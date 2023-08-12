Sara Ali Khan's eclectic brand endorsement journey
The young actor's endorsement portfolio looks like a tapestry of brands spanning fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more
Ever since Sara Ali Khan debuted in 2018 with Kedarnath, she has fast become a fan and a paparazzi favourite. Despite her royal background, Sara comes across as an incredibly grounded actor with an innate ability to connect with diverse demographics. She epitomises elegance and grace, and has effortlessly translated her on and off screen charisma into her collaboration with various brands.
Sara's endorsement portfolio looks like a tapestry of brands spanning across fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more. Her happy face and unique style set her apart in the branding world. Her consistent efforts towards adapting to the brand’s narrative while retaining her essence make her unique. Whether she is advocating a fitness brand, a luxury fragrance, or a social cause, her involvement always feels genuine, creating a bridge between the product and the consumer. The actor also has a strong social media presence with a whopping 42.9 million followers on Instagram today.
On her 28th birthday today on August 12, e4m looks back at her captivating brand endorsement journey this year.
Acko
Almost a month ago, the father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan joined forces with direct-to-consumer insurer ACKO for its latest campaign.
In collaboration with Leo Burnett, the campaign aimed to debunk traditional consumer beliefs surrounding motor insurance. Through the series of ad films, Saif and Sara Ali Khan portrayed an engaging contrast between a millennial and Gen X mindset when it comes to insurance decision-making.
Mamaearth
Almost two months back, Mamaearth, the beauty and personal care brand from the House of Honasa, launched its latest integrated marketing campaign for its Onion Shampoo, featuring Sharmila Tagore and brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan.
Bringing together the grandmother-daughter duo, the campaign centred on a slice-of-life moment between the two, where a worried Sara goes to her badi amma, Sharmila Tagore, seeking solutions for her hair fall. Addressing her concern, Sharmila says that when someone has strong roots, they don’t fear falling, connoting strong hair with strong roots
Maybelline
Almost three years back, Sara was introduced as the face of the brand. As the face of the renowned cosmetics brand, Sara has not only redefined beauty standards but has also become a symbol of confidence and empowerment. Sara appeared in many promotional campaigns for Maybelline during her association with the brand.
Vegan lifestyle brand Zouk
Zouk a 100% vegan lifestyle brand that is dedicated to bringing India-inspired designs to modern use cases, announced Sara Ali Khan as their first Brand Ambassador and their very first brand film. The collaboration is signed in July 2023. Sara will appear in many promotional campaigns for Zouk.
Kurkure
Almost four to five months ago, Snack brand Kurkure made a new addition to the brand family. Khan was onboarded as the new brand ambassador. She announced with an entertaining Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element.
In true Sara style, she addressed the chatter around the masaledaar collaboration with a chapati rhyme that has everyone smiling, “Toh kal maine share ki thi ek chapati news. Fun, masala, masti, those are your clues.
Vivo
Almost six months ago, Vivo released a full-length music video ‘Colour My Style’ starring Sara Ali Khan, on the launch of its all-new Y100 smartphone. The brand also roped in singer Shalmali Kholgade to sing the fun and peppy track in the video.
Riders
Almost a year ago, Riders, a bicycle company rolled out its first ever TVC campaign, ‘Riders for Change & Riders for Life’, featuring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan. The TVC was conceptualised and imagined by the creative minds at renowned production house of Dharma 2.0. The campaign was run on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, google search engine, and other contextually relevant websites.
Ferrero Rocher
In 2022, Ferrero Rocher Moments, a premium gifting brand by Ferrero India, released a new ad film featuring actor Sara Ali Khan for their upcoming digital Christmas and New Year campaign #MakeEveryMomentPerfect. This digital campaign aimed to portray a sense of happiness and joy, during the festive season of Christmas and New Year.
Biotique
Always a year back, Beauty brand Biotique launched its new brand campaign with Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for their facial skincare range. It was a pan-India, 360-degree media campaign promoting a range of cleansing-toning-moisturizing products.
Flipkart.
Shopsy
Almost a year ago, Shopsy by Flipkart launched its latest TVC ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya?’ with Sara Ali Khan, focusing on the women's consumer segment.
The campaign highlighted Shopsy’s unique value proposition of affordability and availability spanning a wide selection of products depicted through its catchphrase ‘Har Din Aisa Sale Jaisa’. With Sara Ali Khan as the protagonist, the campaign aimed to reach women consumers, specifically in tier 2 and beyond cities across the country.
