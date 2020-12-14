Shaadi.com wants women to take control of their matchmaking journey in new campaign

Shaadi.com has launched its latest campaign called ‘Pressure Hatao, Shaadi.com pe aao’ that addresses the several pressures women face in their matchmaking journey and empowers them to take control of the situation.

Women in India are often put to the test in the process of finding their life partner. The traditional approach is inefficient and often discounts what women really want. Not only do they end up meeting people who they do not relate to, but they also must deal with unnecessary pressures right through the journey. In a study conducted by Shaadi.com, 80% of the women expressed that they would like to be in control of this journey, with limited intervention from others.

Shaadi.com empowers women to take control of this journey and rests the decision making in their hands. Through this campaign, Shaadi.com brings to fore the various pressure points faced by women and focuses on the value Shaadi.com can bring in their journey.

Some of the ‘Pressure Hatao’ moments highlighted in the campaign are -

The Pressure of Saying No to a proposal that has come via extended family Pressure of Awkward Questions asked by extended family members The pressure to impress the boy’s family The pressure to get married early

To further amplify the message Shaadi.com is partnering with influencers to share their experiences on the pressures they have faced on their social handles to get the message out far and wide. This will encourage other users to share their experience and begin conversations on the pressures one goes through.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Adhish Zaveri, Director – Marketing, Shaadi.com said, “Shaadi.com has paved the way for India’s journey from Arranged Marriages to Planned Marriages. Planned marriages put the individual in the driver’s seat, while taking the family along. This campaign is an entertaining, relatable & condensed reflection of this journey.”

Speaking about the campaign Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director - India and Chief Creative Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett said "The #TakeThePressureOff campaign addresses some of the biggest problems in the arranged marriage setup through its humourous stories. The execution is light-hearted and we are sure a lot of people will relate to it in a fun way.”