion of SOMANY's rooted values of “Zameen se Jude” and LSG's “Gazab Andaaz” slogan. We are excited about the vision that the LSG franchise possesses alongside the leadership they're backed by.”
The Lucknow Super Giants team also expressed their delight as they look forward to associate with the global leader in ceramic tiles. Expressing their happiness, Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO, RPSG Sports said, "We are delighted to have Somany Ceramics as our official partner for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The brand's commitment to quality and innovation resonates with our team's values, our style of sport and play - plus the millions of fans who look up to us for inspiration. We look forward to working together with SOMANY to create engaging experiences for our fans through personalized campaigns.”
“This is a key milestone for us at Creatigies as we stitch and manage this exciting partnership between Lucknow Super Giants and Somany Ceramics, ” added Navroze D Dhondy, Managing Director, Creatigies Communications the agency that is managing the partnership on behalf of Somany.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri unite for the love of sport at PUMA Conclave
Moderated by Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia, the 'Let There Be Sport' Conclave witnessed two fireside chats with PUMA athletes Kohli and Chhetri
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 12:07 PM | 4 min read
Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri for the first time ever converged on a single platform at the ‘Let There Be Sport’ Conclave, organised by sports brand PUMA India. The notable line-up voiced the growing need to prioritise sports and fitness at a mass level and integrating it as a relevant subject in the main curriculum of educational institutions for the development of the country.
Moderated by Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia, the Conclave witnessed two fireside chats with PUMA athletes Kohli and Chhetri, on Friday.
During the chat, Kohli and Chhetri went down memory lane and plumbed out inspiring tales from their individual sporting journeys that will stand as bright beacons for those who want to add sports and fitness as a part of their daily life.
Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia said, “Sports is a pivotal part of growth, be it for good physical and mental health, or to provide people with valuable life lessons. Only sport holds the power to transcend social, economic, and gender barriers to unite people on a single platform. So, it is about time that we stop viewing it as an extra-curricular activity and motivate people to start valuing it as a critical life skill which is extremely crucial for the growth of our nation.”
Ganguly added, “Through the #LetThereBeSport initiative, we aim to develop an ecosystem at the grassroots level that prioritises fitness and motivates people to take up sports and physical activities.
Virat Kohli, an inspiration for millions with his strong work ethic, discipline and passion for fitness, stated the central need for kids and adults of the country to adopt a strong sports culture in order to succeed in life.
Commenting at the Conclave, Virat Kohli said, “Sports and fitness has always been an integral part of my life and my career as a cricketer has positively shaped my personality and emotional wellbeing. I am happy to be a part of PUMA’s Let There Be Sport Conclave. We are confident that our journeys as sports professionals shared today on this platform will inspire the nation to make fitness a way of life. We have taken a long-term pledge to actively create more opportunities to deeply engage with people, underline the importance of a thriving sports culture and find ways to contribute towards developing a fitter India.”
Like thousands of youngsters in the country, Kohli at the conclave was asked to address his preference as a kid— studies or sports?
“I was pretty decent at studies, except for maths. I just couldn't understand maths. I’m scared. How am I gonna teach anything to my daughter? She asked me some questions and that really scares me. I didn't have enough time to do maths. But when I focused on it, I was pretty good. So, I never had trouble at school, never bunked classes, said Kohli while taking a quick trip down the memory lane.
India’s sporting greats, Virat Kohli, as well as Sunil Chhetri on a single stage, echoed collectively the drive a fundamental shift in the country’s perception and commitment towards adoption of sports and fitness culture.”
The legendary Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri also emphasised the value of sports and fitness in the development of one’s character, nature and emotional wellbeing.
Sunil Chhetri, India’s most capped footballer and captain of the Indian Team, said, “India is a huge country and holds limitless potential to become a global sporting superpower. However, for that to happen we need to promote participation in sports and fitness right from the grassroots level by treating it as an essential habit of day-to-day life instead of narrowing it down to a hobby. Sports impacts millions of people all over the world in a powerful way and is capable of positively influencing one’s attitude. I urge everyone to make playing and exercising a part of their daily life.”
At the Conclave, PUMA also streamed its latest 90-second digital film as part of the #LetThereBeSport campaign. The film features PUMA’s brand ambassadors Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri, Avani Lekhara and Bhawani Devi, and everyday athletes, capturing the need to take sport beyond the realm of an extra-curricular activity.
