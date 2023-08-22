Tata Capital onboards Shubman Gill as brand ambassador
As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Gill will soon be launched
Tata Capital has announced the appointment of Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador.
Gill embodies the aspirations and dreams of India’s young dynamic and diverse population. His style of play, which converges the qualities of determination, reliability, and trustworthiness to become someone the team can count on, dovetails perfectly with Tata Capitals’ brand promise “Count on Us”.
This association will help in accelerating and amplifying this growth and in making the Tata Capital brand the preferred financial services brand in the mind of the customer.
As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Shubman Gill will soon be launched in the coming weeks. The campaign will bring to life the brand’s purpose of being a responsible financial partner fulfilling India’s aspirations.
Commenting on the partnership, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer- Digital and Marketing, Tata Capital, said, "We are really excited to announce our association with Shubman Gill and to welcome him into the Tata Capital family. His journey in the world of cricket mirrors the journey of Tata Capital in the financial services sector – we are both driven by passion, skill, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Cricket is a unifying sport in India across all customer segments. We see him as a great fit for our brand values of reliability, dynamism, innovation, and a determination to deliver the best. We believe that Shubman will play a vital role in journey of growth of our brand as we strive towards becoming India’s preferred financial services company.”
Speaking about the association with Tata Capital, Shubman Gill said, “It is a privilege to be associated with Tata Capital - a brand with a strong legacy of excellence, innovation and commitment. These are the same values that I live by as I strive to deliver consistency for the country. Tata Capital's objective of empowering and enabling people to achieve their dreams resonates deeply with me, and I am delighted to be a part of this brand journey."
Asian Paints gets Deepika Padukone & Karan Johar to up the glam for Royale Glitz
The commercial has the film-within-a-film format
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 12:43 PM | 2 min read
Royale Glitz by Asian Paints has been stealing the spotlight for all the right reasons. The luxury paint offering with its ultra-sheen finish and crack-free performance, drapes the walls with a smooth and exquisite look designed to last. Asian Paints further ups the glam quotient with a new ad that punctuates some reel glitz and opulence into your abodes.
The commercial presents brand ambassador, Deepika Padukone in a glam action girl avataar pushing boundaries just like Royale Glitz in the realm of luxury paints. The film also features celebrity director Karan Johar as a surprise element.
The new Royale Glitz film showcases brand ambassador Deepika Padukone's whimsical relationship with the Glitz wall.
The ad film opens with an interesting action sequence featuring Deepika, elegantly styled and skilfully fighting goons in her living room. Amidst this action-packed scene, a barrage of glass and objects hurtle towards her that she dodges, striking the wall behind with force. The plot takes an intriguing turn as the action sequence unveils its true nature – a scene being filmed for a movie, directed none other than by Karan Johar himself — a much-awaited real-life melange that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Post the shot, Deepika expects Karan to applaud and appreciate her performance, but to her surprise, the walls #StealTheSpotlight. Karan Johar is in awe of the paint's crack-free performance & is mesmerised by its finish and sheen. Deepika is momentarily surprised but soon she also turns and starts to admire the wall.
The advertisement’s artistic approach of 'a film within a film,' seamlessly transitioning into reality at a pivotal juncture, is unique. The playful exchange between the wall, Deepika and Karan intricately weaves an engaging narrative. Amidst the harmonious décor, the infusion of grandeur and modernity elevates the film, captivating viewers and creating a solid aspirational appeal to own the product.
Speaking about this ad campaign, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints Limited, says, "The new commercial for Royale Glitz ft. Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar exudes the essence of an exhilarating action-movie trailer, seamlessly integrating compelling product propositions. Our Royale Glitz range showcases a captivating sheen, coupled with durability and resilience. In today's market, consumers seek ultra-luxurious finishes for their homes, and the inclusion of crack-free* performance takes this offering to an entirely new level.”
BBH India awarded creative mandate for IVAS by Infra Market
The agency will manage brand development and positioning for IVAS
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
BBH India has won the creative mandate for IVAS by Infra Market.
Won post a multi-agency pitch, BBH India will manage the entire spectrum of brand development and positioning for IVAS.
It would also work towards building a launch campaign for IVAS to create awareness, build premium imagery and establish the brand’s positioning in the marketplace.
Commenting on the win and the new partnership, Abhijeet Jhawar, Senior Vice President – Marketing and Strategy, Infra Market said, “Infra.Market's robust position as a preferred provider of building material products, supported by a strong foundation, paves the way for an exciting journey of expansion and growth with the launch of its consumer brand IVAS. We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with BBH as our creative agency, reinforcing our brand's strength and propelling us forward with unparalleled creativity and agility. With their strategic expertise, we are sure of taking IVAS, our consumer brand beyond the conventional boundaries. As the journey unfolds, Infra.Market is poised to make a significant impact and elevate its position as a leader in the Building Materials Category.”
