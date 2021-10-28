Reliance Digital kicks off festive season with #RishtonKiBoli campaign

This Diwali is special. It’s the first homecoming in a while for many. While uniting with loved ones will bring joy, it’s also the realization that freshly kindled relationships that helped people in the most trying of times are now family forever. This seems to be the thought behind #RishtonKiBoli, the season’s festive campaign by Reliance Digital, India’s electronic retailer with more than 475+ stores and a significant e-comm play. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by 21N78E Creative Labs.

Speaking about the film that dials up the campaign idea, Brian Bade, Chief Executive - Reliance Digital. “In recent times all of us have discovered the true meaning of happiness lies in standing up for each other. In 2019 we spoke about creating #AsliConnection by switching off devices that came in the way of spending quality time with loved ones. In 2020, given the circumstances, we spoke about hope that kept us all going with #UmeedKaJashn. This year, when the world has started turning a corner, we felt it was important to celebrate the enduring value of relationships- some timeless and some newly forged, with #RishtonKiBoli.”

Sudhir Nair, Founder & CEO, 21N78E Creative Labs says “The last two years has not been easy on many of us, and it has been a steep learning curve. I personally believe that circumstances have probably made us more human, and we are willing to stretch ourselves for the better good. There are many things in life that we took for granted and when we didn’t have access to those emotions or were deprived of it, it has made us realise what life is all about. We have tried to bring out those aspects through this film. We hope it will resonate with the audiences.”

Navin Kansal, Chief Creative Officer, 21N78E Creative Labs sums it up. “In many ways, this is the first Diwali in two years where there will be the familiar joy of physically meeting loved ones’ while being far more accommodating now of each other’s quirks, idiosyncrasies and beliefs. The film celebrates these in the context of the dynamics that have come to define relationships- unique in themselves and yet universal enough, which we feel the audiences will identify with”.