Veet
In July 2022, Veet launched a campaign for its newly launched range Veet Pure. The campaign film, featuring Sarah Ali Khan, celebrates women irrespective of their skin colour, ethnicity, hair type and style. It has been created by Havas Worldwide India.
MSD Pharmaceuticals
Almost one year back, MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp & Dohme (known as Merck & Co., Inc. in the United States and Canada) announced the launch of its integrated campaign on Human PapillomaVirus (HPV) Consumer awareness called #HPVsearchkiyakya. The campaign aimed at educating the youth of India on HPV and HPV-related diseases featured Khan.
ZEE5
Video streaming platform ZEE5 launched the second edition of its campaign- ‘Dekhtey Reh Jaogey’ starring Sara Ali Khan and Amol Parashar. The new campaign was launched to showcase the vast and rich content library with the campaign revolving around the theme of FOMO, an emerging emotion amongst the viewers. The ad film weaved the feeling of missing out on great content and highlighted that with ZEE5, audiences can watch new films and shows every week, thereby avoiding the FOMO, always.
Libas
Ethnic wear brand Libas roped in actress Sara Ali Khan as their first celebrity brand ambassador with their Spring Summer 2022 campaign ‘#TheresAlwaysALibas’. Sara endorsed the brand’s designs in a series of campaign films and stills across digital platforms, created in collaboration with The Script Room as the creative agency.
Mindshare shines at IDMA 2023 with 17 metals
The media agency won 7 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 11:35 PM | 1 min read
Mindshare bagged 17 metals at the recently held Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2023 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The global media and marketing services agency won 7 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze metals for their outstanding work in the digital media space. The dazzling award night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the advertising, marketing and media industry.
This is the 14th edition of IDMA. The awards are given to brands and agencies for their creativity, excellence and innovation and for developing insightful and impressive campaigns. The big wins of the night were bagged by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Mondelez and Wavemaker in the 'Hall of Fame' category.
The other key winners who bagged gold include VICE Media, Madison Media, EssenceMediacom, InMobi, Xapads Media, Mullen Lintas (MMLG), Interactive Avenues, Omnicom Media Group, Edelman India, popcorn, Amazon Ads India, ZEEL, mediasmart, Schbang Digital Solutions, Vserv AudiencePro & Hiveminds, Puretech Digital, Infidigit, Applabs Media, Neil Patel Digital India among others.
It’s important to balance legacy & future: Prasoon Joshi on Air India rebranding
Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India, talks about Air India’s rebranding
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 11, 2023 6:03 PM | 5 min read
Air India, with its recent brand revamp, is looking at a future or a window of great possibilities, said Prasoon Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India.
Speaking to exchange4media about the brand refresh, Joshi said the revamp came at a time when there is new hope in the country. “You look at the youth, the startups… the whole energy of India now is to look into the future. Right now, there is a whole new belief and self-assuredness in the country,” he shared.
The Tata Group-promoted airline assigned its advertising and marketing communications mandate to McCann Worldgroup India after a multi-agency pitch in June this year. The agency was mandated to develop a new brand platform and a range of multichannel marketing communication for the airline. Joshi led the pitch. The agency then crafted the ad film to support the brand revamp.
During the unveiling of the new brand identity on Thursday, N Chandrasekaran – Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India, in his speech mentioned how the brand is looking forward to deploying the best of AI, more than any other airline. Joshi seconds that and shared that going forward, digital will indeed play a very important role in the brand communication for Air India. He highlighted that in today’s era, communication has to be more about informing and inspiring people. “And in this journey of informing and inspiring people, digital will play a key role,” he added.
He also clarified, “But apart from communication, the chairman was also referring to how the brand Air India as a whole would function.”
When it all started
The agency, since the beginning, was very passionate about associating with Air India. Joshi mentioned that the legacy and nostalgia that Air India brought with itself was a key driver of this passion. “As an advertising professional, I was very excited to contribute to this,” he said.
Joshi comes with years of expertise being a storyteller and he feels that within Air India, there lies a great story to tell. “There’s a story of legacy, there’s a story of transformation which makes it all the more great,” he shared.
The association between Air India and McCann Worldgroup seems to fit just right. “Air India has been, for years, deeply rooted in the Indian consumers' hearts. McCann Worldgroup as an agency takes pride in its understanding of India,” Joshi mentioned, as he explained how McCann is more of a deeply local agency with a global brand name.
