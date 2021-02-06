Testbook launches first digital campaign

Testbook, an edtech player in the test preparation market for public sector jobs in India, has launched its first digital brand campaign. The campaign takes a usual route and uses cases to highlight the convenience that Testbook offers for different competitive exams in India. The edtech app helps students throughout their journey with daily live classes catering to over 100+ government exams such as RRB, NTPC, SSC CGL, CHSL, DRDO MTS, SSC JE, GATE, Bank Clerk, and Bank PO exams like SBI Clerk and SBI PO 2020, and many more.

The digital brand campaign emphasizes the convenience of preparing for government exams from Testbook.com with flexible learning options. The films depict real-life situations where the protagonists struggle for a proper environment to study and crack the competitive exam. And Testbook comes to the rescue with its one-stop solution that can be accessed at your fingertip through an app providing all the study materials, live-coaching, and doubt-clearing sessions for your exams.

Founded in 2014 by four IIT Bombay alumni, Testbook.com has more than 14 million registered users and has served more than 90 million applicants so far. It has also reached out to more than 260 million students in India whose education was impacted as a result of the spread of COVID -19.

Speaking about the campaign, Narendra Agrawal, Co-Founder & Marketing Head of testbook.com, “The campaign captures the true essence of smooth learning experience combined with the benefits of live classes with top faculty, personal mentoring and exam strategies by our qualified coaches. It depicts the scenarios which most of the students go through in getting a good learning experience with great affordability. We are confident that our innovation campaign will connect with our consumers.”

The series of films in the brand campaign celebrates the determination of students and encourage them to make their dreams come true. These campaigns will go live in multiple phases with various creative and unique themes. The five innovative films portray the determination, diligence, and passion of students towards cracking a competitive exam. A competitive exam is not just an individual’s fight, but a fight for the whole family. Just like your mother supports you day and night, Testbook is standing together with you in this battle to clear the exam. Testbook understands the requirement of their learners and provides them with the best of resources. It helps students in pivoting to different exams without thinking about their pockets at affordable fees. Testbook is available for all the students across cities for all the competitive exams under one roof, one pass.

Testbook.com, incorporated in 2014 by four alumni from IIT Bombay, Ashutosh Kumar, Manoj Munna, Praveen Agrawal and Narendra Agrawal, is an edtech on a mission to reshape the process of how students prepare online for competitive examinations in India. A market leader in the $5 billion examination-preparation industry in India, the company provides an innovation-driven, online learning and assessment platform that has been instrumental in providing a full-stack portal to prepare for public-sector employment from anywhere in the country.

Testbook.com serves more than 90 million applicants who vie for a fraction of available jobs with a success rate of 7% as compared to the national average of less than 1%. It has produced more than 37,000 selections during the past 3 years. It has 14 million registered users and 700k+ active paid subscribers through the country who are utilizing the services to crack more than 200 central and state government examinations that are being conducted online.

