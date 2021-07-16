Learn how Kia Motors drove awareness with interactive voice mobile ads

It’s time for brands to explore AI-driven interactive, real-time, mobile ad experiences to cut through clutter & reach audiences effectively. Learn how Kia Motors aced the game with their Voice Ads

Kia Motors is a multinational automotive manufacturer based in South Korea. With over 2 lakh cars sold in 17 months of operations, Kia Motors India is the fastest brand to have reached this milestone. When the 2020 version of Kia Motors’ flagship sub-compact SUV, Kia Sonet, was launched, it comprised of five cutting-edge features that were new to the segment, including a 26.03cm HD touch screen navigation, ventilated seats, a voice assistant, a Bose speaker setup, and a smart air purifier with virus protection. Kia Motors aimed to capture the mindshare of connected consumers by introducing them to the AI Voice Command feature – ‘Hello, Kia’. Drivers can now control key features through voice commands without having to switch their eyes off the road. Kia Motors partnered with InMobi to promote exciting feature in a manner that would delight motorheads across the country.

With InMobi Audiences, the brand combined demographic, technographic, and location signals to identify niche audiences aged between 25 to 45 years who were upscale dwellers, urban residents, high-income users, and users with premium smartphones priced above INR 25,000. What truly set this campaign apart was the immersive experience it offered. The full-screen interstitial ads simulated the experience of the AI Voice Command on the primary device of connected consumers.

The ad started with a simple instruction to swipe the ad on the screen. The next three views of the ad were accessible on swiping the cards and enable users to give a command, offering them a sneak-peek into the live experience of the AI Voice Command in the new Kia Sonet.

The CTA ‘Learn More’ redirected users to the Sonet product page on Kia’s website where they can find more information. The live experience of how the voice command works helped users understand the superior driving experience Kia Motors provides drivers with their ground-breaking technologies.

“We wanted Indian audiences to experience the innovative connected features of Kia Sonet in a way that’s enticing and comes out as an immersive experience. The interactive full-screen ads did the job exceptionally well for us. Not only did we reach out to the right audiences, but we could also drive higher engagement”, says Vijay Kumar, Lead Digital, Kia Motors India.

The impeccable combination of the right audiences and the immersive full-screen interstitial ads drove phenomenal results. Kia reached over 1.9 million unique users during this campaign, with 1 out of 2 users engaging with the complete ad unit. With 45 seconds as the average time spent on the ad unit, the overall indicative time spent on the ad unit was observed at massive 1500 hours.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.