He feels that this level of understanding of the country and the ability to be able to figure out where India is headed played an important role in this partnership.
The need to evolve
Joshi feels that a brand resides in the minds of the consumer. “It is a narrative and needs to keep evolving. A great brand is always co-created with the consumer, a brand cannot work in isolation,” he said.
Air India’s CEO & MD Campbell Wilson had mentioned in a press release that the brand is in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline. In a constantly transforming world, what’s more important than transforming oneself to remain in sync with the consumers, he had said.
Joshi feels the same. The need for brands to remain in sync with consumers is what will get them going, he opined.
However, along with keeping up with the transformational journey, Joshi cautioned that one needs to be able to maintain a balance between legacy and the future – two words that are core to Air India today.
If you were to ask whether there’s anything called a perfect time to evolve, then there’s nothing called a calculated time, it’s more like an instinctive time, said Joshi.
Flying with the new Air India
The plans, post this revamp, Joshi shared, is to take cognizance of the reality; what people’s expectations and experiences are. “We no longer live in a world where there is just one-way communication. Gone are the days, when we used to release the ad, people used to watch it but there would be no way to know what they felt about it,” he said.
“Today is a time where brands instantly get to know about it and it helps only when they take cognizance of the reality,” he added.
To surmise, Joshi advised that when a brand chooses to undergo such revamps, it should always ensure that it has a grip on the pulse of the consumer. The growth is a constant process, he mentioned.
“Airline especially is something which is constantly experienced by people and is also something that connects people. For instance, Air India connects India to the world and world to India. So, if you have the pulse of the people, I am sure you will reach where you should,” he concluded.
Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition to be held next week
The event is scheduled for Friday, August 18th 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group brings back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 18th of August, 2023 from 10 a.m. onwards.
Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News. Our Co-Gold Partner - Teads, Associate Partner - Truecaller, Co-Partner - Medismart and Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.
Join this opportunity to interact with India's most reputed brands and their top management. Let's unlock new insights, strategies, and collaborations at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition.
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.
At the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition, we aim to explore the various aspects of how brands can create meaningful omnichannel experiences, why it is so crucial for businesses looking to stay competitive in today's digital scenario, the challenges and risks involved in going omnichannel, how omnichannel can help to build stronger relationships with customers and drive revenue growth and more.
The lineup and agenda of the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
For more details, check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/
For details on RSVP, get in touch with:
nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
Hrithik Roshan endorses BeatXP's range of massagers
'Hrithik Roshan's alignment with BeatXP is poised to fortify the brand's standing in the body massager domain,' said the company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
BeatXP has onboarded Hrithik Roshan for endorsing its latest line-up of massagers. The partnership comes at a pivotal juncture as the demand for fitness and health gadgets soars. "Hrithik Roshan's alignment with BeatXP is poised to fortify the brand's standing in the body massager domain. Ranked among the top three brands for body massagers in the country, BeatXP's resonance with Hrithik Roshan's health-conscious lifestyle mirrors its commitment to advanced wellness solutions. His partnership underscores a significant leap in advocating the essence of self-care and revitalization. Hrithik will take centre stage in promoting an innovative array of massagers through the upcoming #BeatTheLimits campaign," said the brand.
Speaking on this collaboration, Ashish Dhuvan, Business Director at BeatXP, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Hrithik Roshan into the BeatXP family. His dedication to fitness and wellness aligns perfectly with our brand's values. With the launch of the '#BeatTheLimits' campaign, we aim to inspire individuals to transcend their limits and embrace holistic well-being."
Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Hrithik Roshan said, "BeatXP's unwavering dedication to provide health-care solutions truly impresses me. Their range of massagers is a remarkable step towards prioritizing self-care in our dynamic lifestyles. This partnership resonates strongly with our shared commitment to holistic well-being and rejuvenation.
Aziz Alam, Business Director at BeatXP, shared their perspective on the collaboration, stating, “Leveraging our partnership with the esteemed youth icon Hrithik, we anticipate a substantial outreach to our nationwide target audience. Despite being a leading massager brand in the country, the awareness surrounding massagers and their utility remains relatively modest. This collaboration not only elevates our brand's presence but also serves as a pivotal tool for product and utility awareness expansion."
