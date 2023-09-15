RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (FMCG) names KlugKlug as influencer marketing tech stack platform
The KlugKlug tech stack will help RPSG (FMCG) to find the right Influencers for their brand outreach
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (FMCG) has announced a strategic partnership with KlugKlug, an Influencer Marketing Tech SaaS Platform, to bolster its influencer marketing outreach for its foray into the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.
Kalyan Kumar, CEO, and Co-founder of KlugKlug, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "The KlugKlug family is very excited to join hands with RPSG (FMCG) to drive their influencer marketing initiatives, a new focus area for them. Through a data-driven approach, we have harnessed the power of precise influencer searchability, enabling RPSG (FMCG) to connect with influencers who can authentically convey their brand's story and drive sales. The role of luck is getting lesser everyday with the role of this happy tech of ours."
Deepak Pant - Vice President Marketing - Personal Care - RPSG Group said - ‘’RPSG evaluated KlugKlug and having seen its capabilities and testimonials from leading brands and E-commerce platforms, we decided to onboard KlugKlug after being convinced about how it can help RPSG scale its IM efforts with data led optimization. Audience-based filtering of Influencers towards ROAS was an eye-opener. KlugKlug insights will be invaluable in helping us build our Influencer scale-up program."
SMFG India Credit Company unveils new brand identity
The company has appointed The Unlock Company to carry out the identity change strategy and creative communication
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 12:19 PM | 4 min read
SMFG India Credit Company Limited (formerly Fullerton India Credit Company Limited) has unveiled its new brand identity - Pragati Ki Nayi Pehchaan (The New Face of Progress), in line with the company’s new avatar.
SMFG India Credit Company’s new brand identity has been created as a result of Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd. having been acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) in July 2021. The deal was concluded in November 2021 and effective May 11, 2023, Fullerton India Credit Company Limited was rebranded to SMFG India Credit Company Limited (SMICC).
In a hybrid event, that was beamed live to its 18,000+ employees across the country, in the presence of its top 300 leaders and the key officials of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Tokyo office, SMFG India Credit Company Limited’s MD & CEO, Mr. Shantanu Mitra unveiled the new logo depicting the change of Fullerton India Credit Company Limited into SMFG India Credit Company Ltd. and the transition of Fullerton Grihashakti (Home Finance arm of SMFG India Credit) into SMFG Grihashakti.
Commenting on the process deployed over the last year to conceptualize the various elements of the Identity change, Ajay Pareek, Chief Business Officer, SMFG India Credit, said: “We realized that Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd had some core strengths which had to be understood well, along with the core strength of SMFG, to be able to build a bridge for the new identity.
“For this, we roped in Advertising and Branding Veteran Arijit Ray, CEO & Founder – The Unlock Company to guide us through this process. He started by having conversations with all our key stakeholders. Customers, Channel Partners & Employees. Very quickly, he was able to grasp our core essence. When he told us that our essence was “Empowering Lives. Powering Aspirations”, everything fell in place. Since this phrase captured beautifully the role, the company has been playing in the lives of its customers, employees and partners. From this he and his team built the strategic Framework of positioning. Pragati Ki Nayi Pehchan – (The New Face of Progress) the tagline for SMFG India Credit evolved out of this thinking. When people are empowered, they are set up for progress.
“And Nayi Asha Naya Vishwas (New Hopes, New Confidence) is the tagline for SMFG Grihashakti, the Home Finance arm. We are really happy with how the Team at The Unlock Company under Arijit’s guidance has built a refreshing new design language and brand identity for the new entities across all Brand Interfaces including, website, advertising, Signage, Collaterals, stationery, Digital assets and others.
“We are sure that with a distinctive identity that captures the ethos of the brand and the consumer aspiration so well, we will be able go to the next level in terms of business growth and performance with re-energized resolve.”
Commenting on the role Arijit Ray, CEO & Founder – The Unlock Company said: “We felt deeply empowered by the trust placed on us by the senior leadership Team at SMFG India Credit. We got a totally open mandate. We started from scratch to understand what lies at the core of what made the company what it was. The common refrain that was played out to us was “It has changed our lives. It has pushed us forward to seek more and do more than we would think we could.
