Tata Pravesh stirs up feelings of unity in new campaign

Tata Pravesh, a brand of steel doors & windows from the house of Tata Steel, has launched a new campaign #AloneButTogetherwith a view to educate people of how we need to stand together now more than ever as the world is facing a global pandemic. Conceptualised by Logicserve Digital, the campaign empowers people for making wise choices in the present scenario and how with one kind gesture, we can help spread positivity in the community that we all are a part of.

Aligning with Tata Pravesh’s present positioning of ‘Akela Hi Kaafi Hai’, the campaign implies this concept in present-day scenarios and shows how a single individual can bring about a change and make a difference which will help other people around to fight this pandemic together, as a community.

The campaign focuses on how we can continue to lead our life despite the pandemic by making responsible decisions. #AloneButTogether is devised with scenarios that can relate with the audience and are thought-provoking in the current situation such as planning a wedding in the middle of the pandemic, a monsoon catch-up with friends, our attitude towards people who deliver our necessities at home and illustrates how we can make an impact with a simple act.

Commenting on his vision for this campaign, P Anand, Chief-Services and Solutions, Tata Pravesh, says, “This campaign is our attempt at communicating the importance of putting safety first, for yourself and for your loved ones, and making wise choices in our daily life; since we strongly believe that an individual is #AkelaHiKaafi for creating a positive impact. #AloneButTogether promotes the emotion of standing strong with one another by spreading empathy, kindness and humanity and, encouraging each other to act responsibly.”

Manesh Swamy, SVP – Creative, Social, PR, Marcom, Logicserve Digital, remarks on the conception and curation of the campaign, “The pandemic is not over yet, and as a community, we have to be more vigilant and at the same time be humane. We realized that people don’t generally take it well when we correct them to behave in a certain manner during the pandemic. However, driving the message that every single individual can make a difference was essential. As things are opening up and people are getting back to normalization 2.0 with a scare of the third wave lurking around, we wanted to spread kindness and instil responsibility via these super short thought-provoking films. If you carefully look at the films, Tata Pravesh’s doors and windows are seamlessly integrated in these films and are playing an important role in driving this important message.”

