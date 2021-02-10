Samsung India Electronics posts total revenue of Rs 78,651.20 cr in FY20

The company earns 70% of its revenue from the mobile phone segment

Updated: Feb 10, 2021 2:20 PM
Samsung

Samsung India Electronics has reported total revenue of Rs 78,651.20 crore in FY20 which is a 7.6% increase compared to Rs 73,085.90 crore in the previous fiscal, as per data provided by business intelligence firm Tofler.


The company's revenue from operations was up 6.8% at Rs 75,461.50 crore from Rs 70,627.70 crore earlier. The company's standalone net profit increased 88.4% to Rs 2,902.30 crore in FY20 as against Rs 1,540.10 crore in FY19.

Samsung India earns 70% of its revenue from the mobile phone segment. The company refused to comment on the FY20 financials.

Its total expenses went up by 5.9% to Rs 74,413.80 crore as against Rs 70,228.30 crore. Employee benefit expenses rose 6.51% to Rs 2,699.60 crore as against Rs 2,534.40 crore earlier.

Samsung India Electronics provides electronic and technological devices. The company offers mobile phones, tablets, televisions, home appliances, and computers. Samsung India Electronics serves customers in the State of India.