“ From this we could arrive at the company’s core essence. “Empowering Lives. Powering Aspirations”. After that it was finding the right intersection between the earlier identity, the core visual identity of SMFG, the rising mark, the rising aspirations of the customers and employees, to embark on the propositions for the holding company, and the subsidiary companies. Pragati Ki Nayi Pehchan for SMFG India Credit and Nayi Asha Naya Vishwas for SMFG Grihashakti.
“It was a brilliant journey over the last 1 year, to work with Ajay Pareek, CBO, SMFG India Credit, and the entire marketing team to build the identity framework for the new entities. Could get a first-hand sense of the empowering culture that prevails in the company.”
e4m Pitch Top 50 Brands 2023: Honouring brands in ‘Bottom of the Pyramid’ category
This category has brands that focus on continuous improvements in price performance, quality, technology & distribution to appeal to a diverse group of audience
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 11:58 AM | 3 min read
The exchange4media Group is back with Pitch Top 50 Brands, the list that acknowledges the impactful and impressive marketing practices by brands across various categories. The awards recognise the top five brands across ten categories for their outstanding work and innovation. The upcoming edition of Pitch 50 Brands 2023 will be held on October 18 in Gurugram. At the star-studded event, the list of Pitch Top 50 Brands 2023 will be unveiled in the presence of top industry heads and experts.
The Pitch Top 50 Brands list acknowledges and honours the impactful, effective and commendable marketing practices being upheld by brands across the 10 categories. The categories include - Bottom of the Pyramid, Challengers, Digital First, Evergreens, Impactful Debuts, Luxe, Newsmakers, Regionals, Resurgents and Social Contributors.
The ‘Bottom of the Pyramid’ category comprises of brands that focus on continuous improvements in price performance, quality, technology, distribution to appeal to large section of audience. This category includes brands that address aspirations of the target groups through constant innovation in the various elements of the marketing mix, such as product, pricing, distribution, promotion, customer experience. The brands in this category should have a geographical presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
Decoding the dynamics of this category, let’s take a quick look at CK Prahalad's concept of a ‘Bottom of the Pyramid brand’. As per Prahalad, the concept pertains to a brand or product specifically tailored for the world's poorest populations, aiming to address their unique needs, affordability constraints, and local preferences. Such brands emphasize affordability, adaptability to local contexts, social impact, innovative distribution channels, and sustainability and recognize the potential of low-income consumers as active participants in the market, contributing to poverty alleviation and economic empowerment, while also creating viable business opportunities in underserved markets.
The Advisory Board 2023 includes a mix of brand leaders, marketing experts, social commentators and top leaders of the advertising and marketing industry, who will judge the shortlisted entries on various parameters, including Idea and Innovation, Consumer Connect, Communication Impact, and Execution and Results.
The Advisory Board this year will be chaired by D Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International, and Former Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo India. The other members include Anuja Mishra, CMO, Honasa (Mamaearth, BBlunt, The DermaCo, Aqualogica), Amal Kelshikar, Executive Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Ajay Gupte, Chief Executive Officer-South Asia, Wavemaker; Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director, Leo Burnett; Poonam Kaul, Former CMO of Apple India; Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Ulka India; Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance; Sunil Suresh, CMO, Global Head of Marketing, Corp Comm, Loyalty & Business Head eCom, Air India; Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India and Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH.
In 2022, a total of six brands won under the ‘Bottom of the Pyramid’ category. The winners including Bajaj Auto, Colgate, Haier, Jio, Meesho and Parachute were honoured for their outstanding work and constant innovation in formulating and executing their marketing strategies effectively.
Ganesha Chaturthi & Gowri Habba to herald a blessed festive season for brands in K'taka?
With ad spends expected to be in the double digits for the twin festivals, brands have been pulling out all stops to get the best out of the festive opportunity
By Nilanjana Basu | Sep 15, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
It's time for celebrations in Karnataka with Ganesha Chaturthi and Gowri Habba marking the beginning of the festive season. Quite naturally, brands have been leveraging the opportunity to kickstart their festive ad spending as well to grab consumer attention in the state.
