'Trust, transparency & technology are what consumers are looking at today'

Setting the background to the conversations that have happened in the lockdown, Tamanna Dhamija, Co-Founder, Convosight says that there has been a 2x increase in conversations related to computer peripherals since May 2020, which is led by discussions around wireless. "Wireless as a discussion point has gone up in the past 4 months and people talking about this are content creators and ones working from home," she added, saying Mouse, headsets and also speakers have become an interesting part of conversations today. With the shift of the average age of buying a laptop to 6 years, Dell has seen a constant increase in the share of brand voice amongst all other brands in this period. Refrigerators, vacuum cleaners and washing machines and the home good segment has seen and is still seeing a spike, although price is still the biggest consideration factor for the home goods segment.

Giving his thoughts on the same, Ranjivjit Singh, Ex-CMO, Samsung, HP & Microsoft is of view that at this time, consumer electronics have become the center in terms of utility and improving the quality of life because of the different kinds of roles people have to play. "The super-premium segment has got constricted as well as the entry-level segment has got hit due to various restrictions. But the premium and mid-segment are where consumers are finding a lot of value. When it comes to laptops or refrigerators, consumers are now thinking if they should be spending less on these items or investing in them for the future. They are now thinking long term and improving their quality of life. This is a very significant change in the approach towards consumer electronics," he said adding that India always struggled with computer penetration, earlier due to fixed lines. However, due to internet connectivity, it has become a great help for people and there is a big difference in terms of the buying method. People in India have always wanted to be served with human interaction, which has become restrained, but that's where digital has played a big role.

A lot of healthy cooking conversations have spiked as well as non-oven cakes became the most searched term in the lockdown. Amit Tiwari, Vice President Marketing, Havells India points out that there has been a lot of reverse migration in the last 4-5 months. "Because of WFH, people have shifted to their own hometowns and realised that they don't have all the necessary appliances as they did in their own space."

Data has also shown that Wi-Fi connection has taken flight in tier 2 and tier 3 markets and increased by more than 300 percent. "A lot of recipe bloggers, even the smallest have led to an increase in viewership and DIY is widely used. 'How to use and maintain an appliance' are other big searches that have been found in this period. No one is dependent on a service guy at this point, since it is a day-to day-need. 'Work For Home' is one of the biggest concepts that people have learnt in the 4-5 months,' Tiwari added.

Now that conversations have moved to digital, understanding where to tap for insights has also become extremely crucial. Commenting on this, Singh says, "People want to know the experience of the product before they buy it. This is a general buying requirement in India across all categories and not just on e-commerce. People see through celebrity endorsements and understand that it might not be as credible. Therefore, credibility and authenticity are very important in that voice. What people really want is to hear more people like themselves talk about the problem they want to solve. The one danger that brands need to watch out for is brand preference, since the choice factor can become quite different from regular times, based on availability, price or on the recommendation. There's no better place than communities and groups where like-minded people get together and pick up what's really good for them and compare."