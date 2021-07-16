‘Voice marketing allows brands to have a two-way interaction with users’

At the e4M -GroupM Voice Marketing Conference, Stas Tushinskiy & Julia Rast elaborate on the power of voice marketing using the example of Pizza Hut campaign on Gaana

Every marketer should think of mobile ads as voice ads as it is capable of adding a qualitative layer to the campaigns, highlighted Instreamatic CEO & Co-Founder Stas Tushinskiy at exchange4media-GroupM Voice Marketing Conference held on July 15. He was talking to Xaxis Global Solutions & Innovation Manager Julia Rast in a fireside chat.

Tushinskiy said, “Up until now, brands used to talk to consumers using marketing tools. It has been the case for decades. But now technology has created a whole new opportunity wherein they can now listen to the customers. This creates a very rich relationship between brands and consumers, as the latter actively participates in the conversation helping the marketers to learn something about them.”

Rast added, “Voice marketing basically allows a brand to start having a two-way interaction with a customer rather than a one-way interaction. You are not pushing a message but you're actually asking for information that can be later infused into your omni-channel strategy.”

The duo shared the example of a live campaign that Xaxis ran using Instreamatic technology for Pizza Hut in India on audio streaming platform Gaana.

Rast noted, “Pizza Hut was running a buy-one-get-one-free campaign and wanted to drive awareness, and simultaneously add more engagement and drive more sales. We decided to implement voice-activated comments amidst audio ads, asking people if they are interested in the offer or not. They could simply say yes or no using their mics. A very simple execution that eventually led to eight times better performance than normal audio ads.”

Tushinskiy added, “For such campaigns, we ask users to give access to their mic when they set up the app and soon after the ad appears, we switch on the mic automatically for four seconds to offer a seamless experience.”

The duo concluded that voice marketing is going to be a big phenomenon in future and brands need to adapt to it for offering better experiences to users and results to marketers.

