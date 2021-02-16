Sanjay Sharma appointed Sales Head for Goodyear Lubricants for Sri Lanka territory

Sanjay Sharma, Country Head Sales, Marketing & Operations of Assurance Intl Limited-Goodyear Lubricants, has been delineated the responsibility for the whole of sales operation for the Sri Lankan market as well, after the accelerated prosperity in the Indian trade. He was already operating sales for India under the Goodyear-Assurance collaboration since the year 2020. Tyre company Goodyear and lubricants manufacturer Assurance Intl Limited launched a new line of engine oils in India and Sri Lanka under collaboration, not long ago. The product line consisted of a range of lubricants for multiple vehicles including greases, brake fluid, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil, and hydraulic oils.

“Sharma’s appointment, once again as the Country Head Sales for the Sri Lankan prospect, is the result of his diligence and consistency at work. He is an inspiration for a lot of young minds for his glorious history of 28 years in the world of business planning, sales and brand marketing, trade marketing, and channel management across diverse business opportunities. His sharp-sightedness in identifying, devising, and implementing effective business development strategies including starting and managing profit centers, developing new business partners, and driving innovative brand awareness programs, driving distribution and sales to quicken sales and revenue growth is remarkable. He also introduced an innovative and successful sales and marketing strategy by virtue of thorough techno-commercial planning and competitor market analysis, ensuring efficient distribution network and increased revenue and profitability. His contribution to the world of business is highly appreciative and he truly deserves all the praises and the admiration he is felicitated with,” the company said.

On being the Country Head Sales of the Sri Lankan Market now, Sanjay while addressing the media said, “I have an Economics & Business degree from IIM Lucknow and I credit most of my business understandings to my college education. My professional career journey has been in sales and marketing and I was associated with companies like Shell, MRF and RB, where I spent more than 23 years learning varied strategies and functioning leadership roles. I am immensely proud and ecstatic to have earned this position for myself and grateful to the board members for considering me to have deserved this title. I hope to live up to the expectations of the esteemed company.”

