Swiggy brings 'bhog' home to the elderly

Swiggy has launched a unique initiative during Durga Puja celebrations focused on the senior citizens in Kolkata. Launched on 1st October which is also observed as World Elderly Day, the initiative ‘Bhog Elo Ghorey’, which translates to ‘bhog came home’ was beautifully captured in a heartfelt film. The film showcases the delight and happiness of elderly devotees of Goddess Durga, who were unable to visit the puja pandals owing to physical limitations but can nevertheless get the bhog from the puja hand-delivered to their doorsteps by Swiggy.



Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Kolkata, a time of great excitement and fervour, with people dressing up in their finest and seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga at the nearest puja pandals. Bhog is the ‘prasad’ cooked by these pandals and distributed among the devotees attending the puja. Swiggy brought the bhog to the very doorstep of senior citizens, thus making them a part of the puja and the celebrations.



The film shows a central kitchen, where a lady is preparing the bhog, happy at being able to serve senior citizens in this manner. The sentiment is echoed by the pandal organisers, purohits, and by Swiggy delivery executives, who go about delivering the bhog with a smile on their face, proud and delighted at being a part of something truly special. The film concludes with the joyous reactions of senior citizens, and a message to the viewers: even among the aged are those who are young of heart and want to be a part of festivities.



Commenting on the new campaign, Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand at Swiggy, said, “Bhog Elo Ghorey is a campaign straight from our hearts. It was born out of a simple question: Can we take the bhog from the puja to the homes of the elderly? We were honoured and privileged to be able to hand deliver bhog to senior citizens across Kolkata during Durga Puja and this film beautifully captures the emotions and sentiments of senior citizens who were able to partake in the festivities.”



Uday Mohan, President & Chief Client Officer at Havas Media Group India, said, “The constant endeavour of the Havas Content vertical is not only to create meaningful content for brands, but one that connects with the consumers and makes a difference to the larger community. The 'Swiggy – Bhog Elo Ghorey’ activity is an attempt to extend the joy and emotion of Durga Puja to the senior citizens and those in Kolkata who are unable to visit the pandals this year. Swiggy has ensured that everyone should "live it up," even from a distance, in the true spirit of the Durga Puja, which is inclusive to all, through this unique and heart-warming activation.”



‘Bhog Elo Ghorey’ is a small initiative by Swiggy that was aimed to make the Durga Puja celebrations more inclusive and fun for the elderly. The film has been launched on all digital platforms of Swiggy on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