Gowri Habba is usually celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi in Karnataka where the mother of Lord Ganesha and wife of Lord Shiva, Goddess Gowri is worshipped by several devotees. The next day is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi.
Karnataka is becoming a big market for brands during this festival as the state and especially its capital city Bangalore go all out in celebrating these two festivals to mark the beginning of the season.
"Karnataka, particularly Bangalore and Mysore, has emerged as a significant hub for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Over the years, the response has been impressive, with communities coming together to celebrate this auspicious festival,” says Tyron Doll, Vice President – Marketing, Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited.
“With a good portion of families regularly purchasing Kaleesuwari products from the Karnataka region, we know we are loved in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Rest of Karnataka regions. Our aspiration is to see a greater number of people across the entire state of Karnataka embracing Dheepam oil for their Puja rituals and incorporating our brands like Gold Winner, Cardia and Orysa to craft sumptuous and delectable festival meals, adding a delightful and flavourful touch to their celebrations,” Doll adds.
Speaking about their plans around the two festivals in Karnataka, Sujata Biswas, Co-Founder, Suta says, “Ganesh Habba is very special for us, at Suta, as it marks the start of the festive season. We’re so excited to bring our brand-new festive collections to our stores, website and app. This year, we’ve revisited traditional crafts and weaves, including Chanderi, Jamdani, Chikankari and Mashru, adding our own design twist, to appeal to wearers of all tastes, ages and sensibilities.”
Biswas also tells us about how much ad spend they are looking at for Ganesh Habba in Karnataka. “Our ad spends for Karnataka during Ganesh Habba will comprise 10% of our total ad spends. In terms of our media mix, we are investing in hoardings, social media marketing, email marketing, push marketing, WhatsApp marketing and newspaper ads.”
Doll also speaks about the way they are engaging the consumers in Karnataka to choose their products during the festivals. “While ads are placed in prominent newspapers cater to one section of society, we also have in place an aggressive social media campaign to attract the younger target consumers. Additionally, we actively foster meaningful connections with our consumers through extensive engagement on social media platforms. Presently, we are running a captivating Kolam Contest exclusively for our Karnataka consumers on our Dheepam Social Media page.
Furthermore, we highly value our retailers and trade partners, working closely with them to ensure product availability, emphasizing the importance of retailers and trade engagement.”
Although Ganesh Chaturthi is big in Maharashtra, the South market, especially Karnataka has massive celebrations planned around the state for the festival. Bangalore is usually lit up with big banners and lights across the city, giving brands a perfect set to showcase and sell their products.
Tina Garg, CEO and Chief Creative Storyteller, Pink Lemonade talks about the kind of campaigns that may come around during the two festivals and how brands are planning to blend in cultures to reach out to a larger scale of audiences. “Brands may also look at creating campaigns that celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Karnataka. For instance, they may highlight the blend of Kannada and Marathi traditions in the Gauri Habba celebrations in North Karnataka. This will resonate with a wider audience and showcase the brand’s inclusivity.”
Speaking about the ad spend in the Karnataka market, Garg says, “Many brands have reduced their budgets in the first 6 months of the year, hence the festive season will be a make or break for them with an expectation of increase in sales. The advertising spends are expected to go up by 10-15% depending on the size of the brand. The key categories will be e-commerce, automobile, fintech companies, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), online gaming such as fantasy sports, food-tech services, home decor and retail. While, start-up ecosystem will be cautious on spending with the ad spends significantly lower than the last 12-18 months.”
I feel valued at FCB and want to continue here: Rohit Ohri
As Ohri looks forward to his new role as Global Partner at FCB, he shares his thoughts about the new partnerships forging at FCB India, his equation with CEO Dheeraj Sinha and more
By Neeta Nair | Sep 15, 2023 9:09 AM | 8 min read
He has taken FCB to great heights and is now prepared to pass on the baton with a smile, while he readies himself for fresh global challenges. Rohit Ohri, Global Partner at FCB is one amongst only three in the network worldwide to get this role. He talks about why FCB is family and not just a workplace, why he is nowhere close to hanging up his boots, whether the new CEO-CCO partnership at FCB India will click just as well as his and Swati Bhattacharya's; and how Dheeraj Sinha, his successor has an army of experts waiting to support him at FCB
Before you, advertising leaders like Tarun Rai moved to an APAC role and then retired in a year, but Piyush Pandey moved to a global role and continued to play his inning at Ogilvy. For you, is this a step towards retirement or are you stepping into a bigger playground?
