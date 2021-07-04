Tata Capital launches digital campaign for investment DIY smart app Moneyfy

Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group unveils a lighthearted digital campaign to promote the distinct features and benefits of its investment DIY smart App – Moneyfy.

Monefy- Tata Capital’s investment App which was launched a few months ago has been well received by customers across categories. The App currently has over 5 lacs registrations including first time investors.

The latest digital campaign is conceptualized with the objective of building brand salience and equity for Moneyfy. This campaign comprises a series of three videos which features a fun loving conversation between a father and a daughter. Each film will focus on the distinct features of the Moneyfy App which are 1) Goal based Investment 2) Investments in mutual funds and 3) Availability of a relationship manager on call.

Speaking on the latest Moneyfy campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Head of Marketing, Tata Capital said, “Investments including mutual funds as an asset class has gained significant traction across digital platforms. Investors today are far more comfortable using digital mediums to research, invest and plan. Moneyfy with all its new best- in-class compelling features and offerings promises to serve the new-to-investment as well digitally savvy investors to achieve their financial goals. Our new campaign gives us the opportunity to engage with our customers and guide them in their financial journey. “

Moneyfy offers its customers a truly differentiated user experience with its comprehensive suite of offerings and features. Customers can onboard in a few minutes and define their individual financial goals on the App itself. Creating one’s own portfolio and investing is a seamless and uncomplicated process. Also, Moneyfy’s in-built ‘My watchlist’ feature enables customers to track their portfolio on a real–time basis. TIA, Tata Capital’s AI-based Chatbot and Voicebot is the latest service feature on Moneyfy. TIA which serves as a virtual assistant instantly responds to customers’ queries and also builds a personalized engagement with them.

Currently, customers can invest in a wide array of well-researched unbiased mutual fund schemes. In addition to this, Monefy has included corporate fixed deposits and new pension schemes as well. In the insurance category, car insurance products are added to the existing set of offerings. Also, Tata Capital’s personal loans can now be availed on the App’s loan section.

The digital campaign which is live across various digital and social media platforms will run for a period of 48 days. These include News and Music Apps, OTT platforms, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The three films feature ace actor Shishir Sharma in the role of the father and Onima Kahsyap in the role of the daughter. The campaign is conceptualized by Viscomm Communications.

