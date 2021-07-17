Voice marketing will impact the dynamics between brands and consumers: Sanja Partalo

At the recent e4m-GroupM Voice Marketing Conference, Sanja Partalo, EVP, Strategic Development Partnerships, WPP, spoke on the rise of voice marketing and how it is poised to offer many solutions which will impact the dynamics of brands and consumers.

“Voice search in terms of preference has gone through the roof and this is not just in urban areas but the rural awareness has seen a rise too. The voice ecosystem is an emerging segment in marketing communications domain as voice enabled commerce goes up,” said Partalo.

Speaking about how GroupM is taking a proactive approach to voice marketing, Partalo added, “We prioritise upskilling and knowledge sharing and run first-to-market training programmes and we continue to do so for our employees globally.”

It must be mentioned that voice technology is expected to bring a makeover for many industries and advertising giant WPP has already rolled out VoiceLab in the space. It welcomes in all clients and partners to come and experience the power of voice.

As per the VoiceBox report, which was unveiled at the exchange4media-GroupM Voice Marketing Conference, the voice search ecosystem is growing at a phenomenal 270% YoY.

“Voice is one of many solutions that will impact the dynamics of brands and consumers and I’m pleased see the progress that has begun from GroupM,” underlined Partalo.

