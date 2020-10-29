Unlu to help brands clinch celeb endorsements at 1/10th of market price

Unlu is creating an economical gateway for brands by helping their businesses to get celebrity endorsements at 1/10th of the actual market price. They have also joined hands with Alive India to get several musicians and artists on board to create copyrighted music and jingles for brands to use. The platform aims to build brand prominence and establish deeper consumer connect by bridging the gap between celebs and users by bringing over 500 stars through brand endorsement campaigns all the way through their app. Additionally, these endorsements will help in the brand’s architecture and marketing efforts and will help small businesses or start-ups to turn into a brand overnight by building trust and relationship amongst their user base.

Featuring a unique & simple format, the platform will be offering a number of options by allowing users and celebs to interact through congratulatory, anniversary and birthday wishes with a personalized touch to it. Furthermore, the platform is collaborating with numerous Indian brands and digital platform to bring together big stars & celebrities across multiple verticals and execute a successful marketing campaign.

Commenting on this Vipul Agrawal, Founder, Unlu – The worldwide pandemic has certainly cemented the way for innovative marketing strategies. The need of the hour is out-of-the-box marketing methods and strategies that can help a business reach its target audience for a fraction of the usual cost. The idea behind this is to facilitate brand endorsements which give its audience an opportunity in this digital era by providing an authentic personalized experience to interact and collaborate with celebrities of their choice.

UNLU has launched the business segment at a time when brands are under revenue and profitability pressure due to the current economic crisis and most are looking to spend wisely on ad campaigns involving celebrities. Unlike the past when brands used to spend crores on campaigns, they will be looking for video shoutout formats where higher ROI can be achieved at a fraction of the cost. The app is a new-age solution that makes social media endorsements and celebrity interactions enterprising and exciting.

Mbit is a Video Status maker app with over 60M users that joined hands with UNLU for a celebrity endorsement campaign that effectively leveraged their growth and got a massive boost through their Harbhajan Singh endorsed promotions .“Our space has a lot of indigenous apps and there is a risk of your brand getting lost because of no brand recall. Hence, we decided to get a celebrity brand endorsement from Unlu, which costs lesser than any celebrity engagement quote we have ever received. We booked a video from Harbhajan via Unlu, this has significantly helped us improve our brand recall and retention. Now our users call it the 'Harbhajan wali app'!

Vox an international interior and furniture brand that partnered with Unlu to bring onboard Gauri Khan to endorse their content through various social media platforms, a strategy that garnered a lot of engagement for the brand .“We wanted a brand endorsement and validation from one of the top influencer celebrities in this category, and Unlu helped us book one from Gauri Khan. Our brand endorsement post by Gauri Khan got more than 120,000 user engagement on Instagram. This has definitely helped us become a brand of choice amongst a lot of Indian interior and furniture businesses and we are looking forward to doing more of such brand endorsement campaigns with Unlu.