Sharing his views, Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD, BBH India said, "At BBH, we believe in the power of zag to create differentiated brands and build lasting connections with consumers. We are excited to embark on this journey to make IVAS a leading home improvement brand with a diverse portfolio.”
SPACES by Welspun launches integrated campaign
The campaign has been created by ^ a t o m network
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 11:52 AM | 2 min read
SPACES by Welspun has launched an integrated campaign, created by ^ a t o m network.
The campaign will also be supported through print, OOH and digital.
Elaborating on the campaign, Manjari Upadhye, CEO Welspun, Domestic business said, ”SPACES was founded on the philosophy of ‘Fabric of Happy Homes’ and embodies thoughtful living, with comfort at its core. The new campaign takes this philosophy to the next step by showing how a Happy Home creates space for ‘new beginnings in life’. Whether it is the beginning of a new phase in life, a new addition to the family, a new relationship, all of it is possible in a space that belongs to you, a space you can call yours. SPACES provides the comfort in your house, for you to feel at ease, to feel at your best in every moment. This film is an attempt to show how the brand plays a role in everyday life and can make every space, truly yours.”
Yash Kulshrestha, CCO ^ a t o m added, “Make Space For New Beginnings is a wide platform where thought-provoking stories, contemporary conversations, and reforming societal tales will exist to convey stories of happy homes. Through this campaign, we wanted to highlight that a person feels like a family member when their opinions and suggestions are valued. I am glad we are able to intertwine a heart-warming story with products without any compromise. Thanks to Manjari and team for believing in the power of the idea and the execution. Deb, Manoj, and team have transformed our words into a memorable brand film.”
#FeeltheFit, says Ranveer Singh in Britannia NutriChoice film
This campaign has been conceptualised Lowe Lintas, Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 6:05 PM | 3 min read
Actor Ranveer Singh has teamed up with Britannia NutriChoice to launch an inspiring new ad campaign, #FeelTheFit. This campaign, conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, resonates with the brand's commitment to making a good choice and aims to highlight the transformative power of even the smallest steps taken towards a good lifestyle.
The #FeelTheFit campaign is designed to motivate individuals to keep up with their overall health & wellness journey by recognizing that every effort, no matter how small, is a step in the right direction. The campaign seeks to shift the conversation from being only about the single end goal to focusing on the positive feeling every time one makes a good choice, read a press release.
The campaign comprises of two films that showcase Ranveer as an illusion, symbolizing the ‘fit waali’ feeling that any individual experiences after making any good choice- like, picking NutriChoice as their choice of snack. The attitude that the TVC is trying to explore is that it only takes us a simple good choice to make us feel great about ourselves.
Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Industries said, "In the contemporary world today, fitness is a state of mind, which transcends the appearance of a person. With this in mind, we have launched the #FeelTheFit campaign to celebrate every big and small effort that a person takes towards this journey - be it going to the gym or eating right. The idea behind the campaign is to motivate consumers to opt for a good choice, no matter what the scale of that choice is."
Ranveer Singh said, “I am incredibly excited to be a part of the Britannia NutriChoice family. Teaming up with a trendsetting & iconic brand like Britannia NutriChoice that empowers its consumers to get started on a journey towards better living, is a perfect fit to my beliefs. One can choose multiple paths to achieve fitness, and any choice that leads towards that goal is a good choice. Thrilled to be a part of #FeelTheFit campaign, which seeks to inspire consumers in making a good choice that makes them feel fit from within.”
Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director and Head of Creative (Copy) Lowe Lintas, Bangalore said, said "Most ads about fitness focus on the end result. We wanted to focus on the beginning. Because be it the first meal of a complete diet or the first day of a workout regime – every fitness journey begins with a small choice. Making that small choice makes us feel better and fitter, instantly. That’s what we wanted to celebrate with this campaign. Because a fitness journey well begun is half the job done."a
Shell India launches 'More than Just A Fuel Station' campaign
The campaign is developed by Wunderman Thompson
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 4:48 PM | 2 min read
Shell India released its latest campaign, ‘More than Just A Fuel Station’, for its mobility business in India. The campaign highlights Shell’s integrated retail proposition of being a one-stop destination for various on-the-go consumer needs beyond quality fuels. The new campaign showcases Shell retail stations as comprehensive destination with quality fuels, vehicle care, fresh food, beverages, and convenience items, emphasising its role as more than a fuel station.
The campaign film opens with a father preparing to visit a fuel station to refuel his vehicle, only to find his entire family eagerly waiting inside the vehicle. The film then transitions and showcases that as he drives towards the fuelling bay, he realises that his family is suddenly missing from the vehicle, only to discover them enjoying themselves inside the Shell Select retail outlet and Deli2Go Café. While the father sees Shell station as a place to refuel his car, it is much more than that for the rest of the family. It is a place to enjoy snacks, ice cream, get vehicle care services, and much more.