This is a real job and task for the network. Growth is slowing down in the western part of the world and coming from APAC instead. Our Global CEO, Tyler Turnbull's vision is quite clear that this is the job he wants me to do, primarily because of my previous experience. What I found exciting was that after contributing to the country specific role, now I could contribute across the network. I have a deeper connection with FCB, Susan Credle and Tyler. It is not just a place of work, it's a place where I'm valued, and I want to continue here.
If I were to draw a comparison, Leo Burnett’s winning entries at Cannes Lions were always fundamentally different from FCB’s. The former was more innovation and tech-driven while FCB was more emotion-led. Despite the difference in approach, what really made you believe that Dheeraj Sinha can build on what you have left behind and will be the ideal successor?
I first met Dheeraj at Goafest, when I had just spent a few months at FCB. He was on the panel I was moderating; it had crossed my mind back then that he would be a great successor at some point. I have been in touch with him ever since then. He is very intelligent, knows his business and is a great person. While this search for the CEO was a global one with Susan and Tyler taking the final call, I fully supported it.
As far as the difference between the agencies we have both led is concerned, the creative brilliance of Swati and Robby is still there, and our vision for the future is creativity powered by data and technology. Thus, it will be a happy marriage by bringing in Dheeraj to work with Swati Bhattacharya and Robby Mathew. Exciting times ahead.
Dheeraj has had a great partnership with RajDeepak Das and you have had a great one with Swati. Are you just as positive about a great partnership between Dheeraj and Swati, which is imperative for the success of a network?
When I came into this agency, I didn’t have a partnership with Robby, but I have a really good one with him now. We are an industry which manufactures ideas and our machinery is the creative department which is thus the most important part of our business. Swati made us believe that impossible is nothing. We started off with Sindoor Khela, which people thought was a fluke and then she delivered hits year after year. And then Robby’s flaming torch was ‘The Punishing Signal’ and this year ‘Tr. for Teacher’. They have both truly pushed the creative agenda and now we are waiting for Dheeraj to bring in the tech/digital side with him to combine with the emotional side. And then it’ll be a force that nobody can beat.
During your watch at FCB, you put FCB India on the world map for the first time in decades, but many Golds and years with the highest metal tally later you nursed this desire to win that Grand Prix for FCB India. Are you going to pass on the dream and the pressure to Dheeraj Sinha?
Yes, I think so and I would like to. but I am still part of the FCB family and now I am on the global team. So, getting a Grand Prix becomes easier. But while that is the next big thing that we want to do, Dheeraj and I both don’t chase awards. As Susan Credle says, ‘Give me campaigns that will make the brands famous, then we will see if they can win at Cannes’.
What is the biggest challenge for FCB in APAC that you have been tasked with solving? What are the key focus areas within this region for you?
I am tasked with creating a plan for 6-8 months, starting January, for the APAC region which we will present to IPG in Q3. Singapore is a big market and we have a very good presence in Malaysia, then there is Thailand; and Vietnam where we are rather small right now. The network has been dominated by North America. We have pockets here which are very strong, like India and New Zealand. There are many strategies that we are considering right now, which is an intersection between acquisition, pulling some capabilities that we have across the world into the region, and taking some part of our big brand, which is FCB/SIX to launch there. For example, what form should we take if we were to create an offering in Singapore? How to make Kinnect bigger? They are already doing a fair degree of work with FCB global agencies in Chicago, Canada, UK, etc. I am also working on a very large project to define our network, to have consistency the world over.
You've spent a significant amount of time building cultures in three big organizations - JWT, Dentsu and FCB. When you look back, did you adapt to the existing culture of these agencies or brought your own ideas, thereby making sweeping changes which then became the culture of these organisations?
