Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif team up with Cleartrip

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, in their first-ever joint collaboration, have come together with Cleartrip.

"We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Cleartrip! In its latest avatar, Cleartrip is a fresh, young and optimistic brand - which really vibed with us and resonated with who we are - not just a couple that loves to travel, but one that wants to take bold steps in our domains. We loved Cleartrip’s fresh outlook and plan to revolutionize the travel industry," the couple said.

Speaking on the collaboration, Kunal Dubey, CMO at Cleartrip, said, “This is an exciting period for us with the kick off of the upcoming festive season. And we are thrilled to collaborate with Vicky and Katrina, as they resonate with our brand personality and values. It was also the right time to collaborate, as we recently unveiled our new brand identity. We are all set to celebrate travel and enable people to tick off that dream destination from their list.”

