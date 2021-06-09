vivo wants fans to celebrate 'Beautiful Moments' of UEFA EURO 2020: Nipun Marya

Taking ahead its streak of partnering with high-ticket sporting events like the Indian Premier League, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is now the official partner for UEFA Euro as well. The partnership will run for two seasons of the league and the brand is looking forward to creating extraordinary experiences for football fans. The brand also launched an interesting international campaign called ‘To Beautiful Moments,’ recently encouraging people to enjoy the tournament with friends, family and fellow fans, even if it means putting the phone down. In a recent conversation with exchange4media.com, Vivo India Head of Marketing Strategy Nipun Marya talked all about this association, the campaign, and what football fans can expect from the brand during the league. Edited excerpts follow.

About the partnership and Vivo’s plans for the league

As an Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2020™, we have three exclusive rights in this sponsorship, including first-ever presenting partner of the opening and closing ceremonies in EURO history, exclusive presenting partner of pre-match DJ performances and exclusive content capture as players are called to the field during the warm-up experience.

The brand will have exposure as the presenting partner of the opening ceremony held in Rome on June 11, and the closing ceremony in London on July 11. During all 51 matches throughout the tournament, Vivo will present pre-match, pitch-side 120-minute DJ performances for fans to enjoy their favourite music.

In addition to that, we are also rolling out a #VivoSuperTime social campaign, in which fans around the world are encouraged to share videos cheering and applauding beautiful moments leading up to and during the tournament for the chance to be featured in the opening and closing ceremonies.

About 'To Beautiful Moments' campaign

We are excited to come up with this campaign which is an extension of our core pursuit of bringing Joy to the lives of people. Vivo is incredibly proud to partner with UEFA to engage with football fans across the world as we are a brand deeply connected to and invested in the like-minded passions and interests of our users.

As a brand, we know how much smartphones can celebrate the great moments in life. But as a partner of Euro 2020, Vivo recognises that smartphones can distract from the magic of the live game. That’s why, for our Euro 2020 campaign “To Beautiful Moments”, we’re asking fans to connect and celebrate before and after the game and put the phone down to give their full attention to the matches.

About the creative strategy behind the campaign

Vivo partnered with BBH Shanghai to create and implement the “To Beautiful Moments” campaign to celebrate our sponsorship of UEFA EURO 2020™. As a global 4A company, BBH’s branches in Europe provided both invaluable insights into the European market as well as assistance in executing the campaign, aimed at bringing people together and breaking down barriers in these challenging times when people are looking to share joy and connect through sports.

The brand understands that joy comes from all kinds of daily moments. Through BBH Shanghai’s insights, we recognized that smartphones can distract from the magic of a live game. That’s why, for our Euro 2020 campaign “To Beautiful Moments”, we’re asking fans to connect and celebrate before and after the game and put the phone down. Vivo knows that joy is found in all kinds of daily life moments. “To Beautiful Moments” aims to encourage consumers to be more present for life’s valuable moments. And for the important times to connect and celebrate, our products are there to capture the moment with professional photography performance, even when conditions are dark and shaky.

About the media plans for the campaign

The new advertisement launched as a part of our “To Beautiful Moments” campaign has been rolled out and is airing currently on television in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and China, and around the world on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Our consumers are everywhere, so we will continue to ensure that we focus on each channel equally, be it TV, Digital or OOH, working towards our commitment to providing an honest experience to all its stakeholders.

About Vivo’s inclination towards sporting leagues

Our success in the global market is the result of our great effort to understand people’s needs and passions. It is this investment in their interests that enables Vivo to deliver user experiences that they love. Sports is one of many routes for Vivo to communicate and connect with our customers. As a brand that celebrates the ‘Joy of Humanity’, we believe that sports can break down barriers and build connections. Over the years, our association with sporting events has helped us connect with our consumers along with expanding our brand presence.

Vivo has been sponsoring several top sporting leagues and events for many years. Football is a global sport and UEFA EURO is the most respected football tournament within the Union of European Football Association. With this partnership, we are looking at connecting with the user base of over 400 million people worldwide.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)