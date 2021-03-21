Sleepwell urges people to put a snooze button on things that divide us

Sleepwell, the mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd., has launched a unique digital campaign ‘#GiveItARest’ to celebrate the World Sleep Day. Pioneering the sleep & comfort solutions category, Sleepwell’s campaign aims at encouraging people to put a snooze button on all the things that divide us, whether it is Keyboard Activism, Crusaders, Fake News, Gender Roles or Hate - getting some rest from all of this is above all!

Within a few hours of its rollout, the #GiveItARest campaign is trending on Twitter where individuals across India are resonating with the message and joining the moment by sharing the importance of sleep in their lives. So, this World Sleep Day let’s hit snooze on all things that divide us. It won’t change the world forever, but for one day it might help the world sleep better. Watch the video here:

Speaking on the association, Mr. Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “In today’s time, we lose sleep over the smallest of issues and ones that often divide us. As we celebrate World Sleep Day, our core motive is to spread awareness on the importance of a peaceful sleep. Therefore, through #GiveItARest campaign we want to encourage the world to give rest to all the overwhelming aspects of their lives which might help them sleep better. We hope to keep making a difference while propagating the message of sleeping on a healthy and hygienic mattress!”

