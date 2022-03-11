toothsi is ‘Great Smile Partner’ for IPL debutant Gujarat Titans

Smile makeover and wellness brand toothsi has announced their partnership with the newest member of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Gujarat Titans. toothsi will be the ‘Great Smiles Partner’ and the association will see the Gujarat Titans team flaunt the ‘toothsi’ logo on their headgear.

toothsi will also engage with the fans through various marketing innovations on social media, offline media, virtual and physical events to amplify the partnership.

Speaking about the collaboration, Shuchita Wadhwa, Head of Marketing, toothsi said, “We are extremely thrilled to announce our partnership with Gujarat Titans for their debut season in the IPL. As a young brand, we are keen to leverage the millennial and Gen Z audiences and demographic dividend that the team brings to us with their debut year and the brand fit for both of us was natural. With cricket being at the heart of Indian culture, and being responsible for ‘GREAT SMILES’ across generations we will together bring more excitement to this tournament. This IPL season - toothsi, with our clear aligners, teeth whitening & oral care products, and Gujarat Titans with their zest & vibrance, are going to bring a lot of ‘GREAT SMILES’ to millions of faces, literally on both sides of the field.”

As Gujarat Titans embark on its journey to make a debut in the upcoming season of IPL, toothsi is clearly excited to partner with this young & vibrant team. IPL has an ever-growing loyal fan base and is a perfect platform to showcase young brands with millions of guaranteed eyeballs during the season.

Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer Gujarat Titans, said, “As we begin our IPL journey, we welcome toothsi as our partner. We resonate with each other as young players in our respective fields. In a short period of time, toothsi has made a mark in the industry and brought smiles to people’s faces. This is something even we hope to emulate in the IPL.”

