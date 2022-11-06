Soha Ali Khan headlines ad campaign for KLAY

KLAY Preschools and Daycare, a leader in the Early Childhood Education and Care sector, launched 3 digital ad films with author of ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’, and celebrity mom Soha Ali Khan. The ad films encourage parents to take the path of joy of learning to unlock each child’s unique potentials. The three films showcase, through different lenses, KLAY as a safe environment where children imagine, create and do.

On the launch of these ad films, Soha Ali Khan said, “I am excited to be collaborating with KLAY Preschools and Daycare which maintains gold standard quality of early childhood education. Witnessing first-hand the kind of benchmarks for safety, care and teacher training that ensures holistic development of children at KLAY has only strengthened my belief in the preschool system and its ability to shape the future of children in definitive ways.”

Today, the learning journey has evolved from a ‘one-size fits all’ approach to being more holistic, laying importance on the child’s psychology, literacy and socio-emotional development. Sharing his views on this collaboration, AK Srikanth, CEO, KLAY Preschools and Daycare, said, “We are extremely happy to have Soha Ali Khan on board to help spread our vision for early years education far and wide. Her own journey as a parent and the openness with which she shares her experiences has truly forged a strong connection with the young parent demographic. She brings with her a stunning combination of emotional intelligence and empathy, that we believe makes her the perfect voice of KLAY”.

The ad film titled ‘Experience the magic of learning at KLAY’ highlights expert trained teachers and the multiple intelligences-based curriculum to discover the child’s unique way of learning. ‘Haven for working parents’ is an ode to all the worries working parents have as they leave their children in the safe hands of their child’s playschool. And finally, ‘Centre Walkthrough With Soha Ali Khan’, highlights the various safety protocols and gold standards maintained by the staff and teachers at KLAY.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)