PUMA had recently conducted an exclusive sports-focussed study along with reputed research and analytics firm Nielsen Sports, which shockingly revealed that only 20% of urban Indian adults meet the WHO-recommended 150 minutes or more of physical exercise on a weekly basis while kids averaged only 86 minutes of the recommended 420 minutes of fitness per week.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shah Rukh Khan himself wrote the ending: One Hand Clap on Amazon Prime's Pathaan promos
The founders Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan of One Hand Clap share the low-down behind conceptualising the promos starring SRK and Deepika Padukone
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 1, 2023 9:16 AM | 3 min read
There's nothing that fans love more than seeing their favourite stars being candid on camera. With that insight, the team of One Hand Clap conceptualised the promotional films of Pathaan, which have been receiving rave reviews. The promo videos feature leads Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in hilariously self-aware avatars, baulking at cliched inputs given by the directors.
The founders Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan of the agency spoke to us about the making of these two quirky films. The agency is the retainer social media marketing agency of Amazon Prime for over four years.
Many times, celebrities actively take a part in creating films and are part of the writing process and the same happened with the film featuring Khan alongside YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. The founders shared with us that the film was written but the ending was written by SRK on set itself.
Speaking about the brief given by the OTT platform, they said, “Pathaan on Prime” was the brief. Because while it is coming on prime it is still running in theatre so Pathan on Prime had to be attributed well. We brainstorm with the Amazon team a lot so this specific idea of an artist getting pestered because of bad ideas. The challenging part for Amazon and us was to attribute the film more to Prime," said the founders.
“It was written, the ending was something different, it was the iconic Shahrukh pose, but everyone said that cannot be the ending. SRK came on set and we narrated to him the two endings in our mind and then he came up with the ending himself. The ending was written by SRK.”
Deepika Padukone's promo is also made on a similar vein with influencer Danish Sait. While Bam and SRK has worked together previously and so did Padukone. That's why the agency deicded to go with the pairing.
The founders said, “Bhuvan is the internet’s rockstar, SRK and him coming together created a moment.” Sait and Padukone, they have already worked and their chemistry which helped the founders to get the quirkiness out.
The only challenge that the founders had while making the film was the time crunch, in one day they had many things to do apart from making these films. They said, “We shot it in an hour. We had less time. 1 hr for SRK and 45 Mins with Deepika Padukone.”
Pathaan revived people’s love for Bollywood movies and gave SRK a major comeback. The film is a great case study for many film marketers to work on a smart strategy, slowly seeding hints in the minds of the audience thereby creating buzz.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Chill Out: Suchit Sikaria has staycation plans for Kashmir
Sikaria, Chief Business Officer at SUGAR Cosmetics, talks about his life outside the office in this weekly edition
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
In this special column by e4m, this week, we chatted up Suchit Sikaria, Chief Business Officer at SUGAR Cosmetics who told us about his life outside the office.
Sikaria shared with us that on a weekend, we may find him chilling on his couch watching test cricket.
His hobby includes both cooking and eating and his favourite food is aloo paratha or anything that involves aloo. “Anyone who makes bad aloo should be banned from the kitchen,” he quips.
An ideal vacation for him is in the hills where the weather is cold, and naturally, his next staycation destination is in Kashmir.
When it comes to skilling up, he wants to master intra-trading. “I think I had cracked it, but I lost a lot more money than I realised,” he chuckled.
Watch our conversation with him here:
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Appy Fizz refreshes brand identity
The new design revamp includes new lettering and fresh new packaging
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 2:22 PM | 2 min read
Appy Fizz. a fruit-flavoured drink from Parle Agro, has revealed its new branding.
The iconic red, white and black brand colours have been juxtaposed in eye-catching, clean, contemporary lettering for the brand’s logo. "Appy Fizz’s fresh packaging makes a striking statement poised to be clutter breaking," said the company.
Nadia Chauhan, the Joint Managing Director & CMO of Parle Agro, has emphasized the unique position of Appy Fizz as a statement-making beverage that has consistently maintained a distinct and outstanding identity. Despite inspiring numerous similar drinks in the market, Appy Fizz's unmatched innovation and quality have set it apart.
