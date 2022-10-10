KLAY ropes in Soha Ali Khan to promote its preschool & daycare offerings

Releases four digital ad films featuring Khan that highlight the importance of preschools as a centre for learning in the early years

KLAY Preschools and Daycare has announced its collaboration with actor, author of ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’, and celebrity mom Soha Ali Khan, in a move to encourage parents to adopt preschools in metros.

“As a mother herself, Soha gets candid on social media, capturing her day-to-day journey as a parent that resonates well with young parents,” the company said.

Keeping her free-spirited personality as a mother, KLAY has also released four digital ad films featuring Soha Ali Khan, that highlight the importance of preschools as a centre for learning in the early years.

On the announcement of this collaboration, Soha Ali Khan said, “I am excited to be collaborating with KLAY Preschools and Daycare which maintains gold standard quality of early childhood education. Witnessing first-hand the kind of benchmarks for safety, care and teacher training that ensures holistic development of children at KLAY has only strengthened my belief in the preschool system and its ability to shape the future of children in definitive ways.”

Today, the learning journey has evolved from a ‘one-size fits all’ approach to being more holistic, laying importance on the child’s psychology, literacy and socio-emotional development. Sharing his views on this collaboration, AK Srikanth, CEO, KLAY Preschools and Daycare, said, “We are extremely happy to have Soha Ali Khan on board to help spread our vision for early years education far and wide. Her own journey as a parent and the openness with which she shares her experiences has truly forged a strong connection with the young parent demographic. She brings with her a stunning combination of emotional intelligence and empathy, that we believe makes her the perfect voice of KLAY”.

The child’s brain develops at a rapid pace in the initial years and it is crucial to maximise on that by providing appropriate learning experiences that spark their curiosity, and support their interest in exploration, experimentation and self-direction. “Every child is different, and it is crucial that they are taught in a manner that they learn best. Soha reinforces the belief that parents need to invest early on in children to develop creative, independent thinkers and learners,” AK Srikanth, CEO, KLAY Preschools and Daycare, added.

