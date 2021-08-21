Sebamed knows moms want only the best for babies from the first bath

Sebamed, German personal care brand with a legacy of over 50 years has launched its all-new baby care campaign and urges moms and to be moms to use Sebamed products with pH 5.5 benefits right from first bath. In line with its previous bathing bar and shampoo campaigns, the brand once again imparts new knowledge about skin’s pH at the time of birth and highlights the importance of using Sebamed products with pH 5.5 right from day one. The campaign “ Pratham Snan Se’ uses situational humour to drive home the point that the new age moms will reaffirm and choose nothing but the best products for their babies

The film features a young mom in labour, asking frantic questions about skin pH of newborn and showing her utmost trust on brand Sebamed by sharply reminding the surprised medical staff to use Sebamed products for her newborn’s first bath. Striking a relatable chord the film brings out an important message-- ‘maa ka dil hai, swaal toh puchega hi’ encouraging all moms and to be moms to stay curious and reaffirm their choices based on proven scientific facts

Commenting on the campaign, Shashi Ranjan, Country Head, Sebamed shared, “We strive to create a new narrative in every category we operate and our products are proven safe and scientifically superior. Baby care portfolio is one of the key growth drivers for us and through this campaign; we are celebrating the unwavering trust of mothers on brand Sebamed and relevance of pH 5.5 products for new born right from day one. The campaign delivers this message in a unique way and we are sure it will establish a strong connect with our audience.”

Creative partner and Co-founder, The Womb, Navin Talreja said "Sebamed pH 5.5 baby care range is scientifically proven safe for new-born’s right from Day 1. Our campaign seamlessly delivers this message, and we remain confident that it will resonate with mothers and fathers. Across Indian culture, occasions like Godh Bharai, Annaprashan etc are highly celebrated, but there’s nothing for the first bath. So we created ‘Pratham Snan’, protection of the baby’s skin from the first bath itself.”

Rooted in curiosity-centred consumer strategy, this campaign marks Sebamed’s 4th thought-provoking effort within a year in the skin, hair and baby care space with 'Filmstars kee nahi, science kee suno', Sirf science ki suno and recent digital campaign inspiring India to get #BackToNormal

Sebamed Products are marketed in India by USV Private Limited. USV Private Limited is a leading pharmaceutical player with over six decades of impeccable legacy driven by its strong credo values and commands leadership positions in diabetes and cardiac therapeutic segments in India.