Artificial Intelligence will not replace us, but make us smarter: Sandip Patel, IBM
At e4m TechManch 2023, IBM’s Sandip Patel talks about the ways in which technology can drive businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 10:08 AM | 3 min read
“Technology is shaping our lives and businesses in a fundamental way,” said Sandip Patel, MD, IBM at the exchange4media’s TechManch conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Dependency on technology, ever since the pandemic, has accelerated tremendously and the business world has jumped on the bandwagon to achieve maximum ROI. Patel, in his session, touched upon how businesses can make the most of the tools present around them and how he believes cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and quantum technology are going to be the gamechangers.
Speaking about the importance of hybrid cloud in a post-pandemic world, Patel said, “Hybrid cloud is a very critical movement that's happening because it all gets down to the large volumes of data that are now available, the kind of computational power that's required to drive better decisions to drive more automation and so on. And so, infrastructures will need to be decided on whether you have a large machine that actually does a lot of the drudgery assistance for you, or you have it as a cloud which is more of a shared infrastructure. And that is a very technical discussion that we have with a lot of companies, but I, we have a fundamental view, that things are moving to a hybrid world so people will have clouds people will have on prem systems, you will have all kinds of different infrastructure.”
Patel also explained why artificial intelligence is a phenomenon that it is today and how data makes AI and vice-versa. “Today's technology enables us to capture that data and make sense of it. And there is a lot of that data, which needs to come together to enable us to make smarter business decisions. So artificial intelligence clearly, is not relevant at all without large volumes of data. That's what makes it relevant. That's what makes it useful and valuable to businesses. So, I like to think about artificial intelligence as more of augmented intelligence. It's not going to replace, it's not going to change the creative aspects of what we do in our businesses, of using judgment calls in terms of how we think about new product design or new campaigns, etc. But it does make us a lot smarter,” he shared.
Towards, the end of the session, Patel explained the importance of technology, data and AI in the world of business and their growth. “We are living in a world where there's going to be more and more data that's going to be available to us. A lot of that data, you’re not going to be able to store it. You need to use it instantaneously. But if you can use the power of technologies like AI to bring a lot of those datasets together and make it relevant at that point of decision making, whether it is to enhance the customer experience and scale, whether it is to predict what should be the next best offer you can make to a client, whether it's analyzing sentiments that actually make your creative process of the campaign a lot more effective. Whether it is predicting what a path could look like if you engage in one campaign or the other. Those are the kinds of options and direction that is now available to us.”
“If we can bring all of this data together through technologies like AI, through watsonX that we use across the platform, the data and the governance of it, that is the promise that technology brings to all of us and particularly in this industry,” he adds.
We’re at a tipping point when it comes to digital: Rohit Shankar
At e4m TechManch 2023, Shankar, Partner, Bain & Co., shared a presentation on ‘India e-CONOMY Report
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 9:12 AM | 3 min read
India is going under a fundamental shift in income and consumption structure. According to some estimates, there are about 117 million upper middle & higher income households in India as of 2022. By 2030, this number is going to become 195 million, an addition of 80 million households in that particular income strata. And this number will surely impact the use of digital platforms in more than one way.
At the TechManch Summit 2023, Rohit Shankar, Partner, Bain & Co., demonstrated a presentation on ‘India e-CONOMY Report’. He said, “There has been a phenomenal increase in online usage, which has also put India well ahead of the world’s largest digital economies. Average online usage today is about 6.5 hours a day per person and this is higher than evolved economies like China. There are about 470 million users on social media, which is far ahead of developed economies like the US. Hence, that brings really high-quality engagement. “It's not just about the quality of people online but the quantity of time that they're spending and the multiple types of things they’re doing. From discovery, to engaging with others and content, to making digital transactions and purchases,” he added.
Digital adoption has also now reached a tipping point where 220 million people shop online, 110 million make purchases in games, 65 million people order food online.
Shankar said, “The interesting thing here is it's not just about top tier cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad or Calcutta but more about tier two India. They’re just as digital savvy as their metro counterparts. They spend more time online and especially on digital services like food delivery, education. They’re a sophisticated and evolved digital consumer now.”
“Large organisations are responding to these trends as well. There are seven imperatives that help businesses today to thrive tomorrow. Mindshare and market share are becoming similar. Hence, building mindshare will help a brand in a wider market share,” said Shankar.
