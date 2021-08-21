Jaana Kahaan Hai? ask Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu in Club Mahindra’s new campaign

Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, is reaching out to audiences who are eager to travel after a long spell of being locked in their homes, through a recently launched video ‘Jaana Kahaan Hai’. Due to the frequent lockdowns, there is a huge pent-up demand to travel, as can be seen with celebrities Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu as well.

Through this new video, our favorite celebrity couple is seen planning their next vacation. By dropping hints to each other, they are suddenly caught guessing the destinations they have in mind. Both take equal turns and end up guessing the ones in which Club Mahindra have some of their most popular resorts, including Assonora in Goa, Binsar in Uttarakhand, Kanha in Madhya Pradesh, Naldehra in Himachal Pradesh, and Madikeri in Karnataka. Kunal & Soha finally mention how with so many destinations and 2000+ unique experiences, all that is needed to decide upon is ‘Jaana Kahaan hai’.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, says, “With travel reopening and restrictions easing, there is an increased desire amongst people to start vacationing again. The mass vaccination drive and highest safety and hygiene standards at our resorts is giving them the confidence to step out of their home with a trusted brand like Club Mahindra. With increased bookings and people opting for drivable destinations, the only thing left for our members and guests to decide is ‘Jaana Kahaan Hai” which is what is aptly represented in this video”.

