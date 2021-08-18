Samsung signs up Alia Bhatt as face of Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones

The actor will be involved in a robust campaign that entails digital and outdoor activations

Samsung is signing up actor Alia Bhatt to be the face for its newly announced flagship Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones for India.

“Alia’s qualities and immense popularity among young Gen Z and millennial consumers make her the perfect partner to drive the adoption of Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

“Our research shows that more and more young consumers are now looking for a new form factor for their smartphone, which is also an essential lifestyle statement. Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones will add that new dynamism to their life. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are an amalgamation of cutting edge technology, style and premium looks, that promise a never-before smartphone experience targeted at young users,” he said.

Over the course of next few days, weeks and months, Alia will be involved in a robust campaign that entails digital and outdoor activations.

“It is a pleasure to be a part of their journey while adding a little to my own. The campaign has shaped up really well. I really liked the script and the communication that Samsung wants to put forth. I am really excited for the campaign to break, now,” said Alia.

“I have done a small test run with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 and I feel they live up to every promise that the brand has made. Samsung’s new foldable phones look sleek and come in interesting colour options. I love the camera and the large cover screen, and also the fact that these foldable phones are very compact and portable. As for technology, it is truly cutting edge at the same time very user friendly and easy to navigate through,” Alia said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)