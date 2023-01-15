Thomas Cook unveils quirky new digital-led campaign

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company, has unveiled a new campaign targeting Young India - by highlighting its special range of experiential Summer 2023 Europe Holidays; starting from as low as Rs. 75,000.00. The value tours have been thoughtfully designed to include preferences of Gen Z customers and come with unbeatable deals like Best Price Guarantee and No Cost EMI - 0% interest.

India is the youngest demography in the world with approx. 65% of its population being below the age of 35, driving accelerated e-commerce and digital discovery. Thomas Cook’s Digital First focus has resulted in a significant drop of approx. ten years in the average age of its holiday customers. Therefore, with a strategic aim to target Gen Z customers who seek experiential activities, authentic local culture and at value pricing, Thomas Cook’s new campaign focuses on attractive rates, unbeatable deals and a host of engaging experiences. Gen Z can sample Europe’s local cuisine, wine tasting; exciting nightlife with bar hopping, pub-crawls; a range of outdoor and adventure activities like sky diving, deep sea diving, windsurfing, paddle boarding, mountain biking, hot air ballooning, segway tours, and more - across Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Barcelona, Prague, Budapest, and Istanbul.

Gen Z is known to have a shorter attention span, keeping this in mind, Thomas Cook’s new 3-part ad series have been strategically conceptualized and shot in a 15-seconds format, each ensuring a sharp message delivery in a quirky and humorous manner, also making them suitable for digital and social platforms.

Thomas Cook’s campaign is being aggressively promoted across digital & social platforms, primarily YouTube, Facebook & Instagram.

Thomas Cook India provides a powerful omnichannel network - offering customers the choice and convenience of selecting their preferred mode or a combination of channels: holiday app, virtual holiday store, website, call centre, or extensive retail network pan India.

Abraham Alapatt, President & Group Head - Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Being the youngest demography in the world with approx. 65% of its population being below the age of 35, India’s Gen Z loves to travel, pack in and share as many experiences they can at affordable prices. This was the genesis of our special value tours for Europe - designed keeping our Gen Z customers in mind. Our teams have designed exceptional itineraries focused on experiential activities such as exploring nightlife, local cuisine wine tasting as well as activities such as sky diving, deep sea diving, horseback riding, mountain biking, hot air ballooning, surfing, etc.

Our digital-led campaign highlights our unbeatable offers including best price guarantee on holidays and No Cost EMI – 0% interest on our specially designed Europe holidays for Summer 2023. We invite our Gen Z customers to book their much-awaited summer holidays with us at Thomas Cook.”

Ankit Sharma, National Creative Director, Jio Creative Labs, who also directed the film, said, “There was so much that had to come together correctly in order to make these films work. We had to tell a good story, make people smile through it, carry the brand message correctly, and make the piece catchy! And we had to achieve all of this in 15 seconds. But then, if you go to see, these constraints are the very things that make the piece beautiful. So it's always fantastic to work on such creative. And with Thomas Cook, on the brand side we have people who understand film making as well as marketing equally thoroughly. So every single individual is adding value to the film at different stages in different aspects. Therefore, it is no surprise that the films look good and are hitting the right spot.

It is so heartening to see brands favoring creative expression over unnecessary, hard-wired beliefs of brand and imagery mandates. It is helping advertising films a great deal, and I am glad we have a client that has evolved as per the evolving mindset of the audiences. Eventually, these are the brands that will end up owning spaces in their TG's hearts.”

