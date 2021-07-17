The future of social media is audio and voice: Sarah Salter, Wavemaker

At the exchange4media-GroupM Voice Marketing Conference held on July 15, Sarah Salter, Head of Innovation, Wavemaker, talked about the future of voice in marketing and advertising. She also explained how studies suggest that voice assistance is becoming much more conversational.

“In the past, marketers have given voice technology a respectable nod. But this year, we expect to see a shift, where voice and conversational AI will play a central role in the marketing plans. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of new technologies at home. Therefore, many researchers have stated that in three to four years, families will become much more reliant on voice-enabled devices,” Salter said.

“Voice will play an essential role in every aspect of our lives. We will see voice- powered interaction expand beyond cars and smartphones, to new areas of mobility and other unexpected areas. The public will become much more accustomed to choosing voice as one of the several ways to interact with a product. In the UK alone, 86% of the public has used a voice assistant in the last six months. And we're also seeing a huge increase in statistics globally. Voice will be available everywhere; every home every product. Voice will become standard on appliances,” she added.

Salter also elaborated on the future of social media. “We truly believe that the future of social media is audio and voice. Essentially, voice content is perceived as being more personal and more informal than text and helps people create more content at a much faster rate. The average person speaks three times as fast as they can type. Therefore, it's a great way to be able to put more content out into the world.”

“So why is the use of voice taking off? According to me, humans stuck at home during quarantine, readily available smartphones and apps as well as the desire for human connection beyond text are the ideal factors in this case. Potentially, sponsored audio influences, live voice commerce, promoted rooms, and content that can be extended from social platforms into branded podcast and other endless opportunities are also some of the factors of voice and audio experimentation in social media.”

Concluding her highly informative presentation on innovations in voice, Salter said, “In order to achieve a growth advantage in voice, we need to focus on the context. What are those moments where people are going to need your brand? Where can you be there for them? We need to utilize, test and learn for emerging social ad opportunities. Social voice is huge. And nobody yet is taking full advantage of it. Building helpful or inspiring voice nudges into that path to purchase. Just as Vanessa Goh at Spotify rightfully states, essentially, you can close your eyes, but you cannot close your ears.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)