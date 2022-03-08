SNJ Group extends partnership with Chennai Super Kings for 3 more years

The partnership, which began in 2019, will give SNJ Group visibility on the leading arm of the Super Kings' yellow jersey and both sides of the trousers

SNJ Group, an Indian conglomerate with diverse interests in industries across a wide spectrum, has extended its association with four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings as sponsor for the next three years (2022 to 2024).

The partnership, which began in 2019, will give SNJ Group visibility on the leading arm of the Super Kings' yellow jersey and both sides of the trousers.

Chennai Super Kings and SNJ Group will engage with the franchise's fan base across the country with a series of initiatives.

Speaking about the association, S.N. Jayamurugan, Chairman of SNJ, said, “We are elated to team up with CSK yet again for the fourth year in a row. This sponsorship is the convergence of India’s favourite IPL team and favourite brands, British Empire and SNJ 10000. Staying true to our campaign slogan, our partnership is ‘Semma Mass, Semma Strong.”

K S Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited said, “We are delighted to continue our association with SNJ Group. The partnership has been fruitful and we are confident the next three years will be even more exciting. The extension of the association is another step forward in our long and successful journey.”