I'll share an example of what somebody told me when she talked about the effect I had on her as a senior leader at FCB. That sums up the transition I brought in. She said, "There was a lot of change but we didn't feel as if we had to get off from one horse and climb another; the changes were pretty much on the same horse. We almost didn't realize that we were asked to change; it was so organic". The fact is that I was ready to understand what needed to be untouched and what required a change. Keeping that balance and stability is important because it was a strong agency with a rich heritage and long relationships with clients. You have to cleverly balance that, energize the existing talent and rally around one big collective goal.
What is your relationship going to be with Dheeraj in this case because both of you will be independently reporting to Tyler?
I will work collaboratively with all the CEOs in the network. As a global partner, that’s the role we have. We don’t do business, we don’t do PNL management but build capabilities and knit them together. So that’s going to be the way I will work with Dheeraj in India, Katy in the UK, or Emma who heads New York.
What must be done to make sure that things work just as smoothly, once you have done away with your India-centric responsibilities at FCB? When you look back at the agencies (JWT and Dentsu) that you once helmed, what do you feel?
I truly believe I have left both my previous agencies, JWT and Dentsu, in a much better place than where they were when I joined. And they did well for a period of time after that. Now obviously, what happens in a longer stretch of time cannot be controlled. FCB is a solid organization as far as talent is concerned, each of the agencies now has a solid C-suite like Ulka with Nitin Karkare leading it, Joe Thaliath and Robby in Interface and Swati in FCB India. From a digital perspective, we have Kinnect and are a 1200 people strong agency network here. You must not have to change when change is needed, you should think ahead and anticipate the change. My deepest satisfaction is that this transfer of responsibilities is coming at a time when the organization is really doing well and I can proudly hand it over to someone else. The market is changing and Dheeraj has the right kind of skills to take the agency to the next level.
CavinKare launches The Nyle Natural Gentle Care range with quiz-based mobile ad
The ad leverages an interactive questionnaire about hair type and concerns for an immersive and informative experience
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 3:58 PM | 4 min read
CavinKare, in partnership with mCanvas, has introduced the Nyle Natural Gentle Care range.
mCanvas’ tech-driven Q&A mobile ad format plays a pivotal role in this launch campaign. The engaging ad takes consumers on a personalized journey to identify which product best suits their hair needs.
Ecstatic about the Nyle campaign, Rajat Nanda, Business Head, PC at CavinKare stated: "The Nyle Natural Gentle Care range by CavinKare is a pH-balanced and paraben-free collection that offers gentle care for your hair every day. Our mission is to assist users in discovering the ideal products to address the intricacies of their hair care needs. We’ve embraced innovation and user-first technology with mCanvas. Using programmatic solutions and contextual targeting, we combined mobile AdTech with interactive creatives in an ad campaign that has been both effective and entertaining by reaching over 6.4MN users.”
Nyle Naturals wanted to spread awareness of their shampoo variants, meticulously crafted with natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals, to a specific target audience: 20-35 year old females from urban metros, either students, working women, or young mothers, looking for natural hair care solutions.
The engaging ad focuses on common hair problems and adopts a questionnaire approach, posing relevant questions about the users’ hair type and hair care concerns. By doing so, the consumers' hair problems are addressed during their interaction, for an immersive, informative experience.
Initiated by a scroller and sticker banner, the ad campaign begins with intrigue, "Step into the world of Gentle Care." Users participate in a brief questionnaire, first tapping to choose their hair type: Straight, Wavy, or Curly. Based on their selection, users see the next screen listing common hair issues: Damaged, Dry & Frizzy, or Less Volume, with the question, "What does your hair feel like?"
As per their response, users are presented with the shampoo and its benefits that address their hair concerns, along with an informative video. The CTA: SHOP NOW directs users to the landing page, where they can explore and buy the product that’s their perfect hair care match.
