Tiger Balm unveils #ToughAsATiger campaign for Sherni's release on Amazon Prime
The analgesic brand’s Instagram feed is mirroring that of ‘Sherni’ in a spirit of solidarity towards women who can not only endure the pain but win over it
Tiger Balm, a trusted analgesic balm brand, recently launched its #ToughAsATiger campaign to pave the way for the release of Amazon Prime’s much-awaited upcoming thriller, Sherni.
With this campaign, Tiger Balm seeks to showcase the journey of strong-willed and tough Shernis everywhere, ahead of a movie’s release that brings to light the story of a resolute female forest officer who beats all odds to fulfill her duty.
The analgesic brand’s Instagram feed is spectacularly mirroring that of ‘Sherni’ in a spirit of solidarity towards women who can not only endure the pain but win over it.
Tiger Balm, as a brand, has transformed massively over a time of 100+ years across 100+ countries; all the while building an incredible legacy of alleviating pain, discomfort, and their causes. Through changing times, locations and identity, it has created a permanent place of its own in people’s hearts & homes by impacting their lives in ways more than one.
This time, Tiger Balm’s collaborative efforts has encouraged the real-life Shernis to come out of the woods and share their #ToughAsATiger Sherni Moments.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube