Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif team up with Cleartrip

This is the actor couple’s first joint collaboration

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 13, 2022 5:01 PM  | 1 min read
cleartrip

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, in their first-ever joint collaboration, have come together with Cleartrip.

"We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Cleartrip! In its latest avatar, Cleartrip is a fresh, young and optimistic brand - which really vibed with us and resonated with who we are - not just a couple that loves to travel, but one that wants to take bold steps in our domains. We loved Cleartrip’s fresh outlook and plan to revolutionize the travel industry," the couple said.

Speaking on the collaboration, Kunal Dubey, CMO at Cleartrip, said, “This is an exciting period for us with the kick off of the upcoming festive season. And we are thrilled to collaborate with Vicky and Katrina, as they resonate with our brand personality and values. It was also the right time to collaborate, as we recently unveiled our new brand identity. We are all set to celebrate travel and enable people to tick off that dream destination from their list.”

 

 

 

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Cleartrip Katrina kaif Vicky Kaushal Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
aryan khan

Aryan Khan promotes adidas
51 minutes ago

nupur

Scott Sports India signs up celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare as brand ambassador
1 hour ago

MPL

MPL & BCCI to make superfans a part of Team India's T201 jersey launch
5 hours ago