Bhawana Sharma, Digital Lead at CavinKare also shared her thoughts about the Nyle launch: "The Nyle Natural Gentle Care range is going to be a game-changer in hair care, with the promise of 'Gentle Care For Your Hair Every Day.' Our aim is to reach users in key markets and increase brand recall through engaging interactive ads. We offer a transformative experience rooted in nature's goodness with our shampoo variants - Dryness Hydration, Damage Repair, and Volume Enhance, each to solve real hair issues faced by consumers today. By blending technology and immersive storytelling, mCanvas made our campaign a success with a high-impact experiential mobile ad that achieved 7X CTR higher* than industry standards.”
Jyotsana Pandey, Digital Marketing (Project Lead) at CavinKare, proudly talks about the Nyle launch: “The Nyle Natural Gentle Care range by CavinKare is a pH-balanced and paraben-free collection that offers the gentle care your hair deserves. In our mission to help users choose from three different shampoo variants (Dryness Hydration, Damage Repair, and Volume Enhance) based on their specific hair problems, we have embraced innovation and user-first technology. We're reaching out to users via programmatic solutions with contextual targeting, with an innovative and engaging creative by mCanvas, making our campaign both effective and entertaining.”
Rishi Sharma, Senior Vice President at mCanvas concluded: “Our mission was clear: introduce Nyle's three new natural shampoo variants, each targeting specific users & hair issues, and empower them to make informed choices. The challenge in this competitive sector is to make Nyle Naturals break through the clutter using our innovative ad tech formats to solve the consumer's problem. We created a unique question-answer approach that engaged users for over 9.5 seconds* in an immersive, exciting experience with captivating visuals and personalized solutions. A not-so-simple idea, turned into an interactive experience!”
*Note: Results shown for CavinKare Nyle mobile campaign are at the time of talking Press Release Live.
The Marcom Avenue appoints Nikhil Sharda as Assistant Vice President
He has previously worked for Media Mantra, Scroll Mantra, FrogIdeas and AdGlobal360
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 3:39 PM | 2 min read
The Marcom Avenue has appointed Nikhil Sharda as Assistant Vice President as the first step in ushering change in the marketing landscape. With an impressive track record and deep expertise in operations and client management, Nikhil will play a pivotal role in further enhancing the company's operational efficiency and driving its growth trajectory.
Prior to joining The Marcom Avenue, Nikhil's impressive career journey included holding the position of Vice President at Media Mantra, Executive Vice President at Scroll Mantra, Creative Director at FrogIdeas and Digital Evangelist at AdGlobal360. During these roles, he skillfully crafted effective go-to-market strategies for a diverse range of renowned brands, such as Comviva, Beardo, OZiva, ViewSonic, VNL, Jim Beam, TerraPay, Twitter India Marketing, Rajasthan Tourism, Maruti Suzuki, NEXA, Bureau of Indian Standards, BSB Edge, Delhivery, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and the European Union and several others.
"We extend a warm welcome to Nikhil Sharda as our newly appointed Assistant Vice President," stated Divanshi Gupta, Director, The Marcom Avenue. "Nikhil's strong skills and dedication perfectly match our core values of excellence. As The Marcom Avenue embarks on international expansion, his seasoned experience will fuel operational efficiency and strategic branding. This strategic move echoes our overarching vision of becoming the ultimate marketing solution agency. Nikhil's role is poised to shape impactful narratives, steering success for The Marcom Avenue clients. We extend our best wishes to him for his new role."
"I am excited to join the ranks of The Marcom Avenue, a company renowned for its avant-garde approach and unwavering dedication to client triumph," commented Nikhil Sharda. "I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with the adept teams here to elevate operational practices, fortify client relationships, and contribute to the continuous advancement of the company."
Nikhil is also a published author and an independent writer for various online journals. His reputation as a results-driven professional endowed with a discerning eye for operational excellence precedes him, and his appointment underscores The Marcom Avenue's steadfast commitment to perpetual enhancement and delivering unparalleled value to its esteemed clientele.
Indian consumers are ready to experience new flavours: Aastha Bhasin, Kurkure
Bhasin, Category Lead, Kurkure, PepsiCo India speaks to exchange4media as the brand forays into the 'street snack' category with the launch of 'Chaat Fills'
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 14, 2023 3:13 PM | 4 min read
View this post on Instagram
