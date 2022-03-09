Sara Ali Khan to be the face of ethnic wear brand Libas

Sara will be part of campaign films and stills across digital platforms, created in collaboration with The Script Room

Ethnic wear brand Libas has roped in actress Sara Ali Khan as their first celebrity brand ambassador with their Spring Summer 2022 campaign ‘#TheresAlwaysALibas’. Sara will be seen endorsing the brand’s latest designs in a series of campaign films and stills across digital platforms, created in collaboration with The Script Room as the creative agency.

Speaking of the association and selection of Sara as the brand face, Sidhant Keshwani, CEO & MD, Libas, added, “We are very excited to have Sara on board! Simple, confident and comfortable in her own skin, she perfectly embodies the spirit of Libas; she is someone whose personal style resonates with Libas’ philosophy. She organically endorses wearing ethnic wear in her personal style which makes her a natural choice for the brand.”

The campaign launched on Women’s Day also reinforces the essence of female friendship and the camaraderie of womanhood - for big and small moments of life with the two campaign films while endorsing the versatility of the brand’s offering for all occasions - ‘Office party ho ya Diwali Party #TheresAlwaysALibas’ and ‘Another date ho ya another breakup #TheresAlwaysALibas’.

Commenting on the association, Sara said, “I am overjoyed to share this association with Libas; Libas has the most comfortable ethnic wear styles. The brand gives a refreshing outlook to Indian ethnic fashion and makes the category an effortless choice for all occasions.”

Talking about the brand’s expansion plans, Keshwani added, “We are focused on providing 360-degree wardrobe solutions to the modern Indian woman. In line with this goal, we have added a plus-size brand ‘Extra Love’ in our offering along with kids’ and loungewear categories and plan to add home, footwear and jewellery categories as well in the coming future. We are also looking to scale up the offline presence to 200 stores by 2025 across metro and tier-II cities.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)