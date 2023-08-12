Sara Ali Khan's eclectic brand endorsement journey

The young actor's endorsement portfolio looks like a tapestry of brands spanning fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

Ever since Sara Ali Khan debuted in 2018 with Kedarnath, she has fast become a fan and a paparazzi favourite. Despite her royal background, Sara comes across as an incredibly grounded actor with an innate ability to connect with diverse demographics. She epitomises elegance and grace, and has effortlessly translated her on and off screen charisma into her collaboration with various brands.

Sara's endorsement portfolio looks like a tapestry of brands spanning across fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more. Her happy face and unique style set her apart in the branding world. Her consistent efforts towards adapting to the brand’s narrative while retaining her essence make her unique. Whether she is advocating a fitness brand, a luxury fragrance, or a social cause, her involvement always feels genuine, creating a bridge between the product and the consumer. The actor also has a strong social media presence with a whopping 42.9 million followers on Instagram today.

On her 28th birthday today on August 12, e4m looks back at her captivating brand endorsement journey this year.

Acko

Almost a month ago, the father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan joined forces with direct-to-consumer insurer ACKO for its latest campaign.

In collaboration with Leo Burnett, the campaign aimed to debunk traditional consumer beliefs surrounding motor insurance. Through the series of ad films, Saif and Sara Ali Khan portrayed an engaging contrast between a millennial and Gen X mindset when it comes to insurance decision-making.

Mamaearth

Almost two months back, Mamaearth, the beauty and personal care brand from the House of Honasa, launched its latest integrated marketing campaign for its Onion Shampoo, featuring Sharmila Tagore and brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan.

Bringing together the grandmother-daughter duo, the campaign centred on a slice-of-life moment between the two, where a worried Sara goes to her badi amma, Sharmila Tagore, seeking solutions for her hair fall. Addressing her concern, Sharmila says that when someone has strong roots, they don’t fear falling, connoting strong hair with strong roots

Maybelline

Almost three years back, Sara was introduced as the face of the brand. As the face of the renowned cosmetics brand, Sara has not only redefined beauty standards but has also become a symbol of confidence and empowerment. Sara appeared in many promotional campaigns for Maybelline during her association with the brand.

Vegan lifestyle brand Zouk

Zouk a 100% vegan lifestyle brand that is dedicated to bringing India-inspired designs to modern use cases, announced Sara Ali Khan as their first Brand Ambassador and their very first brand film. The collaboration is signed in July 2023. Sara will appear in many promotional campaigns for Zouk.

Kurkure

Almost four to five months ago, Snack brand Kurkure made a new addition to the brand family. Khan was onboarded as the new brand ambassador. She announced with an entertaining Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element.

In true Sara style, she addressed the chatter around the masaledaar collaboration with a chapati rhyme that has everyone smiling, “Toh kal maine share ki thi ek chapati news. Fun, masala, masti, those are your clues.

Vivo

Almost six months ago, Vivo released a full-length music video ‘Colour My Style’ starring Sara Ali Khan, on the launch of its all-new Y100 smartphone. The brand also roped in singer Shalmali Kholgade to sing the fun and peppy track in the video.





Riders

Almost a year ago, Riders, a bicycle company rolled out its first ever TVC campaign, ‘Riders for Change & Riders for Life’, featuring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan. The TVC was conceptualised and imagined by the creative minds at renowned production house of Dharma 2.0. The campaign was run on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, google search engine, and other contextually relevant websites.

Ferrero Rocher

In 2022, Ferrero Rocher Moments, a premium gifting brand by Ferrero India, released a new ad film featuring actor Sara Ali Khan for their upcoming digital Christmas and New Year campaign #MakeEveryMomentPerfect. This digital campaign aimed to portray a sense of happiness and joy, during the festive season of Christmas and New Year.

Biotique

Always a year back, Beauty brand Biotique launched its new brand campaign with Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for their facial skincare range. It was a pan-India, 360-degree media campaign promoting a range of cleansing-toning-moisturizing products.

Flipkart.

Shopsy

Almost a year ago, Shopsy by Flipkart launched its latest TVC ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya?’ with Sara Ali Khan, focusing on the women's consumer segment.

The campaign highlighted Shopsy’s unique value proposition of affordability and availability spanning a wide selection of products depicted through its catchphrase ‘Har Din Aisa Sale Jaisa’. With Sara Ali Khan as the protagonist, the campaign aimed to reach women consumers, specifically in tier 2 and beyond cities across the country.

Veet

In July 2022, Veet launched a campaign for its newly launched range Veet Pure. The campaign film, featuring Sarah Ali Khan, celebrates women irrespective of their skin colour, ethnicity, hair type and style. It has been created by Havas Worldwide India.

MSD Pharmaceuticals

Almost one year back, MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp & Dohme (known as Merck & Co., Inc. in the United States and Canada) announced the launch of its integrated campaign on Human PapillomaVirus (HPV) Consumer awareness called #HPVsearchkiyakya. The campaign aimed at educating the youth of India on HPV and HPV-related diseases featured Khan.

ZEE5

Video streaming platform ZEE5 launched the second edition of its campaign- ‘Dekhtey Reh Jaogey’ starring Sara Ali Khan and Amol Parashar. The new campaign was launched to showcase the vast and rich content library with the campaign revolving around the theme of FOMO, an emerging emotion amongst the viewers. The ad film weaved the feeling of missing out on great content and highlighted that with ZEE5, audiences can watch new films and shows every week, thereby avoiding the FOMO, always.

Libas

Ethnic wear brand Libas roped in actress Sara Ali Khan as their first celebrity brand ambassador with their Spring Summer 2022 campaign ‘#TheresAlwaysALibas’. Sara endorsed the brand’s designs in a series of campaign films and stills across digital platforms, created in collaboration with The Script Room as the creative agency.





Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)