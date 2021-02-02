SBI General Insurance rolls out #SaveTax campaign

The rap song, featuring SBIG employees, is an awareness initiative enabling people to understand and avail the tax saving benefits that are associated with health insurance

SBI General Insurance has recently rolled out a rap song on #SaveTax. This campaign is an awareness initiative by SBI General enabling people to understand and avail the tax saving benefits that are associated with health insurance. This disruptive video is the third edition intending to educate people on how to save tax with health insurance, which is crucial and seasonal in the last quarter of the financial year.

The situation caused by the pandemic in the world and the ever-increasing medical inflation has made health insurance a must-have protection instead of just a personal choice to tackle the medical expenses related to unforeseen incidents that may arise in future. Hence, a health insurance provides the customer with double the benefit and solution.

Shefali Khalsa, Head – Brand and Communication, SBI General Insurance said, “Under this campaign, we have created a light-hearted rap song route to convey the message of saving tax with health insurance, which literally means securing health & savings both, this is transpired in the campaign as secure Sehat Aur Bachat Dono. The campaign thought is also in line with the newly launched tagline Suraksha Aur Bharosa Dono.”

The cast of the video are all SBI General’s employees, which makes the video more relatable to the common man.

She further added, "We are living in a very unpredictable time especially related to medical emergencies; thus, buying a health insurance has become important for any hospital expenses and beyond that it can also guard our savings. With this rap song campaign of #SehatAurBachatDono, our endeavour is to spread awareness on saving tax with health insurance which can enable them to make informed decision while buying health insurance in the financial year. We also intend to reach out to the youth through this route and inform them about health insurance and its benefits."

With the overall success of the previous editions of the campaign, SBI General has continued this route of rap song and launched it as season 3.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)