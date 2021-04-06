'Switch to confidence', says Bausch + Lomb India in new brand film

Bausch + Lomb India has launched their latest digital campaign for India’s best-selling brand* of contact lenses, available in both monthly and daily variants - Soflens. The campaign positions Soflens contact lenses as the perfect companion for young consumers who do not want any hurdles to stand in their way to achieving their goals and has been conceptualized by FCB Ulka.

The digital commercial that sheds light on the importance of confidence in achieving one’s goals is live across all social media handles.

The #SwitchToConfidenceSwitchToSofLens film opens with a young bespectacled executive feeling unsure about himself while getting ready for a virtual office meeting. In the following sequence, a Bausch + Lomb Soflens pack gets placed on his desk and the frame slowly zooms in on the executive’s face with the lens pack talking to him in a sarcastic tone, encouraging him to turn on his video. Subsequently, the frame transitions to the call on the laptop screen while the lens pack makes him conscious about his colleagues’ opinions on why the protagonist would have turned off his video. He then picks up the Soflens box on his desk, applies the lenses and turns on the camera. He suddenly feels his inner confidence light up and ends up shining in the meeting. The narrative of the digital ad has been designed to strategically target the relevant audience in the current scenario and convey the vitality of confidence in a fun manner.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Sanjay Bhutani, MD, Bausch + Lomb India said, “We at Bausch + Lomb firmly believe that while talent and hustle are key to achieving one’s goals, it is confidence that gives one that edge to differentiate them from the rest. We wish to instill the same message through this campaign and hope to give the youth a taste of this confidence by offering free home trials for Soflens. We have purposefully curated this campaign to be vernacular so that the youth across the country can understand the feeling and see the difference.”

In addition to the digital ad, the brand is also associating with influencers like Shweta Tripathi and Rahul Tewatia as part of the campaign. The influencers would initiate a series called “Letters to my younger self” on their social media handles, recalling their experiences with spectacles and the boost to their confidence post switching to contact lenses.

Talking about the rationale for the campaign, Mr. Surjo Dutt, National Creative Director, FCB Ulka said, “The world has already started living the new normal. We are ushered into a time when video meetings and conferences take up most of our time. Doesn't matter whether it's an office meeting or a date, we need to be our best confident selves on camera. How can we achieve that if a big bulky pair of glasses, keeps coming in the way? It is this anxiety of our prospective consumers that we needed to play on with a simple and relatable story. A story that quite distinctively, establishes that every time you put on Soflens, confidence takes over and you become the star of the show.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)