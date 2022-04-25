St. Botanica launches first TVC with Kareena

The campaign highlights the many kinds of wear and tear that hair goes through everyday

DTC haircare brand St. Botanica has launched its first-ever national TVC with the message #StBotanicaGlamHair. The campaign features newly appointed brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The campaign highlights the many kinds of wear and tear that your hair goes through on a daily basis. The TVC establishes how using ultra-nourishing products with the power of Moroccan Argan to care for your hair helps battle and reverse damage caused by styling, heat, exposure and more, giving you glamourous hair that shines.

The film features Kareena taking the audience through the stresses and damage her hair goes through. Between split ends to hair loss, heat-induced damage, every day can take a serious toll on hair health. The film moves on to inform consumers that this is where St. Botanica’s Moroccan Argan range comes into play.

Commenting on the campaign, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty & FMCG Brands, The Good Glamm Group says “With St. Botanica we are introducing the power of highly efficacious exotic natural ingredients in toxin free paraben free formulations. We are bringing in the power of Moroccan Argan in our range of shampoos and conditioners. Moroccan argan is a rich source of Omega 3 and 6 . It deeply nourishes your hair so that you can enjoy styling, spraying blow drying without any fear of damage.”

Actor & Brand Ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “I’m really excited to be a part of St.Botanica’s first ever TVC. I deeply resonate with the philosophy of the brand and their product formulations which are derived from nature's most exotic ingredients from across the globe. St.Botanica is a brand I trust to keep my hair looking fabulous all year long and I’m glad to be associated with the brand.”

