Rohit Sharma roped in as brand ambassador for Vega's line of grooming electronics for men

Ace Indian cricketer and Captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has been signed up by India’s leading beauty accessories brand, Vega, for its men’s personal grooming electronics range under the ‘Vega Men’ brand.

Vega has the largest range of ‘Head to Toe’ Beauty accessories and a significant market presence in Women Personal Care Appliances. As part of its expansion exercise, Vega is all set to launch innovative grooming appliances such as beard trimmers, shavers and beard straighteners under the ‘Vega Men’ brand. The ace cricketer, Rohit Sharma, will feature as the brand ambassador for ‘Vega Men’ range in the upcoming digital campaign that will go live this month.

On this occasion, Sandeep Jain – Director, Vega Industries Pvt. Ltd. said, “Vega is a brand that has been into business for last 2 decades and our mission has been to cater to the ‘Head to Toe’ grooming needs of our consumer. After having established our leadership in beauty care accessories category and attaining a significant position in the market for personal care Appliances for women, we are all set to strengthen our men portfolio under the ‘Vega Men’ brand with the exciting Rohit Sharma as our brand face. I firmly believe that what beauty, fashion and style are to women, sports and fitness is to men and hence we wanted to partner with a sports sensation who will connect with the millennials of today. Rohit is an icon, and would be the perfect face for our ‘Vega Men’ brand where we are launching 2 next gen X series trimmers with D’zyner prints with features such as quick charge, 40 length settings apart from being waterproof. Whether you are the tough rugged man or the soft boy next door, Vega Men encourages you to ‘Be Yourself’ in every situation and our brand face symbolizes the same.”

Rohit Sharma, who is exclusively handled by the talent arm of IMG-Reliance, said, “I am pleased to be associated with Vega. They have some of the most sophisticated yet stylish and consumer-friendly products in the market. I look forward to being part of their growth journey.”