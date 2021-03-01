Sonu Sood celebrates rural India's aspirations in Spice Money ad

Spice Money, India’s leading rural fintech, has rolled out its first-ever mass brand campaign ‘Spice Money Toh Life Bani’ featuring its brand ambassador, actor-humanitarian, Sonu Sood. The campaign brings forth the company’s vision to financially and digitally empower 1 crore rural entrepreneurs across the country. Curated by Guava Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd and produced by Useful Garbage Creations Pvt. Ltd., Spice Money’s proposition to revolutionise Indian hinterlands is depicted through an interesting and emotional two-part campaign bringing alive the brand ethos of ‘Spice Money Toh Life Bani’. The first film imagines the growth possibilities in rural India and their dreams of self-sufficiency becoming a reality with Spice Money.

The second film portrays Spice Money’s industry-first zero investment business initiative through a puppet show with Sonu Sood spelling out the ways in which the company is opening up income avenues for the unemployed in the Indian hinterlands. The gamut of opportunities that the brand offers enable the rural population to become entrepreneurs in their own villages and they no longer need to leave their hometowns just to earn a livelihood.

Kuldeep Pawar, Head of Marketing, Spice Money, said, “At Spice Money, our aim is to bring digital, financial and e-retail services to India’s underserved and underbanked population and at the same time make them self-reliant by providing self-employment opportunities. Our new campaign, ‘Spice Money Toh Life Bani’, highlights the company’s vision to create rural entrepreneurs with zero investment. In line with the campaign thought, the TVCs aptly capture how Spice Money is making life simpler, better, and happier for the rural consumer.”

The proposition of ‘Spice Money Toh Life Bani’ will be brought alive through an integrated multi-media and multi-lingual campaign. The film is only being run on digital and social media platforms considering the brand’s belief in being digitally connected. The campaign will be further supported by outdoor and retail activations in towns and villages across the country.

Vikisha Mehta, Chief Creative Officer & Managing Director, Guava Creative Solutions said, “We had the joy of partnering with none other than Sonu Sood as a brand leader to magically create the brand strategy Spice Money Toh Life Bani! It is not only aligned with this vision of the brand - to uplift and transform the lives of rural India, but also re-iterates it in a manner that is simple yet eloquent and sticky. Our brief was to bring alive the key proposition of ‘Digital Empowerment’.

The key consideration for the campaign was to ensure quick connect with the target group through a simple story and rapid awareness to drive for the offer performance.” Spice Money announced its association with Sonu Sood as the face of their brand in December 2020 amidst the pandemic, with a shared vision of harnessing the power of technology to promote entrepreneurship among the rural and semi-urban population. Sonu Sood is represented by Visionnaire Entertainment Ltd., a sports & entertainment company based in London. Spice Money has established itself as a multi-dimensional banking and digital services provider in India. Powered by ubiquitous digital accessibility, the company is successfully bridging the digital gap in India between its urban and semi-urban and rural counterparts.