Announcing the campaign, Kartiki Karihaloo, Marketing Manager, Shell Mobility India, said, “Traditionally, fuel stations in India are not perceived as destinations, but with our integrated offerings, we have witnessed a gradual shift in this perception. Our latest campaign, #MorethanJustAFuelStation, reinforces our effort to be more than just a fuel provider and be a reliable on-the-go companion that enhances the overall commute of our customers. It reflects how our fuel retail outlets serve as holistic service hubs and signify our dedication to addressing the evolving mobility needs of people.”
With a focus on convenience for consumers and quality services on the go, Shell plans to shape the future of mobility experiences in India and redefine how people perceive fuel retail stations by enhancing everyday lives through a comprehensive and convenient mobility ecosystem.
The campaign is developed by Wunderman Thompson and will be promoted across social & digital platforms, including Jio Cinema, Sony Liv, MX Player, Zee5 etc.
Disney+ Hotstar unveils ‘Bas Aao #FreeMeinDekhteJaao’ campaign
The campaign talks about the free streaming of Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 on mobile
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Ahead of Asia Cup 2023, Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled its campaign ‘Bas Aao. #FreeMeinDekhteJao’, focusing on its proposition of ‘FREE on mobile’. The platform has lifted its paywall for mobile and tablet-only viewers for both Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this year. Starting 30th August, the Asia Cup brings some of the biggest cricket rivalries at the forefront with teams going head-to-head to win the coveted trophy. Cricket lovers can watch all the matches from 3:00 PM (IST) LIVE & Exclusive on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network.
\Disney+ Hotstar’s new campaign for the Asia Cup 2023 takes a light-hearted and funny twist on the audience’s urge to catch the action-packed matches anywhere - anytime on their mobile devices. Conceptualized by Tanmay Bhat, Deviah Bopanna and team Moonshot, the platform released a film that showcases the intensity of India’s love for cricket. The ad film is directed by Kishore Iyer.
Speaking about the campaign, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, and we want to make this sport even more accessible to our users. By offering the opportunity to watch the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 for free on mobiles, we are geared up to take cricket to every corner of the country and tap into digital-first audiences. The campaign film too reflects the same ethos, bringing to light the lengths we Indians go to follow cricket, along with Disney+ Hotstar’s commitment to delivering a top-notch and convenient viewing experience.”
Adding to the thrill and fervor, the anticipated comebacks of big players such as KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer to the Asia Cup will add a dynamic edge to the matches, making the tournament even more enthralling for fans. Starting August 30th, the tournament, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will feature a total of six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal – battling it out for the winning spot. The Group Stage of the tournament will be played from 30th August to 5th September, with India and Pakistan going head-to-head on 2nd September. The next stage will be played from 6th September to 15th September, and the final match is scheduled for 17th September.
Qissé Films releases PSA on child online safety
The film, which has been created in partnership with NGO MISSING, is supported by NCPCR
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:48 PM | 3 min read
Qissé Films, in partnership with MISSING, an NGO working on child trafficking prevention, has released a PSA (Public Service Announcement) that aims to create awareness and drive conversations around child online safety.
Conceptualized by Qissé Films and MISSING, the film features the narrative of two young children from different backgrounds and how they get exploited by strangers who pose as friends on social media. It showcases how easily they fall prey to online traffickers even from the perceived safety of their homes. The film ends with a cautionary message of introspecting who you are really talking to online. It shockingly reveals that these predators target children as young as nine years and shares a whatsapp number that can be reached out for anyone seeking help.
The PSA is supported by NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) and CyberPeace. It is playing across
Indira Aditi Rawat, the director of the film, says, "Having worked with non-profits focused on children for many years, I was clear that the film should avoid sensationalism or melodrama and maintain authenticity. The narrative journey should be simple and show how ordinary conversations can lead to distressing situations for children who are isolated from their parents when spending time on their devices."
Luv Kalla and Richa Maheshwari, Founders of Qisse Films, say, “We’ve all had worried conversations about our children spending more and more unsupervised time online. To make the online space safer for our kids, we need to get these conversations out of the living rooms and to the public forums. We at Qissé are glad to be able to create a film and aid MISSING, who are doggedly working to raise awareness, educate and push for policy initiatives to create a safe online environment for our children.”
Leena Kejriwal, Founder Missing Link Trust and strident advocate for anti-child trafficking and child safety, says “Our children in India face the highest risk of online abuse in the world, with a child being either abused or going missing every 10 minutes. Films play a powerful role in building public awareness, which is the first step in prevention. Qissé’s impactful film will help us prevent online abuse by building awareness about the alarming statistics, and beginning a dialogue about the issue with parents, children, schools and the community at large. There is an urgent need for the public to get involved and help build a safer online world for our children.” The helpline whatsapp chat number is 60030 60040, aiming to provide 24/7 information and assistance to parents and children grappling with this issue.