“Convenience comes next. UI and UX are becoming increasingly important because fundamentally, brands have a very limited window today to be able to reach, impact and finally monetise the interest of consumers. Next, personalisation is something consumers are ready to pay more for. Being able to do this at scale is the key.”
Shankar further highlighted that most brands today are competing online. “They’re competing on a level playing field. So, there is all the more reason to portray what your brand stands for. Hence, it's important to communicate your brand values via any of the digital mediums.”
Breaking into new worlds of digital, operating in the new model and nurturing new revenue streams were other important imperatives that he suggested.
“Off course the world is changing and everyone has been saying that for a very long time. But if I look at the last three to four years, we’re actually at a tipping point when it comes to digital. What matters is how we utilise this medium to not just survive but for our brands to actually thrive,” he concluded.
'ICC World Cup is the right turning point for the advertising industry'
e4m TechManch 2023: Ajit Varghese of Disney and Arnab Roy of Coca-Cola speak about the biggest sporting event of this year and how marketers can leverage it for their gain
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 9:03 AM | 4 min read
The ICC World Cup, which is set to take place in India after 12 years, is serving as a huge opportunity for marketers, advertisers, agencies and brands to reach out to their consumers. With all eyes set on the world's second largest sporting event, the entire ecosystem is waiting to grasp maximum ROI from the month-long extravaganza.
Speaking on the topic on Day 2 of e4m TechManch conference were Arnab Roy, Vice President- Marketing, Coca-Cola India & SouthWest Asia, and Ajit Varghese, EVP, Head of Network - Ad Sales, The Walt Disney Company, with Naziya Alvi, e4m Editor. The topic of discussion was 'World Cup: The Unmissable Opportunity for Marketers.' While Varghese put across the perspective of digital platforms and how they are trying to give advertisers the maximum opportunity to monetize through this event, Roy spoke about the needs, objectives and plan of brands who want to make the most of this year's World Cup phenomenon.
Talking about the consumer sentiment around the World Cup, Varghese said, "There is extreme interest in World Cup because whenever we talk about a series like this, it lifts the mood of Indian consumers. And I think whatever headwinds we have seen in the industry over the last eight or nine months, this is probably the right turning point. Clients are looking at this as a turning point."
Varghese also spoke about how Disney Star is helping advertisers target their audience through every platform, and hence increasing their reach to different demographics. "Cricket has always been seen as costly. At the end of the day, we see cricket as a high-cost event. But using mobile as an opportunity, we are now making sure that you can participate in India cricket with as low as $1 CPM. So, we are making sure that your entry point into cricket for the large set of advertisers is as low as 80 bucks or $1. That's the kind of entry point that we're offering, so that it allows a large set of brand objectives and efficiency to align. And effectiveness was never a question."
Speaking from the brand perspective, Roy mentioned that they are looking at digital as a big medium for the World Cup and are going to bring not just TVCs but a lot of other tiny IPs into the mix to reach their large audience across India. "I think that (digital) is going to be bigger than we have ever done. If we used to have maybe 12- 13% of our overall marketing budgets on digital, we will probably end this year at close to 40%. I want to take the number to 60%. The fact is that we have to make the transition because the consumers have moved. Let's be very honest on that. On TV, at least our numbers show that live sports will continue to be very important. But if you look at our key cohorts, engagement is happening on digital."
Roy also spoke about the huge reach ICC World Cup has across the globe and how brands can make the most of it since it is happening in India this year. "ICC World Cup is the world's second largest sporting event; you've got the FIFA World Cup and then you've got the ICC World Cup.”
“Based on the brands that we have (all our mass brands), mass reach platforms are very important. And nothing is bigger than this. But at the end of it, when you're activating these brands, you have to think what your business objective is. Like, for us, if you take Coke, Thums Up or Sprite, we don't just need to be a part of a sponsorship, we want to be a part of the overall branding."
"You will have to start with your business objectives, and see how does the sporting platforms help you achieve those business objectives… whether you want to increase your consumer base, whether you want to have the launch of a new package or you're launching a new product range. So, you have to start with what the objective is, and then you build the plan, which is to maximize that opportunity. On that, looking at the data of last 30-40-50 years that we have, most of these platforms have been very, very encouraging for us in terms of ROI. And we've clearly seen the returns. So overall, we will continue to be bullish on large sporting platforms like this because we've seen the returns," Roy added.
