Resul Pookutty launches digital marketing & storytelling company T1D

A post-covid world has only accelerated the growth and importance of technology in our lives. Technology has been a boon in times of social distancing. It is in this scenario that further new solutions are set to emerge in the world of tech that would touch all activities of the society. All businesses big and small are aiming to leverage tech in ways that can add value to consumers while also utilizing them same to engage and influence them.

It is in this context that a ‘digital marketing and storytelling’ company T1D communication has been launched. Oscar winner and Sound Designer Resul Pookutty launched T1D communication, which is based out of Kochi. T1D is built on the idea of ‘convergence’ of creativity and technology. A sister concern of UAE headquartered Turrino Advertising, T1D is founded on the back of 20 years’ experience in brand building and advertising.

Resul Pookuty was chosen to represent the launch of T1D, having proven his mettle in doing the same in his craft of sound designing which took him to the global stage. On the occasion of the launch, the CEO of T1D, Anil Nair said, “we are aiming to bring the convergence of brands, technology, creativity and results on the digital space. Having won more than 100 awards for creative excellence and working on leading brands in South India and UAE, we “Magic happens when creativity meets technology” – Resul Pookutty see this as an opportunity to extend our solutions for brands on the digital medium”. “T1D is set to serve to businesses and brands as they seek to grow in a new world context while also looking to get into ‘storytelling’ space”, the Agency Director of T1D Praveen said.

T1D is the shortened name for ‘Teevandi’ which in Malayalam means ‘Train’. Like a train, T1D is aimed at taking brands on a virtual journey of connecting with people. The new company oers interesting packages like ‘Goods Train’ (for e-commerce), ‘Window Seat’ (customized digital solutions), ‘Half Ticket’ (piecemeal service), ‘The Express’ (the entire digital mandate) and ‘Mobility Hub’ (convergence of Oine and online services). Apart from them, the firm oers strategy, development, digital marketing, social media management, designing and production in the ‘General’ category. Mr. Anil Nair further added that “we are seeking to create an eco-system for digital solutions by bringing together collaborators and serve as a single point solution for brands”. T1D has already bagged the digital portfolio of Skyline Builders and Pothys while looking forward to welcome more brands on board. “Our vision is to create a tech company with creative roots that would take brands and people to memorable journeys’, concluded Anil Nair.