Mother Dairy's new TVCs capture sweet moments of bonding over ice cream

Mother Dairy is rolling out a new Ice Creams campaign #KhushiyonKiParampara targeting consumers across varied age groups. The campaign curates the thought of stimulating togetherness and family bonding while indulging in favoured flavours of ice creams. The newly introduced TVC films are tied to the umbrella proposition of Rishton Ka Swaad Badhaye and aptly depicts an Indian household bonding over their love for ice creams, celebrating the occasion as a daily ritual.

Talking about the new campaign, Sanjay Sharma, Business Head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy, said, “Ice Creams as a category has always been a protagonist of delightful times which not only relishes the taste buds but also makes occasions memorable. Through our new campaign, we have attempted to capture those celebratory family moments over ice creams, which are more like a ritual. Over the last couple of months, we have noticed that the in-home consumption of ice creams has surged and people, with the prevailing outside conditions, are spending quality time with their loved ones. Hence, as a brand, we see an opportunity to not only capture the mind share of our consumers but also the shelf space of their refrigerators while offering them quality milk-based ice creams in a variety of flavours to choose from.”

The TVCs have been directed by highly acclaimed and renowned filmmaker Director Shoojit Sircar, while the lead roles have been played by leading lyricist of Indian Cinema and National Film Award Winner Swanand Kirkire as the father and distinguished TV and theatre artist Lubna Salim as the mother. Together they have convincingly conveyed the thought of bonding over ice cream in a persuasive storyline.

He further added, “The newly launched TVCs aptly capture the essence of family bonding and love for unique flavours from varied age groups and yet coming together to greet the occasion beautifully, reflecting our core positioning of Rishton ka Swaad Badhaye. I am confident that our consumers and viewers will relate to an engaging storyline on togetherness curated by renowned artists and directors.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)