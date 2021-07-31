Vernacular capabilities to push voice marketing for brands in future: Anand Bhadkamkar

There couldn’t be more pressing of the fact that the pandemic has searched the consumer behaviour in unparalleled measure, pushing the growth of digital tremendously. This has also led to a great influx of consumers to digital platforms, where search is beginning the primary tool of interaction with brands. And that’s why it remained a key area of investment by the brands during the pandemic and search marketing is looking towards a glorious future.

To elaborate more on this, Chair: Rohit Dosi, Director - Microsoft Advertising, InMobi and Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu India sat down together for a virtual fireside chat at Pitch BrandTalk Summit on Friday, discussing “Innovating Brand Building With Search.”

Bhadkamkar highlighted that search has evolved over the years and as the internet penetration goes deeper, has become an even more important tool for advertisers and marketers. He said, “The pandemic has brought in tremendous changes in the user behaviour and consumption patterns, bringing more and more people online. The most interesting factor is that the maximum growth is coming from the tier 2 and tier 3 cities.”

Therefore, he insisted, the brands and marketers should really focus on their capacities in the local languages space to meet the consumer at the right place.

“More than 50% of people in India are viewing content and searching in Hindi, followed by English, followed by regional languages in which South Indian languages play a big part. So, it often happens that they mistype their spellings too while searching, and brands need to understand that,” Bhadkamar quipped.

He shared the example of Racold, a brand that used the power of misspelt words to gain consumers. “Around 1.3 million searches get lost because of wrong spellings and that’s a huge number for any brand. So, the brand used 560 misspelt words in their meta-tagging, to generate additional 3.6 million search results and have a tremendous impact on consumer numbers too.”

Bhadkamkar added that the principle applies to voice marketing as well wherein Indian accents will have a different impact on voice searches.

“People are using their voice tools for search in larger numbers now. Assistants like Google, Alexa, Siri, are playing a prime role in how consumers search. It is therefore very important to have the right set of tools, data points, and consumer insights to serve the next generation of internet users,” he elaborated.

On being asked by Dosi about the prime tools and trends that brands and advertisers can use to make the most of search marketing, Bhadmakar noted that having the understanding of consumer behaviour, investing in right optimisation and tagging, and focussing on the vernacular details will define the future of search marketing in India.