Through the brand redesign, Parle Agro aims to celebrate Appy Fizz's exceptional quality and bring a disruptive new look to the sparkling fruit-flavored drink category, ushering in a new era of growth and disruption. The brand is looking to further elevate the Appy Fizz experience and maintain its position as a leading innovator in the market.
The new packaging has been designed and conceptualized by Pentagram. Speaking on the new design Harry Pearce, Partner, Pentagram Design Ltd. said, “The essential idea for the Appy Fizz design was to modernize and to create a more visually arresting identity and bottle shape moving the brand away from the huge number of copycats. We re-addressed the emphasis giving the word ‘Appy’ equal prominence to ‘Fizz’ and employed a distinctive font with custom elements. The design retains the brand equity invested in black, white and red with a nod to the apple in the red dot.”
Kriti Sanon and Jr. NTR, the charismatic actors who are Appy Fizz's brand ambassadors, are seen in the new campaigns with fresh packaging of the brand - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2LCks-JzwQ
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pond’s urges women to #GlowOutLoud
Content creators Prableen Kaur Bhomrah, Ishani Mitra, Palak Sheth Ghose and Chandni Bhabhda feature in the first leg of the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 2, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Pond’s on its journey of encouraging women to express themselves the way they want to, introduced its #GlowOutLoud campaign earlier this month to mark the celebrations for International Women’s Day. As Pond’s strengthens its positioning in the beauty industry, it is building a space for its consumers to engage and connect with themselves and the brand; and inspire others in their circle to embrace what they truly feel.
View this post on Instagram
The campaign aims to explore what happens when emotions are expressed and unrestrained. What does it mean to truly glow out loud? In a world wherein women have consistently been told they are being too dramatic or over emotional when expressing what they feel, Pond’s urges women to own this stereotype, combat the negativity surrounding expression and begin their journey of glowing out loud.
The first leg of the campaign comprises a mini video series #IGlowOutLoud with 4 inspiring content creators Prableen Kaur Bhomrah, Ishani Mitra, Palak Sheth Ghose and Chandni Bhabhda as they rewrite the rules and transition from breaking gender stereotypes to self-assured and celebrated ways of expressions of laughter, rage, and tears. As these women put their happiness on display, own their vulnerabilities, dictate their own rage, and emerge with their true selves, they embark on a journey of glowing out loud.
The campaign features signature Pond’s products including the Pond’s Bright Beauty Spot-less Glow Serum that penetrates 10 layers deep to help brighten skin; aiming for one’s joy to be beyond surface level and be skin deep, the Pond’s Super Light Gel that provides non-greasy, lightweight moisturization; just like one’s infectious smile that is super cool, super chill and super light, the newly launched Pond’s Serum Boost Sunscreen that protects from sun rays and dark patches and blocks out the negativity and not her smile, the Pond’s Age Miracle Range and the Pond’s BB+ Cream that gives instant spot coverage and a minimal make-up look for her to #GlowOutLoud.
Launched during the week of Women’s Day and amplified across platforms including digital and social media channels, the campaign to date has garnered 1.5 million views over Instagram, with 80 thousand women sharing their support and engaging with #GlowOutLoud in addition to 100+ women who have shared their #GlowOutLoud moments.
Campaign Credits:
- Digital Agency: Foxymoron
- Production: The Rabbit Hole
- PR Agency: Edelman
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
R Madhavan named brand ambassador for Jos Alukkas
South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh will also continue as an ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 6:17 PM | 1 min read
Actor R Madhavan has signed an agreement with Jos Alukkas to be their pan-Indian brand ambassador. South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh will continue as the brand ambassador of the leading jewellery group. Both the artists have signed the agreement at a function held in Mumbai.
The company said they chose Madhavan in a bid to disseminate the brand philosophy of the group across India.
Jose Alukka, Chairman of the group, said Keerthy Suresh will continue to represent the gold and diamond brands of Jos Alukkas.
“The recognition that both the stars have won across India is expected to contribute to the future campaigns of Jos Alukkas, which has been functioning on the strong pillars of dedication and ethos for the last 58 years,” the company said.
Madhavan said he is happy to collaborate with a brand which stands as the synonym of honesty in business. Ms. Keerthy Suresh says Jos Alukkas satisfies the rising demands of women in the new world.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube