TVS Eurogrip joins hands with Chennai Super Kings as Principal Sponsor for 3 years

TVS Eurogrip has joined hands with four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings as the Principal Sponsor for the next three years (2022-2024). Chennai Super Kings and TVS Eurogrip will launch a series of initiatives to engage the large fan base of CSK across the country. The partnership will give TVS Eurogrip visibility on the front of Chennai Super Kings’ famed yellow jersey. CSK has the largest and most engaged fan base amongst all IPL teams.

Speaking about the association, P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited said, “TVS Eurogrip is delighted to associate with Chennai Super Kings. The jersey branding and sponsorship will increase awareness and recognition for our Eurogrip brand name and visual identity. We look forward to co-creating exciting experiences for trade and our customers with this association. We see great synergies between both the brands and are confident that this partnership will benefit both CSK and TVS Eurogrip.”

On the development, KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited said: “We are delighted to have TVS Eurogrip as our Principal Sponsor and we welcome them to the Super Kings’ family. It’s going to be an exciting phase (the next three years) for us. We believe that this partnership will help us build on the long-lasting relationship with the fans and spread yellove far and wide.”

