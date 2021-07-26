Saif Ali Khan becomes the face of Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour

Godrej Expert Easy has announced the appointment of actor Saif Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour.

“The brand association with Saif Ali Khan will be to drive penetration and awareness of this offering and shampoo hair colour category,” the company said.

Godrej Expert Easy has also unveiled a new TVC campaign featuring Saif conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, to highlight the product features and increase visibility of the category.

Popularly known for his simple yet sophisticated style, Saif Ali Khan is one of the celebrated actors in the country. This makes him the perfect choice for Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour, which is simple and easy-to-use and provides instant results in just 5 minutes, the company stated.

Speaking about the collaboration, Saif Ali Khan said, “Godrej Expert is India’s first hair colour brand and introduced us to many formats of hair colours. Just like me, the brand has constantly evolved be it from powder hair colour to rich crème colour and now to a 5-min shampoo hair colour. Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour matches my style of keeping things simple yet stylish. The 5 minute quick and easy application process is my favourite feature.”

Commenting on this announcement, Sunil Kataria CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “Godrej Expert Easy shampoo hair colour, is an innovation in the hair colour category. Through this offering, we are giving a solution to consumers who have time paucity and want to colour their instantly. Simplifying the entire process and achieving a new coloured hair look in 5 minutes is what makes Godrej Expert Easy an innovation. Our partnership with Saif Ali Khan will help us amplify awareness of the category as well as our product across urban and rural markets.”

Commenting on the new TVC campaign, Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Creative Chairman, Creativeland Asia, said, “Hair colouring has always been a time-consuming, tedious thing, that one needs to plan for. And grey hair has always come in the way of one’s style, when there’s a last minute plan. With Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo hair colour, hair colouring can be just as impromptu as your plans. The film, starring Saif, brings to life this insight in a light, banter-filled story between siblings.”

