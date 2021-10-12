Sara Ali Khan welcomes 'Purplle Wali Diwali'

Purplle.com today launched its festive campaign – #PurplleWaliDiwali. In their biggest ever beauty sale, for the first time, consumers will get a chance to choose their free gift on every order. A host of beauty products, including, Hair Straighteners, Eye-Shadow Palettes, Primers, Highlighters, Mascaras, and a lot more will be up for grabs. The Purplle Diwali sale will go live from 20th -26th October, setting the tone for this festive season delivering beauty for all at their doorstep.

The campaign film showcases Sara Ali Khan grooving to ‘Yeh Diwali Purplle Wali’ giving the original song a twist, voiced by singer Anushka Manchanda. Rolled out across Television, Print, Digital, and Social Media channels, the 360-degree campaign will also witness over 3000 influencers grooving to the song and choosing their beauty best this Diwali. Additionally, consumers stand a chance to win the coveted Papa Don’t Preach Lehenga worn by Sara Ali Khan in the campaign film.

Speaking on the campaign, Sara Ali Khan, says, “Purplle stands for inclusive and accessible beauty for all, and this Diwali they have empowered consumers to choose a free gift of their choice and claim some of the coolest beauty products. Bringing alive the essence of the campaign through a catchy tune, a quirky hook step, and recreating Bollywood’s most iconic song has been exciting. So girls, look no further, here is your chance to add to cart, groove, and light up like a diva, this Purplle Wali Diwali!”

On the launch of the campaign, Nippun Aneja, Chief Business Officer, Purplle.com said, “We wanted to make this Diwali even more special for our consumers during our biggest sale of the season. This year everyone will have the freedom to choose their very own free Diwali gift every time they shop with us, on every order they place. We want this to truly be a Purplle Wali Diwali, celebrated with Sara Ali Khan, and the best of beauty for all.”

On creating the campaign, Arun Iyer, Founder, and Creative Partner, Spring Marketing Capital said, “With a strong insight we aimed at making a campaign where the unique proposition of a free Diwali gift on every order, comes to life. We created a fun, quirky, celebration, in the Purplle world, leveraging the brand ethos. With sharp lyrics, we ensured our core communication stands out on a unique, trendy canvas.”

Starting from 20th to 26th October the Purplle Diwali sale will offer discounts on Purplle’s exclusive labels, namely, Purplle, NY Bae, Good Vibes, Alps Goodness, Stay Quirky as well as prominent third-party brands on the website.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)